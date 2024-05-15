Happy’s Thursday Rugby News – Rugbynomics, Wallaroos, Super Rugby 

In 1965, a deadly explosion at Cambrian Colliery in the Rhondda valley claimed 31 lives. Two years later the colliery closed down, ripping the heart out of the local community. The legacy of the miners lives on through the local rugby ground, as Cambrian Welfare chairman Jonathan Davies explains.

“The ground is at the top of a mountain,” says Davies, who explains that a century ago, miners took their pickaxes to a patch of land and levelled it. “There wasn’t really a team or a league to play in, but it was something for the miners to do at weekends and the pitch has been there ever since.”

The team that now calls the Tump (a term for a hillock, likely related to the Welsh word twmp) home was only formed in 1982, by Davies’ dad and his mates. “Much the same as the miners. It started off as something to do at the weekend, but then it got serious,” Davies says. The club, which has gone on to win a string of trophies, are named after the ground, known locally as Welfare Park.

“We’re in a socially deprived area,” says Davies. “There isn’t much for kids to do here. But they get to play rugby for free, and we recently set up a boot bank. A lot of parents can’t afford to give their kids a good pair of boots, so when an older lad grows out of a pair, we put them in the boot bank, ready for another kid to use.”

Rugbynomics Hits New Zealand

Scott ‘Razor’ Robertson

In signs that the lads from Mordor are worried that they could finally give back the Bled this year the Nearlies are looking at overseas talent to fill the void.

Stuff is reporting that Richie (not that one) and Shannon Frizell are potentially returning to the fold.

Although Robertson clearly wants his first-five back in New Zealand, he declined to talk in depth about the likelihood of him getting out of his contract.

“My job is to get the best players for the All Blacks,” Robertson said. “I am not going to talk on individual players but my role is to get the best All Blacks that are available out on the field for our country.

“What goes on behind the scenes, obviously we have to be really professional, especially around employment stuff. That’s all I can say, really, to that.”

Wallaroos v USA Melbourne 4:30pm in Melbourne

Get used to these celebrations!

After a tough hit out against the Canucks the Wallaroos take on the USA this weekend. Best of luck ladies. It is nice to see some of the Cap numbers starting to get up there.

WALLAROOS TEAM

Brianna Hoy (NSW Waratahs) – 4 caps Tania Naden (ACT Brumbies) – 11 caps Eva Karpani (NSW Waratahs) – 22 caps Kaitlan Leaney (NSW Waratahs) – 16 caps Michaela Leonard (c) (Western Force) – 23 caps Siokapesi Palu (ACT Brumbies) – 7 caps Ashley Marsters (Melbourne Rebels) – 27 caps Piper Duck (NSW Waratahs) – 11 caps Samantha Wood (Western Force) – 1 cap Arabella McKenzie (NSW Waratahs) – 22 caps Desiree Miller (NSW Waratahs) – 3 caps Trilleen Pomare (Western Force) – 25 caps Georgina Friedrichs (NSW Waratahs) – 20 caps Maya Stewart (NSW Waratahs) – 9 caps Caitlyn Halse* (NSW Waratahs) – debut

Reserves

Hera-Barb Malcolm Heke (Western Force) – 1 cap Sally Fuesaina (ACT Brumbies) – 1 cap Bridie O’Gorman (NSW Waratahs) – 18 caps Atasi Lafai (NSW Waratahs) – 10 caps Leilani Nathan (NSW Waratahs) – 3 caps Layne Morgan (NSW Waratahs) – 20 caps Faitala Moleka (ACT Brumbies) – 7 caps Lori Cramer (Queensland Reds) – 20 caps

Super Rugby Pacific Round 13

Friday 5:05 PM AEST – Hurricanes v Moana Pasifika at SKY Stadium, Wellington,

HURRICANES (1-15): Pouri Rakete-Stones, Raymond Tuputupu, Siale Lauaki, Justin Sangster, Ben Grant, Brad Shields (c), Du’Plessis Kirifi, Devan Flanders, Richard Judd, Aidan Morgan, Kini Naholo, Peter Umaga-Jensen, Bailyn Sullivan, Daniel Sinkinson, Harry Godfrey

