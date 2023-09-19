Round 2 Completed: Rugby World Cup Fantasy League

The Green & Gold Rugby Fantasy League has over 9,000 members, the third biggest league on the site!

Have you had any improvement this week?

Our winner for Round 2 was bigreds – who had picked the following team.

Here are the the top 200 at the end of Round 2.

Average Points Last Round Total Points 1 nandrucu 741.5 847 1483 2 micheal oleary 723 842 1446 3 person789 720 811 1440 4 sydneyxv 718.5 854 1437 5 henryrwc 714.5 714 1429 6 bigreds 712.5 931 1425 7 wolman 711 880 1422 8 basman 709 871 1418 9 sash.a 707.5 877 1415 10 jeremypeter 704.5 907 1409 11 avon77ers 703.5 912 1407 12 milgatti 703 874 1406 13 901rugby 703 725 1406 14 sohlsa 702.5 810 1405 15 dale91 699.5 697 1399 16 markwww 696.5 849 1393 17 whitebaitking 686 833 1372 18 jamesh77 686 764 1372 19 vt_water 682 804 1364 20 bohemianrabsody 681.5 844 1363 21 jansie386 680 873 1360 22 trist.redd 679.5 790 1359 23 welsh wizards 677.5 782 1355 24 lawsonza 676 653 1352 25 xox 673.5 776 1347 26 davemacalpine 670 827 1340 27 fbw 670 794 1340 28 yeah_buddy 669 846 1338 29 ross phillips 668 869 1336 30 woodymate 667 768 1334 31 johnpercy 665 773 1330 32 js007ie 664.5 748 1329 33 carnie 664 811 1328 34 10pierre10 664 751 1328 35 lukemeister 664 706 1328 36 genister 662.5 841 1325 37 oneandeoinly 661.5 768 1323 38 fernandojg 661.5 709 1323 39 hsdwheat 661 765 1322 40 ruanlippold8 660 802 1320 41 drfraqz 659.5 787 1319 42 jessr1 658 659 1316 43 aaronprendergast 657.5 806 1315 44 juliablair 657.5 695 1315 45 pencil89 657 624 1314 46 themajesticmullets 656 857 1312 47 the wissures. 654 754 1308 48 muthamaki 652.5 762 1305 49 prop lock and two smoking farrells 651 841 1302 50 kolisiiii bru 651 700 1302 51 hodo 650.5 746 1301 52 viet 650 699 1300 53 danburke23 650 667 1300 54 mike.armstrong 649.5 752 1299 55 toming 649.5 726 1299 56 tired furlong 648.5 852 1297 57 moorezey 648.5 717 1297 58 vivalasativa 648.5 717 1297 59 a-hole 648.5 716 1297 60 southafrica2023 648 793 1296 61 g robz 647.5 789 1295 62 drewbert19 647.5 742 1295 63 stewsaunders 647 814 1294 64 shaundeee 647 769 1294 65 tl30yle 647 729 1294 66 rudelow 646 733 1292 67 farinelli 646 708 1292 68 dca23 646 636 1292 69 craig.lodge 645.5 685 1291 70 groenewald 644 752 1288 71 c2445 644 685 1288 72 lewis.young77 643.5 801 1287 73 pooilagi 642.5 844 1285 74 legzial 642.5 760 1285 75 tgarry 641 702 1282 76 baz_dev 640.5 865 1281 77 cameron33 640 834 1280 78 kuibs 640 657 1280 79 chigga 639.5 617 1279 80 tommyismeisgood 639 697 1278 81 blem101 637.5 811 1275 82 holmanist 637.5 773 1275 83 ares766 637 721 1274 84 dubeagles 636.5 800 1273 85 carlin nisbet 636.5 715 1273 86 mubeenl 636 703 1272 87 kolbe’s baby oil 635.5 744 1271 88 footynz 635.5 686 1271 89 schmiddy 635.5 672 1271 90 roadmaan 635 751 1270 91 oklih 634 772 1268 92 barkerdash 633.5 729 1267 93 paddy1989 632 769 1264 94 strongertogether! 