0 Shopping Cart
Rugby

A Slice of Heaven | Getting Intimate with Hoss | Julian Heaven

HossBy 5 Comments72 Views

Welcome one, welcome all to the first of a new G&GR podcast: Getting Intimate with Hoss.

To kick off the series, our first guest has been a revelation at the Tahs this year. Starting the year on a ‘training contract’, injuries to other players coupled with his own rising form saw him demand a spot on the pine and then quickly into the starting team. Currently recovering from a shoulder injury, we welcome NSW Waratahs hooker, Julian Heaven.

Special thanks to the Simon at Waratah Media for his co-operation and support. And of course to ‘The Axe’ himself, who as you’ll hear is not just a cracking person, but also a young rugby player, working multiple jobs all in the pursuit of his rugby goals.

Enjoy.

Share.

A Masters from the Uni of Life, majoring in BS. Call the Hunter Valley home and a passionate Wallabies, Tahs and then the also-rans of Oz rugby next. Yearn for the days when uppity Kiwis knew their place - losing in dying stages of Bledisloe's or as garbage collectors. Contact me for all things rugby at hoss@greenandgoldrugby.com.au

Related Posts