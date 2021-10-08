Wallabies 2021 Spring Tour squad announced

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has named a 37-man squad for the Spring tour for games in Japan and Europe against Scotland, England and Wales.

After much speculation and with changes surrounding the Giteau Law, Rennie has selected three French based forwards in Rory Arnold, Will Skelton and Tolu Latu for the tour.

Those players will be joined by the Japanese team aligned contingent of Quade Cooper, Sean McMahon and Samu Kerevi to bolster the squad with much needed experience.

Rennie has also named four uncapped players with the Waratahs centre pairing of Izaia Perese and Lalakai Foketi, Brumbies hooker Connal McInerney and Rebels prop Pone Fa’amausili with three of the four all part of the recent squad but didn’t get any game time. Perese was named in the squad but missed out doe to a shoulder injury.

Some notable omissions from the tour are the Reds pairing of Harry Wilson and Fraser McReight in addition to Brumbies flyhalf Noah Lolesio who will stay behind to have a pre-season under their belts ahead of the 2022 Super Rugby Pacific season.

Squad



Allan Alaalatoa

Rory Arnold

Angus Bell

Quade Cooper

Filipo Daugunu

Pone Fa’amausili*

Folau Fainga’a

Lalakai Foketi*

Jake Gordon

Reece Hodge

Michael Hooper (c)

Len Ikitau

Feleti Kaitu’u

Andrew Kellaway

Samu Kerevi

Marika Koroibete

Tolu Latu

Rob Leota

Tate McDermott



Connal McInerney*

Sean McMahon

James O’Connor

Hunter Paisami

Izaia Perese*

Jordan Petaia

Matt Philip

Tom Robertson

Izack Rodda

Pete Samu

Will Skelton

James Slipper

Darcy Swain

Lachlan Swinton

Taniela Tupou

Rob Valetini

Nic White

Tom Wright



Spring tour games:

23 October vs Japan – Oita – 3:45pm AEDT

8 November vs Scotland – Murrayfield – 1:15am AEDT

14 November vs England – Twickenham – 4:30am AEDT

21 November vs Wales – Principality Stadium – 4:30am AEDT