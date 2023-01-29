The Dropped Kick-Off 68 – Tackling the Laws w/ Graham Cooper

The RFU has introduced new laws to the community game in England, lowering the tackle height to waist height effective from next season.
With long overdue expertise, in the form of Rugby AU National Community Match Officials Manager Graham Cooper, in this pod we discuss:
- How referees would hope to deal with this law change
- Whether a similar change is happening in Australia
- How Rugby AU is using VR technology to train the next generation of refs
Give it a listen and let us know what you think.
