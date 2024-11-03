Game Review: England V New Zealand – Northern Tour – 3 November 2024

SECONDS OUT ROUND 3

What a nice way to start the Northern tour season off. The SDs v the Minstrels resuming hostilities after two close games in the land of the long white cloud. The only clouds we are likely to see at Twickers/Allianz will be be dark and ominous ones. While the SDs were sunning themselves in Girona, the ABs warmed up with a quick FIFO to Japan where they comfortably dealt with Eddie’s Brave Blossoms 64-19. A nice runout to get the kinks out before battle commences in earnest.

The ABs try out their new Haka.



THE TEAMS



England XV: 15 Furbank; 14 Feyi- Waboso, 13 Slade, 12 Lawrence, 11 Freeman, 10 Smith 9 Spencer, 1 Genge, 2 George (c), 3 Stuart, 4 Itoje, 5 Martin, 6 Cunningham-South, 7 T Curry, 8 Earl

Replacements: 16 Dan, 17 Baxter, 18 Cole, 19 Isekwe, 20 B Curry, 21 Dombrandt, 22 Randall 23 Ford

No real surprises with The SDs making 4 changes to the team that started the final test at Eden Park. With Alex Mitchell injured Ben Spencer get the 9 jersey. Ollie Chessum is injured and will miss all four games so it was on the cards that CCS would be the starting 6. Finn Baxter at loose head is replaced by the fit again Genge. Slade and Ford are also back but have had next to no game time this season which IMO is a bit risky. With Freddie Steward out of favour, the in form Furbank gives an attacking option at 15. There were also few raised eyebrows at the exclusion of Sam Underhill who’s being been playing well for Bath as opposed to Tom Curry, whose form with Sale has apparently been mediocre. Will Stuart who has always been behind Du Toit in the pecking order at Bath gets another last chance in the last chance saloon. The ABs were harried by the SDs defensive line speed in the July tests but will now know what to expect and adapt accordingly. I wonder what else Borthwick has up his sleeves, apart from arms. With regard to the 6/2 split, according to The Man, when Ford comes on, cover will be provided by Marcus Smith moving to full back giving the SDs attacking options. . As he did for a short period against Japan, Earl could fill in at centre allowing the SDs to load up on extra loose forwards with Nick Isiekwe, Ben Curry and Alex Dombrandt covering the back five. Makes sense although the wheels could completely come off.



New Zealand XV: 15 Jordan; 14 Tele’a, 13 Ioane, 12 J Barrett, 11 Clarke;

10 B Barrett, 9 Ratima; 1 Williams, 2 Taylor, 3 Lomax, 4 S Barrett, 5 Vaa’i,

6 Sititi, 7 Cane, 8 Savea.

Replacements: 16 Aumua, 17 Tu’ungafasi, 18 Tosi, 19 Tuipolotu, 20 Finau, 21 Roigard, 22 Lienert-Brown, 23 McKenzie



Ethan de Groot, the ABs first choice loose head , has been left out of the matchday 23 to face England after failing to meet “internal standards”. You naughty boy, Ethan, what did you do? Tamati Williams steps up but he’s a more than decent replacement. Other than that, England will be facing a significantly different New Zealand side from the consecutive losses in the summer with Robertson making nine changes to the starting XV which defeated Steve Borthwick’s men at Eden Park in July. After a run out against Japan, Roigard returns to the bench, which I think, is a sound move after such a horrendous injury, with big games against the Irish and French coming up. We have a trio of Barrett’s with Beauden resuming duties at 10. DMac provides 10/15 cover as a replacement. The centre partnership of another Barrett and KARLs favourite resumes.



PREDICTION

England may have gone down to a 2-0 series defeat on their summer tour, but both matches could have gone either way. And young guns such as Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, Marcus Smith, Tommy Freeman and George Martin impressed an often hard-to-please New Zealand public. So, with home advantage this time, Borthwick’s men have an opportunity to claim victory on home turf. The ABs will be smarting after an indifferent RC and will be looking to get their mojo back. My worry as a SD supporter is that our front five will not be up to the task. The back row battle will be one to savour and it could be there that the game is won or lost. Both teams have strong back threes so we should see some attacking rugby given that the weather forecast is pretty good. Replacements could also be a significant factor and I reckon the ABs have the stronger bench. The question is will it be used sensibly. KARL has his doubts after recent performances. However, I still think the ABs will sneak this one but not by many. Hope I’m wrong.

THE MATCH

The ABs kick off and from the start the SDs show their intent. Smith goes for a crossfield kick inside his own 22 picks out Feyi-Waboso, but he is quickly driven into touch.

4 mins. The home side are working some phases. The ABs are penalised for an off the ball tackle and Smith pops over the penalty and it’s 3-0.

9 mins. The first visit of the All Blacks to the England 22 has Wallace Sititi carrying into contact and flipping and delightful offload to Tele’a. We know what he can do in tight spaces and sure enough it’s the first try which Barrett converts. 3-7.

12 mins. It’s end-to-end stuff as England find themselves back in the NZ 22 with another advantage for a tackle off the ball. Under advantage Smith floppily attempts a drop goal which misses by some margin. No matter, he calls forbthe tee and slots this one with a far more assured kick. 6-7.

It’s ABs attack versus SDs defence and vice versa for the next few minutes but both teams hold out.

28 mins. The ball is moving left as Beauden Barrett runs diagonally, pulling Feyi-Waboso in, before he pops the ball to Jordan on a scissor angle who eases around a scrambling Genge into open pasture to sprint over the line from 25 metres. A very well worked try that looked easy but wasn’t. Barrett converts. 6-14.

