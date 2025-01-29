2025 Six Nations: Squad Announcements and Key Selections



ENGLAND SQUAD

Head coach Steve Borthwick has named a 36-player squad, appointing Maro Itoje as captain. The squad features a mix of experience and youth, with notable inclusions such as uncapped winger Cadan Murley.

Forwards

Fin Baxter

Ollie Chessum

Arthur Clarke

Luke Cowan-Dickie

Chandler Cunningham-South

Ben Curry

Tom Curry

Theo Dan

Ben Earl

Ellis Genge (vice-captain)

Joe Heyes

Ted Hill

Maro Itoje (captain)

Curtis Langdon

George Martin

Asher Opoku-Fordjour

Henry Pollock

Bevan Rodd

Will Stuart

Tom Willis

Backs

Oscar Beard

Elliot Daly

Fraser Dingwall

George Ford

Tommy Freeman

Ollie Lawrence

Cadan Murley

Raffi Quirke

Harry Randall

Tom Roebuck

Henry Slade

Ollie Sleightholme

Fin Smith

Marcus Smith

Ben Spencer

Freddie Steward

Alex Mitchell

FRANCE SQUAD

Coach Fabien Galthié has announced a 42-man squad, welcoming back star half-back duo Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack. The squad also features promising talents like Gaël Dréan and Marko Gazzotti.

Forwards

Esteban Abadie

Dorian Aldegheri

Grégory Alldritt

Uini Atonio

Hugo Auradou

Cyril Baille

Giorgi Beria

Paul Boudehent

Joshua Brennan

Georges-Henri Colombe

François Cros

Thibaud Flament

Marko Gazzotti

Jean-Baptiste Gros

Mickaël Guillard

Matthias Halagahu

Oscar Jégou

Maxime Lamothe

Julien Marchand

Peato Mauvaka

Emmanuel Meafou

Dany Priso

Rabah Slimani

Romain Taofifénua

Backs

Théo Attissogbé

Pierre-Louis Barassi

Leo Barré

Louis Bielle-Biarrey

Nicolas Depoortère

Gaël Dréan

Antoine Dupont

Antoine Frisch

Émilien Gailleton

Mattieu Jalibert

Nolann Le Garrec

Maxime Lucu

Yoram Moefana

Noah Nene

Romain Ntamack

Damian Penaud

Thomas Ramos

Gabin Villière

ITALY SQUAD

Italy’s golden generation continues to develop, led by the electric Ange Capuozzo. Paolo Garbisi remains the general in the backline, while their forward pack, driven by Michele Lamaro, brings muscle. Alessandro Izekor, an emerging flanker, could be Italy’s breakout star in this tournament. The Azzurri are no longer the wooden spoon guarantees and will push every team to the brink.

Forwards

Simone Ferrari

Riccardo Faveretto

Danilo Fischetti

Federico Ruzza

Marco Riccioni

Lorenzo Cannone

Luca Rizzoli

Alessandro Izekor

Giosue Zilocchi

Michele Lamaro

Gianmarco Lucchesi

Sebastian Negri

Gianmarco Nicotera

Ross Vintcent

Niccolo Cannone

Manuel Zuliani

Dino Lamb

Backs

Alessandro Garbisi

Juan Ignacio Brex

Martin Page-Relo

Tommaso Menoncello

Stephen Varney

Ange Capuozzo

Tommaso Allen

Matt Gallagher

Paolo Garbisi

Simone Gesi

Leonardo Marin

Monty Ioane

Jacopo Trulla

IRELAND SQUAD

Ireland remains a powerhouse, with interim coach Simon Easterby naming a 36-player squad led by the industrious Caelan Doris. The squad balances experience with youth, as talents like Jack Boyle and Sam Prendergast join veterans like Peter O’Mahony and Tadhg Furlong. Their forward pack is a nightmare for opponents, and their backline—led by Hugo Keenan and Garry Ringrose—oozes attacking flair.

Forwards

Ryan Baird

Finlay Bealham

Tadhg Beirne

Jack Boyle

Thomas Clarkson

Jack Conan

Caelan Doris

Tadhg Furlong

Cian Healy

Iain Henderson

Rob Herring

Cormac Izuchukwu

Rónan Kelleher

Gus McCarthy

Joe McCarthy

Peter O’Mahony

Andrew Porter

Cian Prendergast

James Ryan

Dan Sheehan

Josh van der Flier

Jack Aungier

Backs

Bundee Aki

Caolin Blade

Jack Crowley

Ciaran Frawley

Jamison Gibson-Park

Mack Hansen

Robbie Henshaw

Hugo Keenan

James Lowe

Conor Murray

Calvin Nash

Jimmy O’Brien

Jamie Osborne

Sam Prendergast

Garry Ringrose

Development players

Hugh Cooney

Cathal Forde

James McNabney

Ben Murphy

SCOTLAND SQUAD

Scotland’s squad, as always, rides on the mercurial Finn Russell at fly-half. Joining him is an exciting blend of experience and new faces, with Rory Darge leading the side. Keep an eye on winger Ollie Smith and dynamic forward Jack Dempsey, both ready to shake things up. Scotland looks dangerous, and you can bet they’ll upset someone’s tournament plans.

Forwards (23)

Ewan Ashman

Jamie Bhatti

Gregor Brown

Dave Cherry

Luke Crosbie

Rory Darge

Jack Dempsey

Matt Fagerson

Zander Fagerson

Euan Ferrie

Grant Gilchrist

Jonny Gray

Cameron Henderson

Patrick Harrison

Will Hurd

Ewan Johnson

Jack Mann

Alexander Masibaka

D’Arcy Rae

Jamie Ritchie

Pierre Schoeman

Rory Sutherland

Marshall Sykes

Backs (16)

Fergus Burke

Matt Currie

Jamie Dobie

Darcy Graham

George Horne

Rory Hutchinson

Huw Jones

Tom Jordan

Blair Kinghorn

Stafford McDowall

Finn Russell

Arron Reed

Kyle Rowe

Duhan van der Merwe

Ollie Smith

Ben White

WALES SQUAD

Warren Gatland’s Wales are in full rebuild mode. Jac Morgan takes over the captaincy, symbolizing a shift to a younger core. Veterans like Dan Biggar and Liam Williams provide stability, while new blood like Christ Tshiunza looks to cement Wales’ future. Gatland’s second stint will demand grit, especially after a tough few years.

Forwards

Gareth Thomas

Nicky Smith

Kemsley Mathias

Keiron Assiratti

Henry Thomas

WillGriff John

Ben Warren

Elliot Dee

Evan Lloyd

Sam Parry

Dafydd Jenkins

Will Rowlands

Freddie Thomas

Christ Tshiunza

Teddy Williams

James Botham

Aaron Wainwright

Taulupe Faletau

Jac Morgan (captain)

Tommy Reffell

Backs

Tomos Williams

Ellis Bevan

Rhodri Williams

Ben Thomas

Dan Edwards

Eddie James

Nick Tompkins

Joe Roberts

Owen Watkin

Tom Rogers

Josh Hathaway

Ellis Mee

Blair Murray

Josh Adams

Liam Williams

Final Thoughts

The 2025 Six Nations is shaping up to be a cracker. Each squad has its fair share of veterans and rising stars, ensuring that no game will lack drama or quality. From England’s Maro Itoje-led pack to France’s flair with Dupont and Ntamack, and Ireland’s ever-consistent machine, the tournament promises intrigue at every turn. With Italy punching above their weight and Scotland and Wales poised to play spoilers, this Six Nations will undoubtedly deliver all the moments rugby fans crave.

