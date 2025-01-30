2027 RWC Venues Announced. And the winner is…….

‘Siddinnee’.

Once again NSW has been awarded the hosting rights to 13 matches of the 2027 RWC, including the semi finals and the final, at Sydney's Accor Stadium.

Today world rugby has released the venues to host the 2027 RWC and the only real surprise is the Rugby wasteland located to the south of the premier state being awarded 9 fixtures. You can find all the details at rugbyworldcup.com or read their story below:

World Rugby has confirmed the host cities that will welcome the world during Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 (1 October to 13 November, 2027).

Sevens localities across Australia have been selected to host Rugby World Cup matches and the world’s best 24 teams during a six-week nationwide festival of rugby.

Men’s RWC 2027 marks the dawn of a new era for rugby, with a mission to be more inclusive, exciting, and ambitious than ever before.

Tournament is projected to generate AUS$1.3bn in direct visitor expenditure from more than 250,000 international visitors, while inspiring a nation to embrace rugby, aiming for 200,000 participants by 2029.

The “Journey to Australia 2027” kicks- off on 31 January in Europe with all qualifiers taking place in 2025 and 12 spots up for grabs for the men’s 11 th

‘As anticipation builds around the globe, World Rugby has officially unveiled the seven host cities that will welcome fans from around the globe for Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027, taking place in Australia from 1 October to 13 November, 2027.

Selected for their vibrant culture, world-class hospitality and scenic landmarks, Adelaide | Tarntanya, Brisbane | Meeanjin, Melbourne | Narrm, Newcastle | Awabakal-Worimi, Perth | Boorloo, Sydney | Gadigal and Townsville | Gurambilbarra will play host to an-era defining tournament that is set to propel rugby union to new heights.

Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 will offer fans an unparalleled opportunity to experience rugby at its best in one of the world’s most iconic and diverse destinations’.

BRINGING 52 RUGBY WORLD CUP MATCHES TO AUSTRALIA

‘With a bold vision that embodies inclusivity, excitement, and ambition, Men’s Rugby World Cup’s 11th edition is taking rugby union’s showcase event across Australia’s heartlands to ensure the tournament’s positive impact and legacy is felt across the nation.

Perth | Boorloo will play host to the anticipated opening match and treat fans to four additional pool matches and two round of 16 matches. Both Newcastle | Awabakal-Worimi and Townsville | Gurambilbarra will host four pool matches while Adelaide | Tarntanya will be hosting five pool matches across the first phase of the tournament.

Melbourne | Narrm will hold a total of nine matches, including seven pool matches and two of the newly introduced round of 16 matches. On the Australian east coast, Brisbane | Meeanjin will stage six pool matches, two round of 16 matches and two quarter-finals making it one of the core Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 destinations.

Finally, Sydney | Gadigal will host five pool matches and eight knockout matches, including the semi-finals and prestigious Rugby World Cup final that will see the new champions crowned. The full inventory of host venues and the location of where the host nation Australia will play in the pool phase will be confirmed later in 2025′.