Leave the ‘cold turkey’ for Christmas day and instead get your ‘Fast 5 Rugby Fix’ here:

Bullish about the future:

Angus ‘The Bull’ Bell says he wouldn’t mind a crack at being Wallabies skipper if asked. And why not, Eddie used 23 skippers in France, it’s the law of averages

rugby.com.au has more

Grand Sham?

2024 is 40 years since the immortal home nation ‘Grand Slam’ by the Wallabies. Whispers from the SMH that a possible end of year tour might include a tilt at another record. The first such attempt since 2016.

No, not that ‘Foley’

NZ’s second favourite son, RWC Final TMO Tom Foley, has also called time on his officiating in rugby. He of the officiating howler also citing a torrent of online abuse and some vile threats to the school his kids attend as motivation enough to get out of dodge. planetrugby.com has more.

Bugger off already.

Perennial killer of Australian rugby fans hopes, Beauden Barrett has re-signed with the NZR until the 2027 RWC. Enough already. Go away, off with you now. stuff.co.nz has more

The Ref Whisperer?

Not content with letting just Nigel wax lyrical about Jedi ref whisperer Richie McCaw, Wayne Barnes has crossed to the dark side of the force as well in his praise of the Dark Lord. planetrugby.com.