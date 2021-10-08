Wallabies 2021 Spring Tour squad announced

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has named a 37-man squad for the Spring tour for games in Japan and Europe against Scotland, England and Wales.
After much speculation and with changes surrounding the Giteau Law, Rennie has selected three French based forwards in Rory Arnold, Will Skelton and Tolu Latu for the tour.
Those players will be joined by the Japanese team aligned contingent of Quade Cooper, Sean McMahon and Samu Kerevi to bolster the squad with much needed experience.
Rennie has also named four uncapped players with the Waratahs centre pairing of Izaia Perese and Lalakai Foketi, Brumbies hooker Connal McInerney and Rebels prop Pone Fa’amausili with three of the four all part of the recent squad but didn’t get any game time. Perese was named in the squad but missed out doe to a shoulder injury.
Some notable omissions from the tour are the Reds pairing of Harry Wilson and Fraser McReight in addition to Brumbies flyhalf Noah Lolesio who will stay behind to have a pre-season under their belts ahead of the 2022 Super Rugby Pacific season.
Squad
Allan Alaalatoa
Rory Arnold
Angus Bell
Quade Cooper
Filipo Daugunu
Pone Fa’amausili*
Folau Fainga’a
Lalakai Foketi*
Jake Gordon
Reece Hodge
Michael Hooper (c)
Len Ikitau
Feleti Kaitu’u
Andrew Kellaway
Samu Kerevi
Marika Koroibete
Tolu Latu
Rob Leota
Tate McDermott
Connal McInerney*
Sean McMahon
James O’Connor
Hunter Paisami
Izaia Perese*
Jordan Petaia
Matt Philip
Tom Robertson
Izack Rodda
Pete Samu
Will Skelton
James Slipper
Darcy Swain
Lachlan Swinton
Taniela Tupou
Rob Valetini
Nic White
Tom Wright
Spring tour games:
23 October vs Japan – Oita – 3:45pm AEDT
8 November vs Scotland – Murrayfield – 1:15am AEDT
14 November vs England – Twickenham – 4:30am AEDT
21 November vs Wales – Principality Stadium – 4:30am AEDT
