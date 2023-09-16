Game Review: Fiji v Australia – Pool D – Sunday 8 October

Bula Vinaka Cobbers!

Welcome aboard the early morning express for a match that everyone in green and gold (and probably black and white) has been both keenly anticipating and fearing in equal measure. Well it’s inescapably here now: when our first favourite team faces down the Cibi in taking on our second favourite team at the 42,000 seater Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Étienne.

Fijians will be unimpressed to learn another Welshman by name of Andrew Brace will have the whistle for this second round affair wherein their Pool C third placed side (on 2pts) face the Pool C table leading Aussies (on 5pts).

It is a little unknown fact that rugby started in Fiji in 1884 as European soldiers and sailors took on the local native constabulary. The Fijians first came to Australia with an invitation touring team in 1952 and such was their electric play that the crowds thundered for more and set new attendance records for rugby at both the SCG and the Brisbane Exhibition Ground as the Fijians racked up an unheard of 55 tries in 10 matches. However, the formal track record since first facing off in an official test in 1954 has been a bit more lopsided with 22 played for 19 wins to Australia and 1 draw. The last Fijian win was 1954. And the World Cup record doesn’t read much better for the Flying Fijians with all three meetings (2007, 2015 and 2019) being Wobbly victories.

That said, the Fijians are in a rare vein of form. And with two years of the Drua Super side now behind them, their gel and cohesion is vastly improved on previous iterations. After winning the 2023 Pacific Nations Cup with a 3-0 record, taking their first victory over England 30-22 in August and a week ago pushing Wales to their very edge, they are not a side to be discounted. With the loss to Wales no doubt leaving seething indignation bubbling under their eternally friendly demeanour, the Wobblies can expect the hits and the counter-attack to come thick and fast.

For the Wobbs,

If the Wobblies give the Fijian druids an inch they’ll take a full mile. And given the Wobblies form of late, there will be inches on offer. So buckle up Cobbers because I expect a bell ringer of a match.

Lineups:

Nutta’s Fearless Prediction (aka ‘the kiss of death’): Look, we all love the Fijians. But they will only get a sniff if the Wobblies let them. Wobblies by 12.

