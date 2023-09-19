Round 2 Completed: Rugby World Cup Fantasy League

The Green & Gold Rugby Fantasy League has over 9,000 members, the third biggest league on the site!
Have you had any improvement this week?
Our winner for Round 2 was bigreds – who had picked the following team.
Here are the the top 200 at the end of Round 2.
|Average Points
|Last Round
|Total Points
|1
|nandrucu
|741.5
|847
|1483
|2
|micheal oleary
|723
|842
|1446
|3
|person789
|720
|811
|1440
|4
|sydneyxv
|718.5
|854
|1437
|5
|henryrwc
|714.5
|714
|1429
|6
|bigreds
|712.5
|931
|1425
|7
|wolman
|711
|880
|1422
|8
|basman
|709
|871
|1418
|9
|sash.a
|707.5
|877
|1415
|10
|jeremypeter
|704.5
|907
|1409
|11
|avon77ers
|703.5
|912
|1407
|12
|milgatti
|703
|874
|1406
|13
|901rugby
|703
|725
|1406
|14
|sohlsa
|702.5
|810
|1405
|15
|dale91
|699.5
|697
|1399
|16
|markwww
|696.5
|849
|1393
|17
|whitebaitking
|686
|833
|1372
|18
|jamesh77
|686
|764
|1372
|19
|vt_water
|682
|804
|1364
|20
|bohemianrabsody
|681.5
|844
|1363
|21
|jansie386
|680
|873
|1360
|22
|trist.redd
|679.5
|790
|1359
|23
|welsh wizards
|677.5
|782
|1355
|24
|lawsonza
|676
|653
|1352
|25
|xox
|673.5
|776
|1347
|26
|davemacalpine
|670
|827
|1340
|27
|fbw
|670
|794
|1340
|28
|yeah_buddy
|669
|846
|1338
|29
|ross phillips
|668
|869
|1336
|30
|woodymate
|667
|768
|1334
|31
|johnpercy
|665
|773
|1330
|32
|js007ie
|664.5
|748
|1329
|33
|carnie
|664
|811
|1328
|34
|10pierre10
|664
|751
|1328
|35
|lukemeister
|664
|706
|1328
|36
|genister
|662.5
|841
|1325
|37
|oneandeoinly
|661.5
|768
|1323
|38
|fernandojg
|661.5
|709
|1323
|39
|hsdwheat
|661
|765
|1322
|40
|ruanlippold8
|660
|802
|1320
|41
|drfraqz
|659.5
|787
|1319
|42
|jessr1
|658
|659
|1316
|43
|aaronprendergast
|657.5
|806
|1315
|44
|juliablair
|657.5
|695
|1315
|45
|pencil89
|657
|624
|1314
|46
|themajesticmullets
|656
|857
|1312
|47
|the wissures.
|654
|754
|1308
|48
|muthamaki
|652.5
|762
|1305
|49
|prop lock and two smoking farrells
|651
|841
|1302
|50
|kolisiiii bru
|651
|700
|1302
|51
|hodo
|650.5
|746
|1301
|52
|viet
|650
|699
|1300
|53
|danburke23
|650
|667
|1300
|54
|mike.armstrong
|649.5
|752
|1299
|55
|toming
|649.5
|726
|1299
|56
|tired furlong
|648.5
|852
|1297
|57
|moorezey
|648.5
|717
|1297
|58
|vivalasativa
|648.5
|717
|1297
|59
|a-hole
|648.5
|716
|1297
|60
|southafrica2023
|648
|793
|1296
|61
|g robz
|647.5
|789
|1295
|62
|drewbert19
|647.5
|742
|1295
|63
|stewsaunders
|647
|814
|1294
|64
|shaundeee
|647
|769
|1294
|65
|tl30yle
|647
|729
|1294
|66
|rudelow
|646
|733
|1292
|67
|farinelli
|646
|708
|1292
|68
|dca23
|646
|636
|1292
|69
|craig.lodge
|645.5
|685
|1291
|70
|groenewald
|644
|752
|1288
|71
|c2445
|644
|685
|1288
|72
|lewis.young77
|643.5
|801
|1287
|73
|pooilagi
|642.5
|844
|1285
|74
|legzial
|642.5
|760
|1285
|75
|tgarry
|641
|702
|1282
|76
|baz_dev
|640.5
|865
|1281
|77
|cameron33
|640
|834
|1280
|78
|kuibs
|640
|657
|1280
|79
|chigga
|639.5
|617
|1279
|80
|tommyismeisgood
|639
|697
|1278
|81
|blem101
|637.5
|811
|1275
|82
|holmanist
|637.5
|773
|1275
|83
|ares766
|637
|721
|1274
|84
|dubeagles
|636.5
|800
|1273
|85
|carlin nisbet
|636.5
|715
|1273
|86
|mubeenl
|636
|703
|1272
|87
|kolbe’s baby oil
|635.5
|744
|1271
|88
|footynz
|635.5
|686
|1271
|89
|schmiddy
|635.5
|672
|1271
|90
|roadmaan
|635
|751
|1270
|91
|oklih
|634
|772
|1268
|92
|barkerdash
|633.5
|729
|1267
|93
|paddy1989
|632
|769
|1264
|94
|strongertogether!
