2025 Six Nations: Squad Announcements and Key Selections

ENGLAND SQUAD
Head coach Steve Borthwick has named a 36-player squad, appointing Maro Itoje as captain. The squad features a mix of experience and youth, with notable inclusions such as uncapped winger Cadan Murley.
Forwards
- Fin Baxter
- Ollie Chessum
- Arthur Clarke
- Luke Cowan-Dickie
- Chandler Cunningham-South
- Ben Curry
- Tom Curry
- Theo Dan
- Ben Earl
- Ellis Genge (vice-captain)
- Joe Heyes
- Ted Hill
- Maro Itoje (captain)
- Curtis Langdon
- George Martin
- Asher Opoku-Fordjour
- Henry Pollock
- Bevan Rodd
- Will Stuart
- Tom Willis
Backs
- Oscar Beard
- Elliot Daly
- Fraser Dingwall
- George Ford
- Tommy Freeman
- Ollie Lawrence
- Cadan Murley
- Raffi Quirke
- Harry Randall
- Tom Roebuck
- Henry Slade
- Ollie Sleightholme
- Fin Smith
- Marcus Smith
- Ben Spencer
- Freddie Steward
- Alex Mitchell
FRANCE SQUAD
Coach Fabien Galthié has announced a 42-man squad, welcoming back star half-back duo Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack. The squad also features promising talents like Gaël Dréan and Marko Gazzotti.
Forwards
- Esteban Abadie
- Dorian Aldegheri
- Grégory Alldritt
- Uini Atonio
- Hugo Auradou
- Cyril Baille
- Giorgi Beria
- Paul Boudehent
- Joshua Brennan
- Georges-Henri Colombe
- François Cros
- Thibaud Flament
- Marko Gazzotti
- Jean-Baptiste Gros
- Mickaël Guillard
- Matthias Halagahu
- Oscar Jégou
- Maxime Lamothe
- Julien Marchand
- Peato Mauvaka
- Emmanuel Meafou
- Dany Priso
- Rabah Slimani
- Romain Taofifénua
Backs
- Théo Attissogbé
- Pierre-Louis Barassi
- Leo Barré
- Louis Bielle-Biarrey
- Nicolas Depoortère
- Gaël Dréan
- Antoine Dupont
- Antoine Frisch
- Émilien Gailleton
- Mattieu Jalibert
- Nolann Le Garrec
- Maxime Lucu
- Yoram Moefana
- Noah Nene
- Romain Ntamack
- Damian Penaud
- Thomas Ramos
- Gabin Villière
ITALY SQUAD
Italy’s golden generation continues to develop, led by the electric Ange Capuozzo. Paolo Garbisi remains the general in the backline, while their forward pack, driven by Michele Lamaro, brings muscle. Alessandro Izekor, an emerging flanker, could be Italy’s breakout star in this tournament. The Azzurri are no longer the wooden spoon guarantees and will push every team to the brink.
Forwards
- Simone Ferrari
- Riccardo Faveretto
- Danilo Fischetti
- Federico Ruzza
- Marco Riccioni
- Lorenzo Cannone
- Luca Rizzoli
- Alessandro Izekor
- Giosue Zilocchi
- Michele Lamaro
- Gianmarco Lucchesi
- Sebastian Negri
- Gianmarco Nicotera
- Ross Vintcent
- Niccolo Cannone
- Manuel Zuliani
- Dino Lamb
Backs
- Alessandro Garbisi
- Juan Ignacio Brex
- Martin Page-Relo
- Tommaso Menoncello
- Stephen Varney
- Ange Capuozzo
- Tommaso Allen
- Matt Gallagher
- Paolo Garbisi
- Simone Gesi
- Leonardo Marin
- Monty Ioane
- Jacopo Trulla
IRELAND SQUAD
Ireland remains a powerhouse, with interim coach Simon Easterby naming a 36-player squad led by the industrious Caelan Doris. The squad balances experience with youth, as talents like Jack Boyle and Sam Prendergast join veterans like Peter O’Mahony and Tadhg Furlong. Their forward pack is a nightmare for opponents, and their backline—led by Hugo Keenan and Garry Ringrose—oozes attacking flair.
