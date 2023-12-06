We want you!

G&GR is looking for writers to join the team for 2024 who can provide weekly content around community rugby, with a specific focus on:

The Hospital Cup in the Queensland Peoples Republic of Queensland

The Shute Shield in what is really Australia’s proper capital city.

The Dewar Shield in Mexico

The Women’s Game: 7’s & XV’s

School age rugby

A voice for Pacific Island Rugby both domestically & international

Junior Rugby

If you have the time & the passion for any of the above or any other rugby content, please drop an email to emperorhoss@ hoss@greenandgoldrugby.com.au

Could be the perfect role for aspiring writers (I mean have you seen the stuff we publish Wednesday’s? You couldn’t do worse!). Maybe your a Journo student at Uni looking to build your CV on a prestigious (cough-cough) rugby site like this.

Whatever your drive, if you’re a rugby nut, you have the time to contribute weekly and help G&GR drive more engagement around community rugby, then we want to hear from you yesterday. We kick back off with regular content in late Jan 2024 and we’d love to welcome new contributors aboard by then.

Talk soon, long live rugby & go the Tahs!

Hoss