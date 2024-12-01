Mad Monday with Brisneyland Local #56: So close yet so far!

And the November International Test Window has just come to a close! Wow! What a test window it has been. They are just fantastic games. There is nothing better that international tests. And particularly for Wallabies fans, we see more than just green shoots. We see real progress. We see real hope. As Wallabies fans, we know that it is the hope that kills you. So let’s have a look at the Wallabies V Ireland game, and the Wallabies year so far.

Firstly, congrats to the permanently drunken and disgraceful Oirish, who henceforth will be referred to as the Irish! The was a genuine test match. And I don’t think anyone from the Northern Hemisphere will be saying that the Wobs will be easy beats at the BIL’s tour next year. The spice is now there.

So strap in, grab a big cup of that beautiful brown stuff ☕ (and no Hoss I am not talking about the substance in your favourite German Scheiße movies), and let’s do the GAGR business.

Ireland 22 defeated the Wallabies 19

I am not going to do a minute-by-minute recap, but just look at the points that stuck out to this old lock!

What do the Stats say? – 58% possession and 69% territory – What does this tell us? Well for me this says that the Wobs could have come out the other end of this game with a scoreline not looking like the one that was. The Irish were well dominant in many facets of the game, but couldn’t capitalise the way they could have. The Wob’s on the other hand made use of their possession, and when in Defence, pressured the Irish into making more mistakes than usual.

St Joe’s comments

The more and more I hear from this guy, the more and more I like him. Calm measured, realistic. Not a psychotic, like our last coach, and not a stark raving ‘Ass clown’ like the ‘Cheikmeister’! This is what Aus rugby has been dreaming of for the last decade. RA and everyone involved with Oz Rugby should be doing everything in our power to ensure that this guy stays til the end of the RWC 2027. All this ‘bullshit’ I hear about Oz rugby needing an Oz coach is just the biggest load of palaver that I think I have ever heard. Just utter Bull 💩!

Now don’t get me wrong, I don’t think this guy is the messiah! There are still some serious limitations with the cattle that this guy has to work with. But for what we have, he is able to develop a game plan that works to our strengths and helps to nullify the weaknesses that we have. So as far as I am concerned, with what this guy has done in the 5 or so months he has had this squad is close to a damn near miracle. And long may it continue. All Hail Saint Joe!

Ireland’s Line-Out is a mess – In watching the game, the one thing I really noticed was that the Oirish line-out was utter dog 💩. Man, it really sucked. It made the Wobs line out last week look really good. I am pretty sure Venus De Milo Snr (Andy Farrell) will have to go to the broader BIL squad to fix that line-out issue.

Fraz is the King! – 22 tackles no misses.! That says it all. Fraz missing last week hurt us, and I mean really hurt us. This guy is the starch in our defence. Then bring in his turnovers. Fraz is da-bomb! God, we better make sure that the European teams or the Japanese don’t start coming and throwing massive amounts of Euros or Yen at this guy. Because it will happen soon. We need to lock this guy in on JAS type of money.

Our defence held – As opposed to last week, our defence held. And in comparison to last week, held quite well. A lot of that I believe is the re-introduction of Fraz-da-Bomb. Man, that guy is an animal. There were still some minor issues. But as a whole our defence held. This is the building block that St Joe now has to work with, and I think there is a really good foundation here. Fraz wasn’t alone. The Ginger Ninja, in comparison to his last week’s effort, had a pearler in defence. Sideshow Bob, and even Tongan Thor, had great defensive games. This was a marked improvement on the game V the Haggis eaters!

Wobs restart – The Kick-off receipt was a concern for the Wallabies. Our failure to retain possession on the restarts got the Irish back into the game, and in this humble author’s opinion was probably the main reason we weren’t able to close the game out. Whilst JAS was trying hard, it just didn’t seem to come off. This really is a key work-on for next year.

Old Man Shouting at Clouds

My ‘Shouting at Clouds’ is aimed at one thing, again! The ‘referumping’!

Now I will preface this with the fact that it didn’t cost us the game! The Pizza-loving referump Andrea Piardi was all over the shop like a mad person’s shit! However, it affected both teams equally. But by god, there were some absolute head-scratchers during this game. No wonder the players don’t know whether they are ‘Arthur or Martha’!

One week, two players collide head on head and it is an automatic 🧀. This game, play on! Like what the actual fark! No wonder fans and players are confused as fuck! Seriously. The touchies on this game can’t be let off either. There were at least two times that you saw players’ feet in touch, and yet it was play on?

This game was not up to standard as far as international test matches are concerned. I would love to get KARL’s opinion here, but that game was a real head-scratcher And it is not just me. The GAGR craparratzi was going off its collective head.

Anyway enough of this Old man’s dribbles, Over to you GAGRs! Have at it.