632 599 1264 95 leemarv13 631.5 748 1263 96 cocoa4fiji 631.5 709 1263 97 bangorbulldozer 631.5 642 1263 98 j-taylor 631 796 1262 99 tk21 631 715 1262 100 vaughnsmart 631 697 1262 101 duavata 628.5 734 1257 102 g_grigolia9 628 817 1256 103 pa27ul 628 729 1256 104 savvyboy1964 628 616 1256 105 hthorburn93 627.5 724 1255 106 bkirkup 627.5 705 1255 107 splashhh123 627 731 1254 108 areyoumcreightinthehead 627 714 1254 109 the very man 627 712 1254 110 mattofjhb 627 659 1254 111 _ibrahim_ 626.5 796 1253 112 birdy08 626 811 1252 113 carseldinexv 625 782 1250 114 jackkk005 625 721 1250 115 brian o’driscoll 625 693 1250 116 lukepieterse 624.5 750 1249 117 bruce-lee arendse 624 748 1248 118 camdudley 623 841 1246 119 liamtreacy 623 736 1246 120 johnocal27 623 679 1246 121 ifraz 622.5 711 1245 122 andrea i. 622 697 1244 123 bigbagofcans 622 650 1244 124 yello21 621.5 691 1243 125 euan rogerson 621 670 1242 126 chanusse 621 636 1242 127 mackas101 620.5 664 1241 128 eldavidmeister 620 728 1240 129 rowanc 620 718 1240 130 cgalvs 619 859 1238 131 marcussharks 619 787 1238 132 archeleas 618.5 809 1237 133 buffs 618 693 1236 134 nicluc 617.5 869 1235 135 breytie2.0 617.5 774 1235 136 ioanea 617.5 750 1235 137 michaelhooper 617.5 679 1235 138 hennas_7 617.5 661 1235 139 muppet15 617 668 1234 140 muhogo 617 656 1234 141 bigbrain 616 826 1232 142 scfdm 616 701 1232 143 edgar 615.5 752 1231 144 mccog 615 787 1230 145 rugrat 615 781 1230 146 jan die springbok man 615 720 1230 147 joone 615 707 1230 148 manu44 615 705 1230 149 mark0000 615 656 1230 150 phil_m 615 596 1230 151 marsh_1987 614.5 778 1229 152 jupillieteam 614.5 745 1229 153 chabs 614.5 743 1229 154 dumbfadeddumbo 614.5 663 1229 155 mcsam 614 714 1228 156 georgekh1 613.5 751 1227 157 marek_vw 613.5 710 1227 158 joepettit249 613.5 628 1227 159 siyalater.1 613 785 1226 160 king carlos 613 736 1226 161 k.j. 612.5 733 1225 162 mdownes 612.5 724 1225 163 crees01 612.5 717 1225 164 hoggleswiff 612.5 600 1225 165 zaheersruggers 611.5 626 1223 166 fortycoats 610.5 478 1221 167 feendog81 609.5 721 1219 168 fancy a quick tag? 609.5 707 1219 169 jadiwholf 609 625 1218 170 jamescook 609 595 1218 171 hxstle35 608.5 725 1217 172 rhino1970 608.5 720 1217 173 koloamatangi69 608.5 680 1217 174 adam6666 608 726 1216 175 rossbyrne 608 649 1216 176 kimbelad 607.5 733 1215 177 mmoorerwc23 607.5 686 1215 178 supersingleton 607.5 544 1215 179 koiirrroiiiiiiimmmmmbeeettee 607.5 624 1215 180 tim dawson 607 771 1214 181 bokke21 607 673 1214 182 deonvdm 607 669 1214 183 nedtravers 606 666 1212 184 joshchalk92 606 618 1212 185 attimybah 605.5 755 1211 186 bob squad 605.5 705 1211 187 unit0000 605.5 673 1211 188 silkychicken 605.5 637 1211 189 tutu22 605.5 631 1211 190 w rea 605.5 621 1211 191 sharpy252 605 601 1210 192 leonidas69 605 603 1210 193 ezaf_nighthawk 604.5 856 1209 194 kolbe14 604.5 759 1209 195 halloffamehfh 604.5 735 1209 196 bullish 604.5 623 1209 197 gideon rossouw 604.5 621 1209 198 mc quire 604 744 1208 199 matis06k 604 679 1208 200 jay wilson 604 670 1208

Here is the team that our current winner nandrucu has picked:

