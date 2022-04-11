The Chewsday Chew

Hello Cobbers and Diggers All,

And a top of the morning to everyone on this pre-Easter Tuesday. I hope the world you inhabit is Pizza Pockets for you all, and that you have the choccy eggs hidden, the tent packed and the beers stowed before the festivus of Easter-ANZAC swings-in. What is it – 11days off for the cost of 4days leave? I can smell the campfires and fire-pits already. Outstanding.

Welcome to Episode 4 of the Chewsday Chew. The purpose herein is not to write something overly complicated, but rather to pose a simple observation, question or proposition and let the good readers of this esteemed site share their opinions thereafter. Call it the lazy man’s attempt to fill a void by poking our collective bear of rugby knowledge to share their reflections and lift the average beyond the humdrum.

And with that in-mind I am reflecting on a clip from last week that caught my eye. Now being the sort of multi-skilled fella that I am (I can play 1, 2 AND 3), I am a man who appreciates someone who can produce an unexpected skill. Be it the lass at Uni Night who can swallow schooners like McNuggets, or that quiet kid from Accounts who produces the most amazing karaoke performance at the office Christmas party, I’m always open to being impressed by hitherto hidden skills.

So with that said, and as previously alluded to, last week I saw this fantastic demonstration of ability by the rampaging wombat that is Pat Schickerling for the Exeter Chiefs:

https://fb.watch/cjeIREFWYM/

Now note I did not say ‘surprising’ skill. I for one an not ever surprised by the depths of physical, intellectual or spiritual capabilities displayed by those from The Row. But none the less, allowing such breathtaking skills to be witnessed by the general Muggle population is rare.

And that did then remind me of this wee gem of skill that no one saw coming…

And so, for this weeks challenge, I invite all and sundry to ponder, poke about in cerebral caverns undisturbed for millennia past, uncover, dust-off and reference that dashing bit of play that no one saw coming. Note this is NOT about a demonstration of skill from someone we expected it from, but rather the one that came from an unexpected quarter, and that you have always remembered.

As-ever, the more obscure the reference the more kudos.