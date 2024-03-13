Join Happy, Sully, and Hoss on Talking Teams on a week when player movements have reached a season high. We talk through their round 3 highlights. Then discuss the changes to the teams in the six round 4 games. Then, finish up, airing their grievances in “Shouting at Clouds.”
G&GR’s Talking Teams Podcast Rnd 4 S01E04
By Shane SullivanNo Comments3 Views
Shane Sullivan
Make Australian Rugby Great Again