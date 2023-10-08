Game Review – Fiji v Portugal – Pool C – Sunday 8 September

WOW! what a game. So here we are, last game of the RWC Pool matches and one that most people expected to go with an easy win to Fiji that would see the Wallabies out of the RWC. Now we know hope is not a planning tool, but we all just had that little bit of it in us. Could this be the upset of the tournament, and could it be enough to get the Wallabies through?

Well, it almost was! Portugal winning 24 – 23 with a conversion in the last minute of the game. Unfortunately, not enough to keep us in the playing field as Fiji got the losing bonus point that takes them through to the quarter finals. But the game was still a huge upset and one that demonstrates just why this game of rugby is so good and why we need to see more of some of these lower teams play against the higher-level teams.

The Teams

Fiji head coach Simon Raiwalui made six changes to his starting XV that defeated Georgia, with two in the forward pack and four in the backs.

• Second-row Temo Manyanavanua made his first Rugby World Cup start after three appearances off the bench at this tournament.

• Meli Derenalagi made his Rugby World Cup debut after making his test debut earlier this year against Samoa.

• Vilimoni Botitu wore the number 10 jersey for only the second time.

• Sireli Maqala who has played just five minutes at RWC 2023, got his first start at this tournament.

• Captain Waisea Nayacalevu and Teti Tela are the only two Fijians to have played every minute of RWC 2023 so far.

Portugal head coach Patrice Lagisquet made five changes to the starting XV from their last game against Australia.

• Tomas Appleton drops to the bench with José Lima taking his place as captain and inside-centre in one of five changes to the starting XV from their last game against Australia.

• Francisco Fernandes started at loose-head prop after playing 26 minutes off the bench last weekend.

• Steevy Cerqueira partnered José Madeira in the second row for the second time at RWC 2023 after their draw with Georgia.

• Rafael Simões replaced Thibault de Freitas at number-eight after coming on at half-time last match.

• Manuel Cardoso Pinto started at full-back for the first time since February 2022 against Romania. He has played just 24 minutes off the bench at RWC 2023

The Match

This match was an eye opener from the first minute. Fiji making uncharacteristic mistakes with the ball in hand and Portugal attacking at every play disrupting the Fijians and causing them to rush passes and kicks and with this came a lack of accuracy that played into Portugal’s hands. The first half was a battle of attrition with Fiji sinking into their game of old, but it wasn’t quite working out for them. Portugal was hugely disruptive and came within an inch of a try but a knock on from the Portugal wing as he dived for the ball.

With only a penalty each and the score locked in at 3-3 at half time the Portuguese were starting to believe, and Fiji were needing to change their plan. The 2nd half started with a roar as firstly Fiji failed to take an up and under from Marques and after a smart little kick through, wing Raffaele Storti outpaced the Fijians to score Portugal’s opening try.

Then in a game plan I certainly didn’t pick, the props from both sides came to the fore. Firstly, for Portugal with Francisco Fernandes forced his way over while Botia was in the sin bin and then for Fiji to level through their prop Mesake Doge, also crossing the try line from close range. Two late Frank Lomani penalties looked as if they had ended the game with Fiji winning only for Marta’s late try and Samuel Marques’s nail-biting conversion at the death giving Portugal a historic victory.

Fiji progress in second place behind Wales in Pool C thanks to their losing bonus point.

The Game Changer

For me the game changer was that first try in the 2nd half. This try really put the Fijians on edge and while they certainly responded with some great play, the Portuguese defence was up to the challenge.

The Man of the Match/Standout Player

The official MotM was Portugal No 7 Nicolas Martins and it’s not a pick I can argue with. I also thought their 10 Jerónimo Portela played very well, and it was his kick reclaim that got them in position for their first try.

For Fiji their 9 and 10, Frank Lomani and Vilimoni Botitu played well but were let down with poor handling and a series of mistakes that cost them the game.

Conclusion

While not the result that every Wallaby fan was hoping for, and did nothing to change the pool results, this was a fantastic match that really demonstrated the way rugby can look so wonderful when it’s played well by teams who just want to play. This game and the result meant so much to the players and supporters and justified the inclusion of Portugal into this tournament. I think it also goes some way to justifying the expansion of the tournament with pools of 6 teams for future tournaments.