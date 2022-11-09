Thursdays Rugby News 10/11/22

Happy Thursday everyone. Well, it has been the usual week for an Australian Rugby fan. Joy and heartbreak in equal measure. That try from the end of the world is why I love the beauty of the game.

Player Win Matches Coaches Lose Matches – Opinion

Early Eddie

Here we are after a great week of internationals and what have we learnt, Apparently Eddie Jones, Wayne Pivac, are bums based on their team performance on the weekend. This led me to surmise that a coach’s reputation is based on his teams results not necessarily on what he was able to do with the cattle at his disposal or the situation he was put in.

To my way of thinking there are two types of coaches. The change managers or the continuity coaches. Each type may be a good to great coach but not necessarily the best type of coach for the situation they find themselves in.

A change manager coach is not necessarily a long-term solution indeed he should only be engaged for the short term to make the tough decisions and then move on. The involvement of a change manager for a longer term may actually be to the detriment to the organisation. Michael Cheica I would argue is an excellent change manager look at his coaching resume. Link Here What it shows is that he went to Leinster before they were good. Then to Stade Francais NSW and Australia at each stop he has taken a team in crisis to the top. HE is obviously a coach who is prepared to have the hard conversations and to my view his fault is being to loyal to certain performers he had a relationship with.

Brad Thorn may find this issue with the Reds this year has he taken them as far as he can or van he make the difficult transition to those who cn take the program forward.

The other type of coach is the continuity manager. Think Robbie Deans He took over the already well performing Crusaders outfit before then moving onto Australia. Robbie had difficulty with Australia before moving onto the already well performing Panasonic Wild Nights to great success.

Which brings me to Scott Robinson who currently everyone’s favourite best coach in the world how would he go in a setup with systemic issues.

Italy This game will be no snack

The Australians take on Italy this weekend and this weekend will be no snack. The Italians are improving and having recently beaten Wales and a good Somoa team this could be a real banana skin game for the men on Orange.

Happymans team for this weekend

1 James Slipper the Ironman and Captain

2 Dave Poroeki Solid if unspectacular

3 Taniela Topou coming back into form

4 Nick Frost he could be world class in 12 months

5 Will Skelton He was actually a point of difference last week and does make other teams do different thing to cope with him.

6 Jed Hollaway Has impressed with his rugby smarts since his debut

7 Michael Hooper just coming back into the team

8 Bobby V has done everything asked of him

9 Jake Gordan to be given the opportunity

10 Noah Lolo (I am just sick of Spanners Perhaps a new moniker is the shoveler as that what he does to his teammates)

11 Tom Wright Showed some real class

12 Hunter Paisami (Stephen Bradbury)

13 Len (Just nail him down)

14 Andrew Kellaway

15 Jock to the manor born Campbell (Sorry Tom Banks enjoy Japan)

This will not be the team, but I wish it were the opportunity to give the dirt trackers a run is Wales when it is the last game of the year. Besdies based on last week the Italians are a more difficult proposition than the Welsh.

Good Link Here

Rugbynomics – UK Edition

All of us including myself are happy to throw RA under the bus for players going overseas for more money or for lack of investment in the women’s game of grassroots. For many years RA has lived within its means which has meant tough decisions have been made. The current state of the English game should give many pause as to where we actually sit economically and what we do with the money we do have.

Exeter are the latest club to have difficulties. From Rugbypass

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter has explained the reason why the Chiefs felt compelled to issue a statement that its members will be asked later this month to vote on the proposed sale of an unspecified asset to pay off debts accumulated during the pandemic.

It was November 4 when the Gallagher Premiership club issued a 130-word statement revealing that an EGM will be held on November 30 in order to secure permission for an asset sale to repay the borrowing of “substantial government-backed loans to pay our players and staff” that took place when rugby restarted behind closed doors.

“The funding from the government was not in the form of grants, but loans which carry interest,” read the statement. “These are due to be repaid and the income from our normal trading is not sufficient to pay them and all other expenses.

Exceter are one of the best runclubs in the world and have been prudent in all aspects of their growth so it does show where Covid had put us all.

A Look to the Future Under 16 and 19’s

Rugby Au

Western Australia, Victoria and the ACT are doing great things in the development space, but the facts are it is still QLD and NSW who bring most players through in the juniors.

From Pravda

The NSW Waratahs confirmed a home final with their victories over the Western Force, solidifying top spot on both ladders.

They will play the Queensland Reds after they were too strong for the Melbourne Rebels, producing two dominant displays.

One Last Thing



If QC’s defence is like Swiss Cheese, Kurtley’s is more like this fine cheddar.

Cold-shouldered Raynal has been handed an Autumn Nations reprieve

Everyone’s favourite Frenchman is on the way back. Personally I am happy for him we don’t want to be all New Zealand v Wayne Barnes or South Africa v All Reffs who make a decision against them.

I actually like the way he owned his decision after the game and while I disagree with it, the fact that he owned it is excellent.

Hoss Steaming in off the long run tomorrow