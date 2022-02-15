Hump Day News

Wallabies to be paid more for a win than a loss

The ongoing COVID saga has seen RA invest in a new deal for the Wallabies and a talking point is the breakdown of payments where they get paid more for a win than a loss. They also get a bonus for winning a competition. The new collective agreement has a number of points including:

$7,500 per games they win

$5000 per games they lose

$12,000 if they win the Bledisloe Cup

$12,000 if they win the Rugby Championship.

Harrison, the RUPA Chief Executive rejects the argument that players are driven by money and would put more effort in to secure a bigger pay check. “The problem……people try and confuse that a win bonus will try and provoke a better performance, that’s counter productive to the argument that people try and present that they only play for money, and they don’t”

Harrison went on to explain that “There are too many variables in the decision point of a game(team selections, injury, weather, circumstances, refereeing, all sorts) for the players to influence the results, other than their performance alone….”

Both RA and RUPA were clear that this is a “One-off” recognising that the business needs more time to to work through an unstable period.

One good bonus is that the Wallaroos will get to pocket about $30K each for a lengthy test campaign in 2022.

It’s an interesting conundrum and I have been guilty in the past of reflecting that the Wallabies don’t seem to have any consequences for poor performances, but looking back I feel most of that was due to the selection and lack of progress under Cheka rather than purely the money. I do tend to agree that the players don’t play just for the money and I’m not sure that this will have any effect other than save RA some money as I think it’s a big ask to think they will win either the Bledisloe or the RC. In fact going by past years, next year is a more likely time for them to pick up the RC bonus.