Game Review: Fiji V Wales – Pool C – Sunday 10 September

The Match

In what has to go down as the match of the tournament to date, this blistering encounter between Fiji and Wales was just heart in the mouth stuff. I couldn’t take my eyes off the TV the whole game.

Wales had to hang on with their fingernails as they just managed to close out the game against Fiji in an absolutely thrilling match in Bordeaux, winning 32-26 early Monday morning Australian time. The Fijians came oh so close to recovering from being outmuscled by Wales to have them 32-14 down with just seven minutes remaining to go. But a knock-on from Semi Radradra ended their fight.

Wales played the game of their lives, and scored through Josh Adams, George North, Louis Rees-Zammit and Elliot Dee, with Dan Biggar kicking 12 points off the tee. Fijian scorers were Waisea Nayacalevu, Lekima Tagitagivalu, Josua Tuisova and Mesake Losilosi Doge.

However Fiji will rue this game as the one that got away from them. with their defence not being up to par.

The Game Changer

Semi Radradra’s knock on!

The Player of the Match/Standout Player

Dam Biggar – showed his ability to steer the Wales ship around and get it to fire where necessary.

The Details

Wales: 32

Tries: 4 x Tries- Adams, North, Rees-Zammit, and Dee.

Conversions: 4 x Biggar

Penalties: 1 x Biggar

Fiji: 26

Tries: 4 x Tries – VUIDRAVUWALU, TAGITAGIVALU, TUISOVA, and RAVAI.

Conversions: 2 x Lomani, 1 X Tela

Penalties: 1 x Ravai