The Dropped Kick-Off 67 – How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the E-Bomb

Well, that’s how to start a year! Nick and Natho are on deck off the back of the huge news that Eddie Jones has replaced Dave Rennie as coach of the Wallabies.
Welcome to 2023, he’s gonna be a bumpy ride!
WARNING: Occasional swear word
Well, that’s how to start a year! Nick and Natho are on deck off the back of the huge news that Eddie Jones has replaced Dave Rennie as coach of the Wallabies.
Welcome to 2023, he’s gonna be a bumpy ride!
WARNING: Occasional swear word
Die-hard Brumbies/Country Eagles fan now based in Sydney. Author, anthropologist, musician, second rower. Still trying to make sense of the 21st century. Dropped a debut novel last year...
The final pod of 2022! Nick H, Nick W and Natho come together to review the season...
The cavalry are called in for the penultimate episode of the year, as the two Nicks, Natho...
Nick and Natho reconvene to talk about one of the most tumultuous periods in Australian rugby in...
It's simultcast time! Natho and Nick join forces with Mitch from Pick and Drive Rugby to talk...
Google+
YouTube
RSS