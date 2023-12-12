THE SYSTEM IS BROKEN

Here’s one from Charlie:

Greetings, GAGRs, on this typically Melbourne “Summers” day; an oxymoron if there ever was one! It has been a while between drinks, yet I find myself with the itch (not that type, Yowie… you should see someone about that) to write an article for old time’s sake. So, here goes…

It won’t surprise anyone that, being the Canberran-born, Mexico-living referump that I am, I am firmly on the side of Dan the Man Jacinta the Woman and any other political party to the left of ScoMo/Dutton/Trump/Boris, etc.

One recent happening for me was surgery on my right leg (calf and big toe) and I had the time to rewatch one of my Netflix favourites, Designated Survivor. Whilst Kiefer Sutherland is cast as the President, it is in the unfamiliar role of someone not trying to save the world in 24 hours. Weird, eh! But, nevertheless, he is tasked with whatever concoction the Hollywood writers (incidentally better than Wednesdays here) have thought of.

Now, take away the tacky and typical “Murica, fuq yeah” storylines, and you’ll hopefully see where I’m heading. One season of Designated Survivor resonated with me – Season Three. Why? Well, it’s Tom Kirkman, an Independent (well, depending who you ask…) attempting to get re-elected to the White House as President of the USA. In the first episode of Season Three, Kirkman (Sutherland) attends a rally at an abandoned shopping centre filled with ‘average Joes and Jills’ who are fed up wit the status quo. As it’s my article, I’m going to hone in on this scene, and utilise some of the ‘idealistic journalism’ that GAGR has become known for, particularly on Fridays, to see what should be happening.

“Thank you for letting me crash your party. I came here to GAGR to deliver a speech, and now that I’m here amongst you all, it doesn’t feel as relevant. Now, I don’t know if you’ve heard, but rugby in Australia has had its arse handed to it over the past few years, predominantly by the old, white men in suits. You see, we had the most phenomenal game in Australia. It was a damn good game, a REALLY good game, a game that was created for players of all shapes, sizes and persuasions. For people like you, fine readers of GAGR, and in places like Melbourne, Canberra, Sydney’s West and Perth. The game had the power to transform forgotten communities and turn them into revitalised ones; communities of hope and of passion and of togetherness. The game was designed to help people in the far north of Queensland, and the deepest south of Tasmania, all of whom are now suffering a loss that I am only too familiar with. This game would’ve helped them retain their pride and purpose in their love of rugby, mateship and faith in sport, as well as the failing rugby infrastructure happening in our own backyard. But the old, white men in suits killed it. It feels like all they want to do is tear things down, and it makes sense to be angry like all of you are. Hell, I’m angry! Alas, anger alone is no prescription. We need to figure out how to take that anger and turn it into action. So please, tell me, how do we fix this?

It’s unfixable, I hear my mind say. Why? Because no-one seems to be listening to us, Mr and Mrs A Rugby Fan. And I know we all feel like this sometimes (especially those in Western Sydney), and even as a nearing middle age white man, I feel like this, too… even if I represent what people are (allegedly) supposed to listen to no matter what! I felt like this since 2007 and our failure to progress from the Quarter Finals, and in the 2013 Lions Series loss, and the post-Clown years, and the Coup d’Tah of Dave Rennie, until the shitshow 2023 has been. But if I’m going to be honest, all of us might be a little guilty of not listening, me included. But I want to do better. I promise you I want to do better! So, here I am, presenting you with some thoughts:

We must move on from living in the past greatness. Those days are gone. They are not coming back, no matter how mush nostalgic reflection takes place. Whilst the memories will live on forever, we must adapt with the changing times.”

Indeed, much of my recent professional work has been taken up with the discussions on the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) within the field of medical education. A colleague went to a conference in Sydney recently (fuq me I was jealous I didn’t get to go), where a theme was, “AI is here and we can’t wait any longer”. Well, the same theme (of sorts) can be said for numerous aspects of rugby in Australia: