THE SYSTEM IS BROKEN

Here’s one from Charlie:
Greetings, GAGRs, on this typically Melbourne “Summers” day; an oxymoron if there ever was one! It has been a while between drinks, yet I find myself with the itch (not that type, Yowie… you should see someone about that) to write an article for old time’s sake. So, here goes…
It won’t surprise anyone that, being the Canberran-born, Mexico-living referump that I am, I am firmly on the side of
Dan the Man Jacinta the Woman and any other political party to the left of ScoMo/Dutton/Trump/Boris, etc.
One recent happening for me was surgery on my right leg (calf and big toe) and I had the time to rewatch one of my Netflix favourites, Designated Survivor. Whilst Kiefer Sutherland is cast as the President, it is in the unfamiliar role of someone not trying to save the world in 24 hours. Weird, eh! But, nevertheless, he is tasked with whatever concoction the Hollywood writers (incidentally better than Wednesdays here) have thought of.
Now, take away the tacky and typical “Murica, fuq yeah” storylines, and you’ll hopefully see where I’m heading. One season of Designated Survivor resonated with me – Season Three. Why? Well, it’s Tom Kirkman, an Independent (well, depending who you ask…) attempting to get re-elected to the White House as President of the USA. In the first episode of Season Three, Kirkman (Sutherland) attends a rally at an abandoned shopping centre filled with ‘average Joes and Jills’ who are fed up wit the status quo. As it’s my article, I’m going to hone in on this scene, and utilise some of the ‘idealistic journalism’ that GAGR has become known for, particularly on Fridays, to see what should be happening.
“Thank you for letting me crash your party. I came here to GAGR to deliver a speech, and now that I’m here amongst you all, it doesn’t feel as relevant. Now, I don’t know if you’ve heard, but rugby in Australia has had its arse handed to it over the past few years, predominantly by the old, white men in suits. You see, we had the most phenomenal game in Australia. It was a damn good game, a REALLY good game, a game that was created for players of all shapes, sizes and persuasions. For people like you, fine readers of GAGR, and in places like Melbourne, Canberra, Sydney’s West and Perth. The game had the power to transform forgotten communities and turn them into revitalised ones; communities of hope and of passion and of togetherness. The game was designed to help people in the far north of Queensland, and the deepest south of Tasmania, all of whom are now suffering a loss that I am only too familiar with. This game would’ve helped them retain their pride and purpose in their love of rugby, mateship and faith in sport, as well as the failing rugby infrastructure happening in our own backyard. But the old, white men in suits killed it. It feels like all they want to do is tear things down, and it makes sense to be angry like all of you are. Hell, I’m angry! Alas, anger alone is no prescription. We need to figure out how to take that anger and turn it into action. So please, tell me, how do we fix this?
It’s unfixable, I hear my mind say. Why? Because no-one seems to be listening to us, Mr and Mrs A Rugby Fan. And I know we all feel like this sometimes (especially those in Western Sydney), and even as a nearing middle age white man, I feel like this, too… even if I represent what people are (allegedly) supposed to listen to no matter what! I felt like this since 2007 and our failure to progress from the Quarter Finals, and in the 2013 Lions Series loss, and the post-Clown years, and the Coup d’Tah of Dave Rennie, until the shitshow 2023 has been. But if I’m going to be honest, all of us might be a little guilty of not listening, me included. But I want to do better. I promise you I want to do better! So, here I am, presenting you with some thoughts:
We must move on from living in the past greatness. Those days are gone. They are not coming back, no matter how mush nostalgic reflection takes place. Whilst the memories will live on forever, we must adapt with the changing times.”
Indeed, much of my recent professional work has been taken up with the discussions on the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) within the field of medical education. A colleague went to a conference in Sydney recently (fuq me I was jealous I didn’t get to go), where a theme was, “AI is here and we can’t wait any longer”. Well, the same theme (of sorts) can be said for numerous aspects of rugby in Australia:
- The proverbial Four Horseman of the Apocalypse are here. If rugby has any plan on surviving as a sustainable and vibrant sporting in code in Australia, then the next two years (forget about the ‘Golden Decade’ as that’s too late) are beyond crucial.
