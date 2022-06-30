England v Australia First Test Perth

Comment away people
From a Queensland perspective Tate, and Wilson are big outs
Australia
- Angus Bell
- Dave Porecki
- Alan Ala’alatoa
- Cadeyrn Neville
- Darcy Swain
- Rob Leota
- Michael Hooper
- Rob Valetini
- Nic White
- Quade Cooper
- Marika Koroibete
- Samu Kerevi
- Len Ikitau
- Andrew Kellaway
- Tom Banks
- Folou Fainga’a
- Scott Sio
- James Slipper
- Matt Philip
- Pete Samu
- Jake Gordon
- Noah Lolesio
- Jordan Petaia
England
Happyman’s Pick Australia by 12