|632
|599
|1264
|95
|leemarv13
|631.5
|748
|1263
|96
|cocoa4fiji
|631.5
|709
|1263
|97
|bangorbulldozer
|631.5
|642
|1263
|98
|j-taylor
|631
|796
|1262
|99
|tk21
|631
|715
|1262
|100
|vaughnsmart
|631
|697
|1262
|101
|duavata
|628.5
|734
|1257
|102
|g_grigolia9
|628
|817
|1256
|103
|pa27ul
|628
|729
|1256
|104
|savvyboy1964
|628
|616
|1256
|105
|hthorburn93
|627.5
|724
|1255
|106
|bkirkup
|627.5
|705
|1255
|107
|splashhh123
|627
|731
|1254
|108
|areyoumcreightinthehead
|627
|714
|1254
|109
|the very man
|627
|712
|1254
|110
|mattofjhb
|627
|659
|1254
|111
|_ibrahim_
|626.5
|796
|1253
|112
|birdy08
|626
|811
|1252
|113
|carseldinexv
|625
|782
|1250
|114
|jackkk005
|625
|721
|1250
|115
|brian o’driscoll
|625
|693
|1250
|116
|lukepieterse
|624.5
|750
|1249
|117
|bruce-lee arendse
|624
|748
|1248
|118
|camdudley
|623
|841
|1246
|119
|liamtreacy
|623
|736
|1246
|120
|johnocal27
|623
|679
|1246
|121
|ifraz
|622.5
|711
|1245
|122
|andrea i.
|622
|697
|1244
|123
|bigbagofcans
|622
|650
|1244
|124
|yello21
|621.5
|691
|1243
|125
|euan rogerson
|621
|670
|1242
|126
|chanusse
|621
|636
|1242
|127
|mackas101
|620.5
|664
|1241
|128
|eldavidmeister
|620
|728
|1240
|129
|rowanc
|620
|718
|1240
|130
|cgalvs
|619
|859
|1238
|131
|marcussharks
|619
|787
|1238
|132
|archeleas
|618.5
|809
|1237
|133
|buffs
|618
|693
|1236
|134
|nicluc
|617.5
|869
|1235
|135
|breytie2.0
|617.5
|774
|1235
|136
|ioanea
|617.5
|750
|1235
|137
|michaelhooper
|617.5
|679
|1235
|138
|hennas_7
|617.5
|661
|1235
|139
|muppet15
|617
|668
|1234
|140
|muhogo
|617
|656
|1234
|141
|bigbrain
|616
|826
|1232
|142
|scfdm
|616
|701
|1232
|143
|edgar
|615.5
|752
|1231
|144
|mccog
|615
|787
|1230
|145
|rugrat
|615
|781
|1230
|146
|jan die springbok man
|615
|720
|1230
|147
|joone
|615
|707
|1230
|148
|manu44
|615
|705
|1230
|149
|mark0000
|615
|656
|1230
|150
|phil_m
|615
|596
|1230
|151
|marsh_1987
|614.5
|778
|1229
|152
|jupillieteam
|614.5
|745
|1229
|153
|chabs
|614.5
|743
|1229
|154
|dumbfadeddumbo
|614.5
|663
|1229
|155
|mcsam
|614
|714
|1228
|156
|georgekh1
|613.5
|751
|1227
|157
|marek_vw
|613.5
|710
|1227
|158
|joepettit249
|613.5
|628
|1227
|159
|siyalater.1
|613
|785
|1226
|160
|king carlos
|613
|736
|1226
|161
|k.j.
|612.5
|733
|1225
|162
|mdownes
|612.5
|724
|1225
|163
|crees01
|612.5
|717
|1225
|164
|hoggleswiff
|612.5
|600
|1225
|165
|zaheersruggers
|611.5
|626
|1223
|166
|fortycoats
|610.5
|478
|1221
|167
|feendog81
|609.5
|721
|1219
|168
|fancy a quick tag?
|609.5
|707
|1219
|169
|jadiwholf
|609
|625
|1218
|170
|jamescook
|609
|595
|1218
|171
|hxstle35
|608.5
|725
|1217
|172
|rhino1970
|608.5
|720
|1217
|173
|koloamatangi69
|608.5
|680
|1217
|174
|adam6666
|608
|726
|1216
|175
|rossbyrne
|608
|649
|1216
|176
|kimbelad
|607.5
|733
|1215
|177
|mmoorerwc23
|607.5
|686
|1215
|178
|supersingleton
|607.5
|544
|1215
|179
|koiirrroiiiiiiimmmmmbeeettee
|607.5
|624
|1215
|180
|tim dawson
|607
|771
|1214
|181
|bokke21
|607
|673
|1214
|182
|deonvdm
|607
|669
|1214
|183
|nedtravers
|606
|666
|1212
|184
|joshchalk92
|606
|618
|1212
|185
|attimybah
|605.5
|755
|1211
|186
|bob squad
|605.5
|705
|1211
|187
|unit0000
|605.5
|673
|1211
|188
|silkychicken
|605.5
|637
|1211
|189
|tutu22
|605.5
|631
|1211
|190
|w rea
|605.5
|621
|1211
|191
|sharpy252
|605
|601
|1210
|192
|leonidas69
|605
|603
|1210
|193
|ezaf_nighthawk
|604.5
|856
|1209
|194
|kolbe14
|604.5
|759
|1209
|195
|halloffamehfh
|604.5
|735
|1209
|196
|bullish
|604.5
|623
|1209
|197
|gideon rossouw
|604.5
|621
|1209
|198
|mc quire
|604
|744
|1208
|199
|matis06k
|604
|679
|1208
|200
|jay wilson
|604
|670
|1208
Here is the team that our current winner nandrucu has picked:
Haven’t joined yet? Simply click the URL below, sign up and you should be taken directly to it.
https://fantasy.rugbyworldcup.com/leagues/join/EDIRJLX6
Alternatively, use code EDIRJLX6 to join the G&GR Fantasy League by clicking My Leagues after registration to ensure you’re a part of the G&GR league.