Forwards
- Ryan Baird
- Finlay Bealham
- Tadhg Beirne
- Jack Boyle
- Thomas Clarkson
- Jack Conan
- Caelan Doris
- Tadhg Furlong
- Cian Healy
- Iain Henderson
- Rob Herring
- Cormac Izuchukwu
- Rónan Kelleher
- Gus McCarthy
- Joe McCarthy
- Peter O’Mahony
- Andrew Porter
- Cian Prendergast
- James Ryan
- Dan Sheehan
- Josh van der Flier
- Jack Aungier
Backs
- Bundee Aki
- Caolin Blade
- Jack Crowley
- Ciaran Frawley
- Jamison Gibson-Park
- Mack Hansen
- Robbie Henshaw
- Hugo Keenan
- James Lowe
- Conor Murray
- Calvin Nash
- Jimmy O’Brien
- Jamie Osborne
- Sam Prendergast
- Garry Ringrose
Development players
- Hugh Cooney
- Cathal Forde
- James McNabney
- Ben Murphy
SCOTLAND SQUAD
Scotland’s squad, as always, rides on the mercurial Finn Russell at fly-half. Joining him is an exciting blend of experience and new faces, with Rory Darge leading the side. Keep an eye on winger Ollie Smith and dynamic forward Jack Dempsey, both ready to shake things up. Scotland looks dangerous, and you can bet they’ll upset someone’s tournament plans.
Forwards (23)
- Ewan Ashman
- Jamie Bhatti
- Gregor Brown
- Dave Cherry
- Luke Crosbie
- Rory Darge
- Jack Dempsey
- Matt Fagerson
- Zander Fagerson
- Euan Ferrie
- Grant Gilchrist
- Jonny Gray
- Cameron Henderson
- Patrick Harrison
- Will Hurd
- Ewan Johnson
- Jack Mann
- Alexander Masibaka
- D’Arcy Rae
- Jamie Ritchie
- Pierre Schoeman
- Rory Sutherland
- Marshall Sykes
Backs (16)
- Fergus Burke
- Matt Currie
- Jamie Dobie
- Darcy Graham
- George Horne
- Rory Hutchinson
- Huw Jones
- Tom Jordan
- Blair Kinghorn
- Stafford McDowall
- Finn Russell
- Arron Reed
- Kyle Rowe
- Duhan van der Merwe
- Ollie Smith
- Ben White
WALES SQUAD
Warren Gatland’s Wales are in full rebuild mode. Jac Morgan takes over the captaincy, symbolizing a shift to a younger core. Veterans like Dan Biggar and Liam Williams provide stability, while new blood like Christ Tshiunza looks to cement Wales’ future. Gatland’s second stint will demand grit, especially after a tough few years.
Forwards
- Gareth Thomas
- Nicky Smith
- Kemsley Mathias
- Keiron Assiratti
- Henry Thomas
- WillGriff John
- Ben Warren
- Elliot Dee
- Evan Lloyd
- Sam Parry
- Dafydd Jenkins
- Will Rowlands
- Freddie Thomas
- Christ Tshiunza
- Teddy Williams
- James Botham
- Aaron Wainwright
- Taulupe Faletau
- Jac Morgan (captain)
- Tommy Reffell
Backs
- Tomos Williams
- Ellis Bevan
- Rhodri Williams
- Ben Thomas
- Dan Edwards
- Eddie James
- Nick Tompkins
- Joe Roberts
- Owen Watkin
- Tom Rogers
- Josh Hathaway
- Ellis Mee
- Blair Murray
- Josh Adams
- Liam Williams
Final Thoughts
The 2025 Six Nations is shaping up to be a cracker. Each squad has its fair share of veterans and rising stars, ensuring that no game will lack drama or quality. From England’s Maro Itoje-led pack to France’s flair with Dupont and Ntamack, and Ireland’s ever-consistent machine, the tournament promises intrigue at every turn. With Italy punching above their weight and Scotland and Wales poised to play spoilers, this Six Nations will undoubtedly deliver all the moments rugby fans crave.
