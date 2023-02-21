Hump Day News

Brumbies ready to push for Super Rugby title

As reported in Rugby News here Allan Alaalatoa is excited rather than intimidated with meeting the Waratahs first up at the new Allianz Stadium. He’s loving the “buzz” around rugby at the moment saying “It’s everywhere… and that’s awesome” He further said that “As players, we want to be performing in front of full stadiums, and we’re looking forward to that”

The Brumbies are currently on a nine game winning streak against the Waratahs dating back to 2018, the last year they played at Allianz Stadium.

While some in the Brumbies could be focussing on their next game against the Blues when they will try to avenge last year’s 20-19 semi final loss, Alaalatoa says being able to match it with the Kiwis starts with taking care of business on home soil.

“I’m open”: hand up for World Cup captaincy

Michael Hooper

As mentioned in news.com.au here, after taking a mental health break last year and with a new coach in place the former Wallabies captain is ready to take over again.

Last August, Hooper shocked the rugby world when he flew home from Argentina on the eve of a test to take a mental health break from the game declaring his “mindset” wouldn’t allow him to fulfil his responsibilities as a player or captain. While he returned for the tour of Europe James Slipper retained the captain’s role.

Hooper declared that while he was ready to take on the role it would only be if wanted by Jones and it was in the best interests of the team. “Look, I‘m open to whatever’s best for the team,” Hooper said on Monday. “My first and foremost commitment is to play really good rugby and play the best rugby I can for the Tahs and how that then develops later into the year, we‘ll see”.

Hooper hasn’t had the conversation with Jones yet, and in fact has said he has had “very little” to do with Jones so far. However “Physically and mentally, I feel great,” Hooper said.

An interesting decision for Jones and it will say a lot about what he wants when he does finally make some decisions about the team. His choice of captain will be critical in the way forward.