RESERVES: James O’Reilly, Xavier Numia, Pasilio Tosi, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Peter Lakai, Jordi Viljoen, Riley Higgins, Salesi Rayasi

PASIFIKA (1-15): Abraham Pole, Samiuela Moli, Sione Mafileo, Tom Savage, Allan Craig, Jacob Norris, Sione Havili Talitui (c), Lotu Inisi, Jonathan Taumateine, William Havili, Neria Fomai, Julian Savea, Henry Taefu. Fine Inisi, Danny Toala

RESERVES: Sama Malolo, Tevita Langi, Sekope Kepu, Ola Tauelangi, Alamanda Motuga, Aisea Halo, Christian Lealiifano, Anzelo Tuitavuki

Referee: James Doleman

Assistant Referees: Jono Bredin, Fraser Hannon

Friday 7:35 PM AEST – Melbourne Rebels v Chiefs at AAMI Park,

REBELS (1-15): Isaac Kailea, Jordan Uelese, Sam Talakai (c), Tuaina Taii Tualima, Josh Canham, Josh Kemeny, Brad Wilkin, Vaiolini Ekuasi, Ryan Louwrens, Carter Gordon, Darby Lancaster, Nick Jooste, Filipo Daugunu, Lachie Anderson, Jake Strachan

RESERVES: Ethan Dobbins, Matt Gibbon, Pone Fa’amausili, Angelo Smith, Maciu Nabolakasi, Rob Leota, Jack Maunder, Glen Vaihu

CHIEFS (1-15): Aidan Ross, Samisoni Taukei’aho, George Dyer, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Tupou Vaa’i, Simon Parker, Kaylum Boshier, Luke Jacobson (c), Cortez Ratima, Damian McKenzie, Etene Nanai Seturo, Quinn Tupaea, Anton Lienert Brown, Emoni Narawa, Shaun Stevenson

RESERVES: Bradley Slater, Jared Proffit, Reuben O’Neill, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Wallace Sititi, Xavier Roe, Josh Ioane, Rameka Poihipi

Referee: Nic Berry

Assistant Referees: Damon Murphy, George Myers

Saturday 12:05 PM AEST – Fijian Drua v Queensland Reds at HFC Bank Stadium, Suva,

DRUA (1-15): Jone Koroiduadua, Tevita Ikanivere (c), Mesake Doge, Mesake Vocevoce, Isoa Nasilasila, Etonia Waqa, Kitione Salawa, Elia Canakaivata, Simione Kuruvoli, Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, Epeli Momo, Waqa Nalaga, Iosefo Masi, Selestino Ravutaumada, Ilaisa Droasese

RESERVES: Mesulame Dolokoto, Emosi Tuqiri, Samu Tawake, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Vilive Miramira, Peni Matawalu, Kemu Valetini, Taniela Rakuro

REDS (1-15): Peni Ravai, Josh Nasser, Zane Nonggorr, Ryan Smith, Cormac Daly, Liam Wright (co-c), Fraser McReight, John Bryant, Tate McDermott (co-c), Lawson Creighton, Floyd Aubrey, Hunter Paisami, Taj Annan, Suliasi Vunivalu, Jock Campbell

RESERVES: George Blake, Sef Fa’agase, Jeffrey Toomaga-Allen, Seru Uru, Joe Brial, Kalani Thomas, James O’Connor, Tim Ryan

Referee: Angus Gardner

Assistant Referees: Matt Kellahan, Jeremy Markey

Saturday 2:35 PM AEST – ACT Brumbies v Crusaders at GIO Stadium, Canberra,

BRUMBIES (1-15): James Slipper, Connal McInerney, Allan Alaalatoa (c), Darcy Swain, Cadeyrn Neville, Nick Frost, Jahrome Brown, Rob Valetini, Ryan Lonergan, Noah Lolesio, Ollie Sapsford, Tamati Tua, Len Ikitau, Andy Muirhead, Tom Wright

