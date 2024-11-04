Tuesday’s G&GR News

Tuesday 5 October 2024 #018

Good morning team, and welcome to Tuesday’s news. It’s a test match week, as the Aussies prepare to kick off their northern tour against England at Twickenham on Saturday. Obviously there will be a lot of interest in the squad for this game, and I’ll get in early with my 2 cents worth about the make up of the team. Australia XV are also playing on the weekend, they will face the Bristol Bears in what should be good experience and a good hit-out for the Australians.

There is plenty, and I mean shed loads of international rugby this weekend including: Ireland hosting New Zealand, Italy hosting Argentina, France hosting Japan, Wales at home to Fiji, and Scotland taking on South Africa. And that isn’t counting the 11 other games taking part between tier 2 and tier 3 nations.

In news closer to home, The Reds played against Saitama Wild Knights in Japan, and the Under 16’s and Under 19s finals were played at Ballymore.

Wallabies team to play England?

The team and squad will be announced later in the week but I thought it would be worth some speculating on who might make the team to take on England at Twickenham. These are my thoughts, influenced by the performance of the Wallabies players through the Rugby Championship. Here goes.

Joe Schmidt

Starting Side

Angus Bell Matt Faessler Taniela Tupou Nick Frost Jeremy Williams Rob Valetini Fraser McReight Harry Wilson Jake Gordon Noah Lolesio Dylan Pietsch Samu Kerevi Len Ikitau Andrew Kellaway Tom Wright

Reserves

16. Brandon Paenga-Amosa

17. Isaac Kailea

18. Allan Alaalatoa

19. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto

20. Langi Gleeson

21. Tate McDermott

22. Ben Donaldson

23. Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii

Obviously putting Suaalii’s name there will be controversial, and people will say stuff like it de-values the jersey and all that. He may not have played much professI understand that he hasn’t played a game of professional rugby yet, but I have a feeling that he will get a run from the bench this week. I know that the Wallabies will be desperate for a win, and there is no time like the present to see what he has. Another week of opposed training probably won’t make much difference, he will either have something or not. Also, looking at the squad, there aren’t too many centres on the if Paisami is going to miss the tour.

I’m sure you’ll let me know what you think.

Reds vs Saitama Wild Knights

The Reds have continued a good tradition, by playing against the Wild Knights, with the latest instalment taking place at the Kumagaya Rugby Stadium in Japan. You can watch the game here: https://www.youtube.com/@jsportsrugby

The Reds fielded a pretty good side with Ryan Smith named captain in what is excellent recognition and reward for the big man’s example of never quitting and doing the hard work. Smith made his debut for Qld in 2021 at the prime age of 24 (doesn’t that sound young to most of us) and is now a mainstay of the Qld side and has racked up 50 caps. Other key Reds players included Hodgman, Nasser, JTA, Josh Canham, Connor Vest, Kalani Thomas, and Tom Lynagh, with Richie Asiata and Sef Fa’agase on the bench. Emerging Reds forwards Kohan Herbert, and Joe Brial also featured in the Starting side with Massimo DeLutiis coming off the bench.

The game itself was high scoring, with the Reds eventually getting the victory 42-28, with Tom Lynagh awarded the player of the match award in a good showing given his injury concerns this year.

The Reds jumped out to an early 14-0 lead, but after that the scoreline tightened up with the Wild Knights getting to wihin 3 points after 60 minutes before Reds winger Murray scored a scrappy try and Harry Mclaughlin-Phillips kicked two late penalty goals to seal the win.

These sort of games provide a fantastic opportunity for the Reds players to continue their rugby journey (or start it in the case of the 4 players below) against quality opposition. They certainly didn’t have it all their way and the Coach was happy with the win.

Reds debutants (from left) Heremaia Murray, Frankie Goldsbrough, Kohan Herbert and Hamish Muller savour winning the Saitama-Queensland Shield in Kumagaya. Source: Qld REds Media.

You can read Nathan Williamson’s match review here, or the Reds Media Unit write up here.

Under 16s and Under 19s

NSW has taken out the Under 16s Super Rugby final with a very tight 31-29 win against Qld at Ballymore on Sunday. It’s 3 titles in a row for NSW, and well deserved given their unbeaten season and previous 50-20 win over the Reds. You can read Lachlan Grey’s writeup over here.

2024 Super Rugby Under 16s Champions- NSW Waratahs

The Brumbies took out the under 19 Super Rugby grand final with a 401-31 Victory over the Qld Reds. I haven’t watched the game yet, but according to Lachlan Grey’s news article, the lead changed 7 times during the match and the Brumbies came from 31-26 behind with 14 minutes to play. Two late scores to the Brumbies saw them take the victory (their second title in a row).

2024 Super Rugby Under 19 Champions-ACT Brumbies.

Hopefully we see more of these young men in professional rugby in coming years.

That’s a wrap

That’s it for this week, as always, thanks for reading today’s ramblings, and I look forward to the comments section.