The Dropped Kick-Off 30 – Wholesome Humble Pie

Turns out the boys don’t know shit about rugby.
The two Nicks, Nathan and Jack are back this week to talk about that incredible Wallabies win over the Springboks, the return of Quade Cooper, and what is lined up next for this weekend at Suncorp Stadium.
WARNING: moderate coarse language
The Hot Topics:
- So… Quade Cooper?
- What else excited us about the Wallabies performance?
- Where will we need to improve this weekend to beat the Boks again?
- So… who is the best team in the world?
- Predictions for the weekend.