31 mins. Another tackle off the ball by NZ, this time from Sam Cane, has ref Gardner having a long chat with Scott Barrett about sorting it or it’s card time. Smith slots another kick to keep his side in touch on the board. 9-14

36 mins. A big scrum penalty is won by the England pack. It’s about 40 metres out but bang in front so Smith takes it on and takes the three points. 12-14.

38 mins. Another incredible jinking, sprinting run from Sititi has him in the open. He flings a long pass left to Vaa’i but it’s just in front of him and the big second row can’t get down low to grip it on the England 22. So very close to another try for the visitors. Sititi an absolute menace when on the hoof. Jeez he’s good.

It’s time for oranges.This has been a pretty watchable game so far. England’s defence has been full on and risky, they’ve let the All Blacks in at times, but they’ve scrambled well. The All Blacks have been electric at times, but England have been full of vigour and are very much in touch. ABs. Indiscipline has allowed England to get close.

42 mins. Early change for NZ in the second row as Tupou Vaa’i is replaced by Patrick Tuipulotu.

45 mins. Tuipolotu has a big carry in the England half, but on the recycled possession Smith races out of the line to intercept the pass to Jordan and he’s away and running for 50/metres. He doesn’t have the legs to go all the way, but he calmly feeds Furbank on the inside who pops to Feyi-Waboso in support who finishes off a superb try, the perfect mix of opportunism and class. Smith converts. 19-14.

52 mins. England have a new front row: Theo Dan, Fin Baxter, Dan Cole replace Genge, George and Stuart.



59 mins. England on the attack and the ball is loose on the ground. The ABs gather and BB is off to score. The crowd don’t like it and Gardener decides to take a look. It’s no try and penalty to England for a deliberate knock on by Clarke but no card. Smith kicks another penalty and it 22-14

Scott Robertson decides it’s time for new halfbacks; Cam Roigard and Damien McKenzie are on.

Ben Curry has replaced Tom Curry for England, and George Ford is on for Smith. The latter makes no sense as Smith has been playing very well.

67 mins. The All Blacks are working carries in the England half, but the defensive intensity has increased from the home side. They are stopping everything and in the end Itoje is in to rip the ball out at the breakdown. However, the TMO intervenes as he saw a no arms tackle from Earl.

McKenzie pulls three points back and we’re in for a very interesting finish. 22-17.

69 mins. Slowly, the NZ scrum is starting to assert itself, and Baxter folds under pressure from the All Black push. Penalty awarded, but NZ can’t win their own lineout.

72 mins. There’s a lot of defending to do for England as NZ have started to pepper them with kicks to compete, the latest of which is this close to being won by Tele’a as Freeman knocks it on.

The next scrum has another penalty awarded to the All Blacks and they will have a lineout in the 22. They are continuing to turn the screw.

76 mins. After more AB pressure the ball is eventually worked right to Jordan in the 13 channel who finds Tele’a close to touch line with a couple of defenders to beat. We know what he can do and sure enough, instead of ending up in row 10 he scores a great try that is converted by DMac with aplomb. 22-24.

77 mins. There’s another tackle off the ball – this one from Caleb Clarke that after previous warnings could get a yellow. But, a big hit from Lienert-Brown on Theo Dan’s head has been spotted earlier in the play. After being reviewed Ref Gardner says it was foul play and he’s off for a red card review. The kick is just right of the posts to begin with and Ford launches it. It looks like it’s drawing left enough to get over but it hits the right post and back into play whereupon NZ knock it on. England scrum five metres out coming.

81 mins. England go through multiple phases trying to set up Ford for a drop goal. He eventually is on the receiving end of a poor pass from Randall and takes aim. However, Roigard puts him under sufficient pressure and the ball goes wide. It’s game over and the ABs win again.

It’s that man again

The look that says it all.

SUMMARY AND MAN OF THE MATCH

You cannot argue with a team winning 24-22 and scoring four tries to one in the process. All of them were well worked and the ABs earned a good win. England got back into the game through poor discipline. Razor must however be a little concerned with the number of penalties his team gave away. OK they may have been due to the pressure that England applied but it’s an issue that needs to be fixed because Ireland and France will make them pay. As to the SDs, well what can I say. They blew it. Leading 22-14 and in control when all of a sudden the replacements come on and it goes to pot starting with the scrum. The England front row had held their own but when the replacements came on the scrum went to pieces. Smith sets up the SAs only try, kicks all his penalties is pulled with plenty of time to be replaced by Ford, who’s had little or no game time. He misses a very kickable penalty and a drop goal although the pass was poor and its game over. Cunningham South gets tugged as well and is replaced by Dombrandt. It’s a bit of a worry for me at least, that in spite of all the talk about an attack plan our only score came as a result of an intercept. I also said earlier that replacements would be a factor and so it proved. Borthwicks judgement leaves a big question mark.

I thought that both teams 6s were their best players. Barrett the picture of calmness with some nice kicks into spaces and deft touches. Tele’a took his tries well and was a handful. For the SDs, Smith had a great all round game. Will Stuart after a lot of criticism from elsewhere, stood up to the test and gets a 👍 from me. It was a great battle in the back rows with both 6s outstanding but I tip my hat to Sititi. That offload for the first try was special and the run and pass that Vaa’i spilt was first class. He was a thorn in Englands side and gets my MOTM.