Let the Fireworks begin

Thursdays Rugby News 17/02/22

Welcome back people and were you not entertained by the Six Nations. Super Rugby starts this week. How good is Footy and in the words of the immortal Roy and HG when too much Footy is not enough.

It is just about to start baby don’t forget to sign up to the footy tipping competition this week tip with your heart not your head.

Green and Gold Rugby on Superbru – Super Rugby Predictor Game

6 Nations Preview Week 3

RBS Six Nations tropy – Photo credit Inpho and RBS Six Nations

Scotland V France

The Scots were poor last week and as a Scottish fan the only thing the Scots cannot do is carry the weight of expectation. So they are specials to win this one.

The French were fantastic and could well have beaten the Irish by more and are in the box seat to win the six nations.

The French set piece and brutality around the breakdown should see them home.

England V Wales

Eddie Jones – like a breath of fresh air

This is England’s first at home and while they took care of business against Italy last week this week will be a sterner test. The Welsh were spoilers against the Scots and hopefully they can bolt Daan Biggars knee back together as the are done without him.

The English should take care of business.

Ireland V Italy

Poor Italy although they did not score a point against the English they were not that bad and stayed in the game until a head explosion at half time allowed England to kick clear.

They now go to Ireland who played really well against the Frencha dn lost so they will be annoyed.

The Italians may finish in third place in this game.

Unvaccinated Sitaleki Timani departs Western Force on eve of Super Rugby season

The Western Force have cut ties with Sitaleki Timani after the former Wallabies lock opted against having the Covid-19 vaccine.

Timani was unable to qualify for a medical exemption and his reluctance to have the vaccine meant he couldn’t participate in the upcoming Super Rugby Pacific season.

“I would like to thank the Western Force, my teammates and Rugby Australia for their support and understanding in what has been a difficult decision,” Timani said.

“With the help of the Force, I am still consulting specialists but unfortunately with the season about to start I understand the position it puts both the Western Force and Rugby Australia in.

“This is not how I wanted to end my time in Australian rugby, but I am thankful for the opportunity I had to pull on the Force jersey again and wish them all the best for the upcoming season.”

The 35-year-old played 18 Tests for the Wallabies between 2011-13.

The Force signed Timani in March last year following the forward’s four-year stint with Clermont Auvergne in France.

“Sitaleki has been a great professional and valued member of the club since re-joining us last season.

“On behalf of everyone at the Force I would like to wish Sitaleki and his family all the very best for the future,” Western Force chief executive Tony Lewis said.

New law variations revealed for 2022 Super Rugby Pacific season

Photo courtesy of Keith McInnes

Golden try will become golden point for the inaugural Super Rugby Pacific season, and a simple coin toss could play a key role in a team’s chances of success.

The law variations for the 2022 campaign were officially released on Wednesday, with the biggest talking point being golden point to decide any drawn matches.

Teams will have up to two periods of five minutes each to score the winning point, meaning a drop goal, penalty, or try can secure the spoils.

If no points are scored during extra time, the match will be declared a draw.

Last year’s Super Rugby AU competition featured only a golden try scenario, but NZR convinced Rugby Australia to switch to golden point.

A coin toss will decide which team kicks off and which team receives in a move supported by Western Force coach Tim Sampson.

“In the past, the restart was how the game started in the first instance. So I think that’s a good change to go to a coin toss,” Sampson said.

“When you get to a golden point situation, tactically you’ve got to be smart depending on what the conditions are like.

“Possession and field position are key.”

Most of the other variations that were trialled in Super Rugby AU have been carried across.

Star-studded line-ups confirmed for Tongan Recovery Appeal Charity Match

Sipi Tau

Teams for the Tongan Appeal game on at Suncorp for the curtain raiser for the Rebels game. If I were in the Reds team I would be concerned as some of these guys still play and are very handy.

Player to watch Mafi Kefu. Mafi is the least known Kefu brother in Australia but has had a decorated caree in France having played with the likes of SBW at Toulon. If someone wanders into his channel there could be some very sore ribs as he only stopped playing for his club team last year.

Reds

Sean Hardman Stephen Moore Guy Shepardson James Horwill Nathan Sharpe Ben Mowen David Croft Scott Higginbotham Nick Frisby Berrick Barnes Rodney Davies Lachlan Turner Drew Mitchell Mike Harris Chris Latham Mark Chisolm Sam Cordingley Tim Aitkinson Tom McVery Dallan Murphy Tom Court Mark Connors Andrew Farley Adam Wallace-Harrison Ernest Skelton Nick Gregorski Mitch Chapman Pat Howard Brad Thorn

Tongan Invitational Team

Tevita Mailau Trevor Leota David Feao Dan Leo Radike Samo Simana Halaifonua George Smith Lolo Fakaosilea Jacob Raulini Shane Drahm Hosea Gear Mafileo Kefu Lloyd Johansson Digby Ioane Andrew Walker Eddie Aholelei Salesi Manu Criff Tupou Paula Kaho Matt Mafi Richard Kingi Steve Kefu Pila Fifita Lote Tuqiri Aidan Toua

Get around it boys and girls it is a great cause

Hoss of a delusional run tomorrow regarding his mighty Tahs