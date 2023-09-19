Rugby World Cup

Round 2 Completed: Rugby World Cup Fantasy League

The Green & Gold Rugby Fantasy League has over 9,000 members, the third biggest league on the site!

Have you had any improvement this week?

Our winner for Round 2 was bigreds – who had picked the following team.

Here are the the top 200 at the end of Round 2.

Average PointsLast RoundTotal Points
1nandrucu741.58471483
2micheal oleary7238421446
3person7897208111440
4sydneyxv718.58541437
5henryrwc714.57141429
6bigreds712.59311425
7wolman7118801422
8basman7098711418
9sash.a707.58771415
10jeremypeter704.59071409
11avon77ers703.59121407
12milgatti7038741406
13901rugby7037251406
14sohlsa702.58101405
15dale91699.56971399
16markwww696.58491393
17whitebaitking6868331372
18jamesh776867641372
19vt_water6828041364
20bohemianrabsody681.58441363
21jansie3866808731360
22trist.redd679.57901359
23welsh wizards677.57821355
24lawsonza6766531352
25xox673.57761347
26davemacalpine6708271340
27fbw6707941340
28yeah_buddy6698461338
29ross phillips6688691336
30woodymate6677681334
31johnpercy6657731330
32js007ie664.57481329
33carnie6648111328
3410pierre106647511328
35lukemeister6647061328
36genister662.58411325
37oneandeoinly661.57681323
38fernandojg661.57091323
39hsdwheat6617651322
40ruanlippold86608021320
41drfraqz659.57871319
42jessr16586591316
43aaronprendergast657.58061315
44juliablair657.56951315
45pencil896576241314
46themajesticmullets6568571312
47the wissures.6547541308
48muthamaki652.57621305
49prop lock and two smoking farrells6518411302
50kolisiiii bru6517001302
51hodo650.57461301
52viet6506991300
53danburke236506671300
54mike.armstrong649.57521299
55toming649.57261299
56tired furlong648.58521297
57moorezey648.57171297
58vivalasativa648.57171297
59a-hole648.57161297
60southafrica20236487931296
61g robz647.57891295
62drewbert19647.57421295
63stewsaunders6478141294
64shaundeee6477691294
65tl30yle6477291294
66rudelow6467331292
67farinelli6467081292
68dca236466361292
69craig.lodge645.56851291
70groenewald6447521288
71c24456446851288
72lewis.young77643.58011287
73pooilagi642.58441285
74legzial642.57601285
75tgarry6417021282
76baz_dev640.58651281
77cameron336408341280
78kuibs6406571280
79chigga639.56171279
80tommyismeisgood6396971278
81blem101637.58111275
82holmanist637.57731275
83ares7666377211274
84dubeagles636.58001273
85carlin nisbet636.57151273
86mubeenl6367031272
87kolbe’s baby oil635.57441271
88footynz635.56861271
89schmiddy635.56721271
90roadmaan6357511270
91oklih6347721268
92barkerdash633.57291267
93paddy19896327691264
94strongertogether!6325991264
95leemarv13631.57481263
96cocoa4fiji631.57091263
97bangorbulldozer631.56421263
98j-taylor6317961262
99tk216317151262
100vaughnsmart6316971262
101duavata628.57341257
102g_grigolia96288171256
103pa27ul6287291256
104savvyboy19646286161256
105hthorburn93627.57241255
106bkirkup627.57051255
107splashhh1236277311254
108areyoumcreightinthehead6277141254
109the very man6277121254
110mattofjhb6276591254
111_ibrahim_626.57961253
112birdy086268111252
113carseldinexv6257821250
114jackkk0056257211250
115brian o’driscoll6256931250
116lukepieterse624.57501249
117bruce-lee arendse6247481248
118camdudley6238411246
119liamtreacy6237361246
120johnocal276236791246
121ifraz622.57111245
122andrea i.6226971244
123bigbagofcans6226501244
124yello21621.56911243
125euan rogerson6216701242
126chanusse6216361242
127mackas101620.56641241
128eldavidmeister6207281240
129rowanc6207181240
130cgalvs6198591238
131marcussharks6197871238
132archeleas618.58091237
133buffs6186931236
134nicluc617.58691235
135breytie2.0617.57741235
136ioanea617.57501235
137michaelhooper617.56791235
138hennas_7617.56611235
139muppet156176681234
140muhogo6176561234
141bigbrain6168261232
142scfdm6167011232
143edgar615.57521231
144mccog6157871230
145rugrat6157811230
146jan die springbok man6157201230
147joone6157071230
148manu446157051230
149mark00006156561230
150phil_m6155961230
151marsh_1987614.57781229
152jupillieteam614.57451229
153chabs614.57431229
154dumbfadeddumbo614.56631229
155mcsam6147141228
156georgekh1613.57511227
157marek_vw613.57101227
158joepettit249613.56281227
159siyalater.16137851226
160king carlos6137361226
161k.j.612.57331225
162mdownes612.57241225
163crees01612.57171225
164hoggleswiff612.56001225
165zaheersruggers611.56261223
166fortycoats610.54781221
167feendog81609.57211219
168fancy a quick tag?609.57071219
169jadiwholf6096251218
170jamescook6095951218
171hxstle35608.57251217
172rhino1970608.57201217
173koloamatangi69608.56801217
174adam66666087261216
175rossbyrne6086491216
176kimbelad607.57331215
177mmoorerwc23607.56861215
178supersingleton607.55441215
179koiirrroiiiiiiimmmmmbeeettee607.56241215
180tim dawson6077711214
181bokke216076731214
182deonvdm6076691214
183nedtravers6066661212
184joshchalk926066181212
185attimybah605.57551211
186bob squad605.57051211
187unit0000605.56731211
188silkychicken605.56371211
189tutu22605.56311211
190w rea605.56211211
191sharpy2526056011210
192leonidas696056031210
193ezaf_nighthawk604.58561209
194kolbe14604.57591209
195halloffamehfh604.57351209
196bullish604.56231209
197gideon rossouw604.56211209
198mc quire6047441208
199matis06k6046791208
200jay wilson6046701208

Here is the team that our current winner nandrucu has picked:

Haven’t joined yet? Simply click the URL below, sign up and you should be taken directly to it.

https://fantasy.rugbyworldcup.com/leagues/join/EDIRJLX6

Alternatively, use code EDIRJLX6 to join the G&GR Fantasy League by clicking My Leagues after registration to ensure you’re a part of the G&GR league.

