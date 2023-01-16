Welcome to 2023, he's gonna be a bumpy ride!

The Dropped Kick-Off 67 – How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the E-Bomb

Well, that’s how to start a year! Nick and Natho are on deck off the back of the huge news that Eddie Jones has replaced Dave Rennie as coach of the Wallabies.

WARNING: Occasional swear word