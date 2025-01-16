Close Menu
Rugby

欢迎来到 2025 年：中国大年！

HossBy 1 Comment
It's Tah time.

Greetings Gaggers and welcome to 2025: Chinese year of the Tah.

Just a short note to let you know that the Daily News team will be back on deck from Monday 03rd Feb. Get your daily fill of all rugby news here with Brisneyland, RAWF, Yowie, KARL, Happyman & Nutta. And what a rugby year awaits:

  • Revised Super Rugby competition, including 3 x Oz sides choc-a-bloc with talent & The Force.
  • The drama and uncertainty of St Joe’s future to play out (now with Chuckles McKellar & Wendy Matthews committing to their provincial coaching roles).
  • An incoming Lions tour (with Michael Hooper technically available for selection now, I cant wait)

Plus a whole heap more. Whatever happens in Rugby this year, the team at G&GR has you covered.

See you soon. Go the Tahs

Hoss.

A Masters from the Uni of Life, majoring in BS. Call the Hunter Valley home and a passionate Wallabies, Tahs and then the also-rans of Oz rugby next. Yearn for the days when uppity Kiwis knew their place - losing in dying stages of Bledisloe's or as garbage collectors. Contact me for all things rugby at hoss@greenandgoldrugby.com.au

