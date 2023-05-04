Podcast

The Dropped Kick-Off 83 – 2023 NSW Waratahs Special w Darren Coleman

Our final Super Rugby special is here, and it’s a good one! Nick W flies solo this week and welcomes back to the pod NSW Waratahs Head Coach Darren Coleman. This discuss: 

  • His vision and identity for the Tahs
  • His learnings from the first half of #SuperRugbyPacific
  • The Highlanders win and his goals for the remainder of the year
  • Preview the upcoming Reds clash

Podcast
