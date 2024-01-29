Are we there yet?

Greetings Gaggers and welcome to 2024, Chinese Year of the Tah. It’s time to shake off the summer holiday blues and focus again: Rugby beckons once more.

The G&GR team will be back on deck from next Monday 05th Feb 2024 with daily news, podcasts & more. This year we hope to welcome new writers with a focus on Women’s 7’s, Brisbane Club Rugby, Queensland Country Rugby, as well as Australia’s premier club competition, the Shute Shield.

Tune back from next Monday for:

‘Mad Monday’s’ with Brisneyland Local

‘The Chewsday Chew’ with the Professor of Props – Nutta

Wednesday’s with who ever writes that stuff

Thursday’s with Happyman

Friday’s Ghosspel

Much to discuss, new coach, new players, new hope & the whisper of death lingering over a Melbourne based side. New features being developed, new content coming, new offers, competitions and an all new tour group! What’s not to like!

Strap yourself in for a rollicking rugby good time, right here on Green & Gold Rugby in 2024.

See you next week.

Hoss – out.