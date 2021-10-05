The Dropped Kick-Off 33 – Young Grasshoppers (Q&A VII)

The Rugby Championship is wrapped up, so the Two Nicks, Jack and Car Park CEO & Chair of the Christmas Club Natho come together to answer your questions

WARNING: coarse language

Q&A VII:

GAGR – Reds Revival – There’s talk of Kurtley Beale putting his hand up for the Spring Tour (#justno), as well as possible selection of Tolu Latu, Rory Arnold, and Will Skelton. How many “imported” players are too many? Will this affect the development of the younger Wallabies?

– There’s talk of Kurtley Beale putting his hand up for the Spring Tour (#justno), as well as possible selection of Tolu Latu, Rory Arnold, and Will Skelton. How many “imported” players are too many? Will this affect the development of the younger Wallabies? Twitter – HuwTindall – Don’t want to get ahead of ourselves but what experiments do you want to see on spring tour and what do you think Rennie will do? I want to see Perese and the Euro big 3 for the pack – i.e. Latu, Arnold, Skelton. That and get Lolesio some minutes along with Pettaia.

– Don’t want to get ahead of ourselves but what experiments do you want to see on spring tour and what do you think Rennie will do? I want to see Perese and the Euro big 3 for the pack – i.e. Latu, Arnold, Skelton. That and get Lolesio some minutes along with Pettaia. Twitter – Alastair Walton – Any news on Kerevi’s injury? When is the Spring Tour squad being announced? Is Japan a chance to run some of those without a lot of game time under their belts? Who would that be?

Any news on Kerevi’s injury? When is the Spring Tour squad being announced? Is Japan a chance to run some of those without a lot of game time under their belts? Who would that be? Twitter – CactusBack – The players that joined the squad throughout bledisloe etc were part of the squad a month before getting any game time. Whats the schedule in Europe likely to be – mainly when will the euro players join the squad and will it be long enough to actually get game time do you think?

– The players that joined the squad throughout bledisloe etc were part of the squad a month before getting any game time. Whats the schedule in Europe likely to be – mainly when will the euro players join the squad and will it be long enough to actually get game time do you think? Twitter – Tomato Lemons – TRC 2021 Pens v YC: 🇦🇺 85 v 4🟨, 🇦🇷 81 v 6 🟨, 🇳🇿 55 v 1 🟨, 🇿🇦 71 v 5 🟨: 20-35% difference in penalty count and doubling of the ratio of pens to🟨to the next nearest an indication of how little defending under pressure 🇳🇿 does?

#Hossonthepod