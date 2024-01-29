What's Hot
Are we there yet?

Is it Friday yet?

Greetings Gaggers and welcome to 2024, Chinese Year of the Tah. It’s time to shake off the summer holiday blues and focus again: Rugby beckons once more.

The G&GR team will be back on deck from next Monday 05th Feb 2024 with daily news, podcasts & more. This year we hope to welcome new writers with a focus on Women’s 7’s, Brisbane Club Rugby, Queensland Country Rugby, as well as Australia’s premier club competition, the Shute Shield.

Tune back from next Monday for:

  • ‘Mad Monday’s’ with Brisneyland Local
  • ‘The Chewsday Chew’ with the Professor of Props – Nutta
  • Wednesday’s with who ever writes that stuff
  • Thursday’s with Happyman
  • Friday’s Ghosspel

Much to discuss, new coach, new players, new hope & the whisper of death lingering over a Melbourne based side. New features being developed, new content coming, new offers, competitions and an all new tour group! What’s not to like!

Strap yourself in for a rollicking rugby good time, right here on Green & Gold Rugby in 2024.

See you next week.

Hoss – out.

A Masters from the Uni of Life, majoring in BS. Call the Hunter Valley home and a passionate Wallabies, Tahs and then the also-rans of Oz rugby next. Yearn for the days when uppity Kiwis knew their place - losing in dying stages of Bledisloe's or as garbage collectors. Contact me for all things rugby at hoss@greenandgoldrugby.com.au

