Happy’s Thursday Rugby News – Chocolate Wheel of Injustice, Super Teams Men’s and Women’s, Club Championship and Fantasy

Donegal Town RFC’s home since 1980 is in a truly idyllic spot, next to Holmes Beach on a quiet peninsula overlooking Donegal Bay. It’s not just the picturesque setting that makes this club remarkable; formed in a corner of Ireland dominated by Gaelic football, it grew from basic beginnings to represent something more substantial.

The team began in 1973 amid The Troubles, a violent and bloody conflict that claimed thousands of lives and saw communities in Northern Ireland divided on sectarian lines. During this bleak period, the team would often venture across the nearby border to play matches, breaking down barriers and helping to grow the sport.

As always this is a fan run site and any contribution is always welcome feel free to reach out to me at happyman@greenandgoldrugby.com.au be it with an article an idea or an opinion piece.

There’s also a ‘Submit a Story’ option. So feel free to have a crack as the more the merrier.

Chocolate Wheel of Injustice

I think a judiciary is not meant to make sense to us mere mortals in any sport. I would suggest it depends on which team you support.

News in this week that Sef Fargase will miss 4 weeks after the game against the Chiefs is mystifying and inconsistent in my view. If your refer to the photos he is bent and the hips and in a low position.

Quote from Ruling Self Fargase

“Following the World Rugby Head Contact Process (HCP), the Committee assessed the player’s actions as having directly contacted the head, at speed, with high force and without the required mitigating factors to warrant a reduction from a red card.

Quote from Jordie Barrett’s Hearing

“Following the World Rugby Head Contact Process, the FPRC assessed the player’s actions as having directly contacted the head, at high speed, with high force and while the player’s body position was always upright into the collision.”

“The FPRC considered the act of foul play was always-illegal. In those circumstances, no mitigation was applied.

The Super Rugby Site has the ruling and with my tin foil hat on I cannot see how Barrett gets three and the Force Prop get four. They may be trying to keep the superior athletes (Forwards) off the field to make it easier for the backs to drop the ball.

PERTH, AUSTRALIA – FEBRUARY 23: Marley Pearce of the Force tackles Jordie Barrett of the Hurricanes during the round one Super Rugby Pacific match between Western Force and Hurricanes at HBF Park, on February 23, 2024, in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

Super Rugby Teams Week Four

Friday 15 March 5:05 pm AEDT – Crusaders v Hurricanes at Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch,

CRUSADERS (1-15): George Bower, George Bell, Fletcher Newell, Quinten Strange, Zach Gallagher, Dominic Gardiner, Tom Christie, Cullen Grace, Willi Heinz, Riley Hohepa, Macca Springer, David Havili (c), Levi Aumua, Sevu Reece, Chay Fihaki

RESERVES: Ioane Moananu, Finlay Brewis, Owen Franks, Jamie Hannah, Tahlor Cahill, Mitchell Drummond, Ryan Crotty, Dallas McLeod

HURRICANES (1-15): Tevita Mafileo, Asafo Aumua (co-c), Tyrel Lomax, James Tucker, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Devan Flanders, Peter Lakai, Brayden Iose, Cam Roigard, Brett Cameron, Kini Naholo, Riley Higgins, Billy Proctor (co-c), Josh Moorby, Ruben Love

RESERVES: James O’Reilly, Pouri Rakete-Stones, Pasilio Tosi, Justin Sangster, Du’Plessis Kirifi, TJ Perenara, Peter Umaga-Jensen, Salesi Rayasi

Referee: James Doleman

Assistant Referees: Jono Bredin, Fraser Hannon

Friday 15 March 7:35 pm AEDT – Melbourne Rebels v Queensland Reds at AAMI Park, Melbourne,

Taniela Tupou

REBELS (1-15): Matt Gibbon, Jordan Uelese, Taniela Tupou, Josh Canham, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Josh Kemeny, Vaiolini Ekuasi, Rob Leota (c), Ryan Louwrens, Carter Gordon, Glen Vaihu, David Feliuai, Filipo Daugunu, Lachie Anderson, Andrew Kellaway