- The code must adapt and make itself relevant. We cannot continue in the way we have done. I’m firmly looking at you, ‘old, white men in suits’. The game, and the participants and fans, from community to professional, can’t (and won’t) wait. We only have to see players like Marky Mark take the opportunity elsewhere. This includes at Super Rugby level. There has to be a way to make this the pinnacle rugby union competition in the world again. It will take work and a much needed communications and change management plan. Super Rugby still has a place in Australia; however, it has to be seen as the eminent competition of the Southern Hemisphere. MSRPGA.
- As much as I hate to let him loose without calling him out on his treachery, we have to move on from Eddie Jones and what he represented in Australian rugby – Eastern Sydney bullshit. At the same time, he is right – someone ‘had to eat shit so another can eat caviar’.
- The concept of “running Australian rugby”. The game, for better or worse, has moved on. We certainly don’t have the capability (or ability) to force a chance in direction by ourselves.
- The concept of an Australian head coach – there is not a realistic Australian head coach. Schmidt is the answer. Anyone saying Larkham is full of shit. His SRP head coaching record is a tick over 50% and has demonstrated a conservative game plan (even as a Ponies fan). McKellar needs the time overseas, and no other coach in Aus would be close to these two – yet.
- The concept of a ‘quick fix’. It won’t happen. The thought process has to change into one of a strategic, long-term vision; not a three-year Cadbury sugar fix. Yes, the irony of this point against the need to sort the next two years out is not lost on me.
- A review of what we want rugby to represent, and HOW we present rugby, in this country. The appalling way we treat out players, teams and officials, at all levels, both in news media and social media, must stop. That we are seeing players and officials leave the game, temporarily or permanently, is a blight on us as supporters. We have to remember, and return to, the core values of the game. That players and officials (and their families) are receiving death threats shows how far we have sunk towards the depravity of football we have held ourselves above of for so long… well… enough said. We have to find a way to be positive in the darkness that has become Australian rugby. One point would be how the professional game is commentated. Fox Sports was nothing but Murdoch negativity, seeking to make scapegoats and attributing blame to anyone but the old, white men in suits. The game under Stan started so well, but needs excitement, passion, and understanding. It does not need perilous rhetoric, political point scoring and one-upmanship, or tabloid media style thoughts. This is not league. The average rugby union fan is smarter and more informed. Further, we have to become the point of difference to other sports in the way we ‘sell’ our game. We don’t have the luxury of a billion dollar revenue stream, and the negative media the other to major sports use to create a dichotomy of negativity which creates this ‘passion’ I hear so much about, yet rarely see in Australian rugby.
- Copy and paste the review into Welsh Rugby and change ‘Wales/Welsh’ reference to the appropriate Australian version. In particular, the governance of the organisation must change, along with incorporating the ‘woke factor’, i.e., getting representation into the game. That there is no person of colour on the Board, nor any person with a demonstrated exceptional history of professional sports management, is emblematic of the problems facing us. Whilst there are two women, neither have any particularly relevant experience. Indeed, one is a self-described ‘professional board director’ – whatever that is.
- Putting appropriate strategies in place to remove the nepotism and narcissism from the game. That national representative sides are selected by what state and school they go to is ridiculous. The amount of talent being wasted in this country is appalling. No wonder the NRL scouts are all over rugby union.
- Sort out the conscious bias surrounding the women’s game. To label it unconscious is refusing to admit there is a problem. We have already squandered the opportunity to be the premier winter code for women; now, we are at risk of burning one of the few remaining positive stories we have in rugby in this country. Our SVNS side are now two-from-two this year and are looking like a team that could dominate for years to come. The women’s XV side isn’t too far behind either, despite minimal care factor from an administrative body who does their best to pretend they do not exist.
- For rugby to remember where it came from. As I’ve said above, we have so many points of difference. We need to celebrate these and have the values define the spirit of the game, but not let us define how it is run.