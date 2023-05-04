The Dropped Kick-Off 83 – 2023 NSW Waratahs Special w Darren Coleman

Our final Super Rugby special is here, and it’s a good one! Nick W flies solo this week and welcomes back to the pod NSW Waratahs Head Coach Darren Coleman. This discuss:

His vision and identity for the Tahs

His learnings from the first half of #SuperRugbyPacific

The Highlanders win and his goals for the remainder of the year

Preview the upcoming Reds clash

Enjoy the show? Drop us a review wherever you’re listening!

Today’s episode is sponsored by Athletic Greens: athleticgreens.com/ggrugby

FOLLOW US:

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/greenandgoldrugby

Twitter – https://twitter.com/GAGR and https://twitter.com/DroppedKickOff_

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/greenandgoldrugby/