RESERVES: Ethan Dobbins, Isaac Kailea, Sam Talakai, Tuaina Taii Tualima, Maciu Nabolakasi, Angelo Smith, Jake Strachan, James Tuttle

REDS (1-15): Peni Ravai, Matt Faessler, Zane Nonggorr, Seru Uru, Ryan Smith, Liam Wright (co-c), Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson, Tate McDermott (co-c), Harry McLaughlin-Phillips, Mac Grealy, Isaac Henry, Josh Flook, Suliasi Vunivalu, Jock Campbell

RESERVES: Josh Nasser, George Blake, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Cormac Daly, John Bryant, Kalani Thomas, Tom Lynagh, Jordan Petaia

Referee: Nic Berry

Assistant Referees: Matt Kellahan, George Myers

Friday 15 March 10:00 pm AEDT – Western Force v Moana Pasifika at HBF Park, Perth,

Michael Wells

FORCE (1-15): Ryan Coxon, Tom Horton, Santiago Medrano, Thomas Franklin, Jeremy Williams (c), Tim Anstee, Carlo Tizzano, Will Harris, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Ben Donaldson, Chase Tiatia, Hamish Stewart, Bayley Kuenzle, Harry Potter, Max Burey

RESERVES: Feleti Kaitu’u, Josh Bartlett, Tiaan Tauakipulu, Lopeti Faifua, Reed Prinsep, Ollie Callan, Nic White, George Poolman

PASIFIKA (1-15): Abraham Pole, Sama Malolo, Sekope Kepu, Tom Savage, Allan Craig, Jacob Norris, Sione Havili Talitui (c), Lotu Inisi, Ereatara Enari, Christian Lealiifano, Kyren Taumoefolau, Julian Savea, Henry Taefu, Nigel Ah Wong, Danny Toala

RESERVES: Samiuela Moli, Sateki Latu, Sione Mafileo, Ola Tauelangi, Irie Papuni, Melani Matavao, William Havili, Pepesana Patafilo

Referee: Graham Cooper

Assistant Referees: Jordan Kaminski, Ben Jones

Saturday 16 March 2:35 pm AEDT – Highlanders v ACT Brumbies at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin,

HIGHLANDERS (1-15): Ethan de Groot, Jack Taylor, Saula Ma’u, Fabian Holland, Max Hicks, Tom Sanders, Billy Harmon (c), Nikora Broughton, Folau Fakatava, Cameron Millar, Martin Bogado, Sam Gilbert, Tanielu Tele’a, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens

RESERVES: Henry Bell, Ayden Johnstone, Jermaine Ainsley, Oliver Haig, Sean Withy, James Arscott, Ajay Faleafaga, Connor Garden-Bachop

BRUMBIES (1-15): Blake Schoupp, Billy Pollard, Sosefo Kautai, Nick Frost, Cadeyrn Neville, Tom Hooper, Jahrome Brown, Rob Valetini, Ryan Lonergan (c), Noah Lolesio, Corey Toole, Tamati Tua, Len Ikitau, Andy Muirhead, Tom Wright

RESERVES: Lachlan Lonergan, James Slipper, Rhys Van Nek, Darcy Swain, Rory Scott, Harrison Goddard, Declan Meredith, Ollie Sapsford

Referee: Ben O’Keeffe

Assistant Referees: Stu Curran, Jackson Henshaw

Saturday 16 March 5:05 pm AEDT – Chiefs v Fijian Drua at FMG Stadium, Hamilton,

Fiji flag flying

CHIEFS (1-15): Aidan Ross, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Reuben O’Neill, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Jimmy Tupou, Samipeni Finau, Kaylum Boshier, Luke Jacobson (c), Cortez Ratima, Damian McKenzie, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Rameka Poihipi, Anton Lienert-Brown, Daniel Rona, Shaun Stevenson

RESERVES: Bradley Slater, Ollie Norris, George Dyer, Josh Lord, Tom Florence, Xavier Roe, Josh Ioane, Quinn Tupaea

