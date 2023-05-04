The Dropped Kick-Off 83 – 2023 NSW Waratahs Special w Darren Coleman

Our final Super Rugby special is here, and it’s a good one! Nick W flies solo this week and welcomes back to the pod NSW Waratahs Head Coach Darren Coleman. This discuss:
- His vision and identity for the Tahs
- His learnings from the first half of #SuperRugbyPacific
- The Highlanders win and his goals for the remainder of the year
- Preview the upcoming Reds clash
