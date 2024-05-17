A Slice of Heaven | Getting Intimate with Hoss | Julian Heaven

Welcome one, welcome all to the first of a new G&GR podcast: Getting Intimate with Hoss.

To kick off the series, our first guest has been a revelation at the Tahs this year. Starting the year on a ‘training contract’, injuries to other players coupled with his own rising form saw him demand a spot on the pine and then quickly into the starting team. Currently recovering from a shoulder injury, we welcome NSW Waratahs hooker, Julian Heaven.

Special thanks to the Simon at Waratah Media for his co-operation and support. And of course to ‘The Axe’ himself, who as you’ll hear is not just a cracking person, but also a young rugby player, working multiple jobs all in the pursuit of his rugby goals.

Enjoy.