DRUA (1-15): Haereiti Hetet, Mesulame Dolokoto, Jone Koroiduadua, Mesake Vocevoce, Ratu Leone Rotuisolia, Etonia Waqa, Vilive Miramira, Meli Derenalagi (c), Simione Kuruvoli, Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, Junior Ratuva, Michael Naitokani, Iosefo Masi, Selestino Ravutaumada, Ilaisa Droasese

RESERVES: Zuriel Togiatama, Emosi Tuqiri, Samuela Tawake, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Elia Canakaivata, Peni Matawalu, Kemu Valetini, Taniela Rakuro

Referee: Dan Waenga

Assistant Referees: Paul Williams, Mike Winter

Saturday 16 March 7:35 pm AEDT – NSW Waratahs v Blues at Allianz Stadium, Sydney,

Tah Man: next Governor General?

WARATAHS (1-15): Hayden Thompson-Stringer, Julian Heaven, Harry Johnson-Holmes, Jed Holloway, Fergus Lee-Warner, Ned Hanigan, Charlie Gamble, Langi Gleeson, Jake Gordon (c), Tane Edmed, Dylan Pietsch, Joey Walton, Izaia Perese, Triston Reilly, Mark Nawaqanitawase

RESERVES: Jay Fonokalafi, Angus Bell, Tom Ross, Miles Amatosero, Hugh Sinclair, Lachlan Swinton, Jack Grant, Harry Wilson

BLUES (1-15): Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Kurt Eklund, Marcel Renata, Josh Beehre, Laghlan McWhannell, Akira Ioane, Dalton Papali’i (c), Hoskins Sotutu, Finlay Christie, Stephen Perofeta, Caleb Clarke, Bryce Heem, Rieko Ioane, Mark Tele’a, Zarn Sullivan

RESERVES: Soane Vikena, Joshua Fusitu’a, Angus Ta’avao, Cameron Suafoa, Anton Segner, Sam Nock, Harry Plummer, Cole Forbes

Referee: Jordan Way

Assistant Referees: Matt Kellahan, James Palmer

Happy’s picks

Canes, Queensland, Force, Highlanders, Chiefs, Blues

Super Rugby Women’s Round One

Promising to be a great season with the Drua going for a hattrick of titles. Each team has made a huge number of changes owing to the nature of the competition.

The Force have made the largest investment so I expect with some Japanese and Kiwi talent so I expect them to improve. They have also offered some two year contracts.

The Tahs will again be very strong, they have looked the part in trials.

Fiji could be anything as they lose so many players to both overseas and NRLW each year. The coaching team is highly credentialed led by Moses Raulini.

The Brumbies I don’t know anything about

The Reds I tip to regress from the Grand Final team of last year as quite a bit of talent has moved elsewhere.

The Rebels have recruited heavily and include Grace Hamilton who should bring a level of experience to the squad.

Friday 15 March 7:30 pm AEDT – Western Force v Melbourne Rebels at HBF Park, Perth,

FORCE (1-15): Alapeta Ngauamo, Sara Cline, Natsuki Kashiwagi, Michaela Leonard, Rosie Ebbage, Brooklyn Teki-Joyce, Anneka Stephens, Tamika Jones, Samantha Wood, Nicole Ledington, Rosie McGehan, Trilleen Pomare (c), Sheree Hume, Haylee Hifo, Aiysha Wigley

RESERVES: Hera-Barb Malcolm Heke, Hannah Palelei, Harono Te Iringa, Libya Teepa, Pia Tapsell, Lucy Dinnen, Renae Nona, Saelua Leaula

REBELS (1-15): Laiema Bosenvulagi, Jayme Nuku, Anastasia Mamea, Easter Savelio, Tiarah Minns, Melanie Kawa, Sui Pauaraisa, Grace Hamilton, Lucy Brown, Cassie Siataga, Teuila Pritchard, Crystal Mayes, Ashley Marsters, Harmony Vatau, Chanelle Kohika-Skipper

