Thursdays Rugby News 28/7/22

Happy Thursday Everyone it is a bit of a hiatus this week being between Tests and the Rugby Championship. Let’s tuck in.

Sevens men want respect at Comm Games

Aussie7s Men are 2022 London7s Champions

On a mission to be taken seriously, John Manenti says Commonwealth Games gold for Australia’s defunded men’s rugby sevens team would be a timely message to those doubting the program’s legitimacy.

From Pravda

The coach has overseen a remarkable turnaround since he and Tim Walsh, now back in charge of the Australian women’s team, swapped roles in the wake of a medal-less Tokyo Games.

The men’s program was also gutted of resources as part of Rugby Australia’s budget cuts, just six men were offered full-time deals and Manenti left to procure fringe Super Rugby and club talent to fill his World Series squad.

They’ve defied those cuts and a long history of inconsistency though, Manenti tapping into his Shute Shield knowledge to build a squad that sits second with one World Series leg to play.

Wallabies star Samu Kerevi will miss the side’s two-Test tour of Argentina to join the squad at Birmingham’s Games later this week, while a maiden World Series title in late August and World Cup breakthrough in September beckon.

I am OK with using a limited amount of funding for the sevens program as there are large numbers of very good sevens quality players running around in local comps who can play and limited it to a paid squad excludes quality talent.

Ex-Wallaby Timu joins Top 14 side Bordeaux-Begles

Caleb Timu

Caleb Timu, who played two Tests for Australia in 2018, and France prop Sipili Falatea were among a slew of new signings announced by Top 14 side Bordeaux-Begles on Monday

He played twice at no.8 for the Wallabies against Ireland on their 2018 tour of Australia before spending two seasons with Montpellier, ending in 2021.

A very good ball running Number 8 who retired about a year ago having spent all of his time in France during Covid. His pod Timutime showed real insight into his frame of mind. However I guess being 28 in a post Covid world the Euro’s beats working in Brisbane.

Also From Pravda

Scotland lose place in HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series

SCOTTISH RUGBY has stated that it plans to continue running Scotland 7s programmes despite today’s announcement that Scotland, England and Wales are to join forces as Team GB ahead of the 2023 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.

This decision to merge the three countries was mandated by World Rugby in order to align the World Series with Olympic qualification requirements. Great Britain previously participated in the series in 2021 in preparation for that year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.

England, Scotland and Wales will compete as individual nations in the Commonwealth Games, which take place at Coventry Stadium on 29th-31st July, and Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town on 9th-11th September, before reverting to GB for the 2023 World Rugby Sevens Series when the men’s competition kicks off in Hong Kong on 4th-6th November 2022, before combined men’s and women’s rounds in Dubai on 2nd-3rd December and Cape Town on 9th-11th December.

This is tough on the home nations who have always competed in the HSBC series on their own merits I think having a GB team will devalue the Tourney in the longer term. I also believe that no self respecting Scot or Welsh supporter will get on board.

Link here

Its Not Just Australians Who Damage Players in Training Camp.

.

England and Bath lock Charlie Ewels could miss all of the forthcoming 2022/23 season after undergoing knee surgery. The forward was hurt during England’s preparations for the first Test against Australia in Perth on July 2. The 27-year-old suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury, with the normal recovery time following that diagnosis being nine to twelve months.

“Charlie has been for his operation, which went well, and he will be out for an extended period,” said Johann van Graan, the new Bath head of rugby, about the current status of Ewels’ injury. “It was a pretty serious knee injury.

“He is in good spirits, and he sees it as an opportunity to work on other parts of his game as he goes through the rehab process. These types of knee injuries, my experience tells me it is too early to say in terms of length of time.

England have a history of injuring players during training camps as do we all.

Link Here

Another one for the Chewsday Chew NAvy V Prison Service Here

Hoss off the long run tomorrow