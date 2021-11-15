The Dropped Kick-Off 37 – How Not To Do The Math

Nick, Natho and Dylan are back once again for another episode of The Dropped Kick-Off, as we dissect another tough weekend for the Wallabies against England. We talk where the game was won and lost, where we can go next to against the Welsh, the announcement of the draw for Super Rugby Pacific, and more.

WARNING: coarse language

The Hot Topics:

Thoughts on the Wallabies-England match. What is one key issue Rennie has to address regarding this team? What are we most keen to see going into the Wales game? Other stuff that caught our attention this week. Preview for the weekend.

