And just like that, the Autumn Series is done for 2024!

Before the Dropped Kick-Off signs off for 2024, Nick W and Natho sit down for an outside perspective on the Autumn Series, the Wallabies and Lions tour, and the state of rugby in general – welcoming back the one and only Paul Tait.

Americas Rugby News: https://www.americasrugbynews.com/

Paul Tait on Twitter: https://x.com/AmericasOval