RESERVES: Liam Bowron, Rhys van Nek, Sosefo Kautai, Tom Hooper, Luke Reimer, Harrison Goddard, Jack Debreczeni, Ben O’Donnell

CRUSADERS (1-15): Joe Moody, Codie Taylor (c), Fletcher Newell, Antonio Shalfoon, Quinten Strange, Cullen Grace, Tom Christie, Christian Lio-Willie, Noah Hotham, Fergus Burke, Sevu Reece, David Havili, Jone Rova, Chay Fihaki, Johnny McNicholl

RESERVES: George Bell, George Bower, Seb Calder, Jamie Hannah, Dom Gardiner, Mitch Drummond, Rivez Reihana, Macca Springer

Referee: Ben O’Keeffe

Assistant Referees: Stu Curran, Jackson Henshaw

Saturday 5:05 PM AEST – Blues v Highlanders at Eden Park, Auckland,

BLUES (1-15): Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Kurt Eklund, Marcel Renata, Laghlan McWhannell, Sam Darry, Adrian Choat, Dalton Papali’i (c), Akira Ioane, Sam Nock, Harry Plummer, Caleb Clarke, Corey Evans, Bryce Heem, AJ Lam, Cole Forbes

RESERVES: Soane Vikena, Mason Tupaea, Angus Ta’avao, Josh Beehre, Cameron Suafoa, Taufa Funaki, Stephen Perofeta, Kade Banks

HIGHLANDERS (1-15): Ethan de Groot (c), Henry Bell, Jermaine Ainsley, Mitch Dunshea, Fabian Holland, Oliver Haig, Sean Withy, Nikora Broughton, Folau Fakatava, Cameron Millar, Martin Bogodo, Jake Te Hiwi, Tanielu Tele’a, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens

RESERVES: Jack Taylor, Ayden Johnstone, Saula Ma’u, Will Tucker, Will Stodart, James Arscott, Sam Gilbert, Finn Hurley

Referee: Paul Williams

Assistant Referees: Dan Waegna, Mike Winter

Saturday 7:35 PM AEST – Western Force v NSW Waratahs at HBF Park, Perth,

FORCE (1-15): Harry Hoopert, Tom Horton, Santiago Medrano, Jeremy Williams (c), Izack Rodda, Will Harris, Carlo Tizzano, Reed Prinsep, Nic White, Ben Donaldson, Chase Tiatia, Hamish Stewart, Bayley Kuenzle, George Poolman, Kurtley Beale

RESERVES: Feleti Kaitu’u, Marley Pearce, Tiaan Tauakipulu, Lopeti Faifua, Michael Wells, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Sam Spink, Henry O’Donnell

WARATAHS (1-15): Lewis Ponini, Jay Fonokalafi, Enrique Peiretto, Fergus Lee-Warner, Miles Amatosero, Lachlan Swinton, Charlie Gamble, Jed Holloway, Jake Gordon (c), Will Harrison, Dylan Pietsch, Lalakai Foketi, Joey Walton, Triston Reilly, Mark Nawaqanitawase

RESERVES: Ben Sugars, George Thorton, Brad Amituanai, Hugh Sinclair, Langi Gleeson, Jack Grant, Tane Edmed, Izaia Perese

Referee: Jordan Way

Assistant Referees: Reuben Keane, Jordan Kaminski

Happy’s Fearless Predictions

Show me the money & an off season.

Canes by 20

Rebels to Stun the Chiefs by 7

Reds by 7 the Drua are not at their spiritual home and have the trip back from Perth

Brumbies by 10 at home to finally put the stake in the heart of the Saders

Blues by 20 to kill of the Highlanders season

Force to beat the Tahs Mash ward.

Hoss back tomorrow peace out