RESERVES: Mary Tuaana, Jiowana Sauto, Paula Ioane, Sydney Niupulusu, Hollie Twidale, Sarah Hogan, Grace Freeman, Tamsin Barber

Saturday 16 March 5 ish AEDT – NSW Waratahs v ACT Brumbies at Allianz Stadium,

WARATAHS (1-15): Emily Robinson, Brittany Merlo, Bridie O’Gorman, Sera Naiqama, Annabelle Codey, Skye Churchill, Emily Chancellor, Piper Duck (c), Layne Morgan, Arabella McKenzie, Desiree Miller, Katrina Barker, Georgina Friedrichs, Maya Stewart, Caitlyn Halse

RESERVES: Siusiuosalafai Volkman, Brianna Hoy, Eva Karpani, Hollie Cameron, Leilani Nathan, Tatum Bird, Waiaria Ellis, Jade Sheridan

BRUMBIES (1-15): Sally Fuesaina, Tania Naden, Iris Verebalavu, Kate Holland, Ash Fernandez, Siokapesi Palu (c), Chioma Enyi, Tabua Tuinakauvadra, Jay Huriwai, Faitala Moleka, Jemima McCalman, Kayla Sauvao, Harmony Ioane, Biola Dawa, Ashlea Bishop

RESERVES: Katalina Amosa, Allana Sikimeti, Iroha Kisimoto, Jess Grant, Loretta Mailangi, Lydia Kavoa, Kyah Little, Kolora Lomani

Sunday 17 March 2:35 pm AEDT – Queensland Reds v Fijian Drua at Ballymore Stadium,

REDS (1-15): Madi Schuck, Tiarna Molloy, Charli Jacoby, Deni Ross, Aleena Greenhaigh, Jemma Bemrose, Carola Kreis, Doreen Narokete, Sarah Dougherty, Carys Dallinger, Ivania Wong, Cecilia Smith, Mel Wilks, Caitlin Urwin, Lori Cramer

RESERVES: Liz Patu, Maletina Brown, April Ngatupuna, Ashlee Knight, Haidee Head, Lucy Thorpe, Ava Wereta, Shalom Sauaso

DRUA (1-15): Anasimeci Korobata, Unaisi Lalabalavu, Mereoni Vonosere, Mereoni Nakesa, Jade Coates, Teresia Matea, Sulita Waisega, Karalaini Naisewa (c), Evivi Senikarivi, Merewalesi Rokouno, Miliana Adita, Merewai Cumu, Vani Arei, Merewairita Naivoha, Luisa Tisolo

RESERVES: Loraini Senivutu, Salanieta Nabuli, Tiana Robanakadavu, Aviame Veidreyaki, Merewai Nasilasila, Setaita Railumu, Jeniffer Ravutia, Atelaite Buna

Happy’s Picks

Rebels, Tahs, Reds

Australian Club Championship

This weekend sees the Australian Club Championship game between Brothers V Randwick. While many would argue that the game should be played a couple of weeks after the relative Grand Finals as both teams will be substantially different to last year’s teams I would recommend getting out there or watching where you can.

I will tip Randwick to take it out as the Brother’s team will be lacking the quality of the Reds players that carried them from mid table to the premiership last year. Word on the Street is that Kurtley Beale may be playing for Randwick.

Fantasy Rugby and Fantasy Teams

For those that are taking the super rugby fantasy and tipping comp seriously here is the link to the Super Rugby Stats Site.

We are only one game in so its hard to pick any stand out players or trends. Here are my highlights.

Clean Line Breaks 7 Momo (Drua)

Offloads 7 Tele’a (Blues)

Tackles 67 Christie (Saders)

Line Outs Won 20 Frost (Brumbies)

Hurricanes and the Drua lead the league with 111 defenders beaten in 3 weeks.

The Reds lead the lineout percentage won with 90.4 and Surprisingly the Saders are 8th with 77.6%

Lies and damn statistics.

I will update leaders’ losers and picks next week feel free to join our league.

Hoss back tomorrow.