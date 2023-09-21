Friday’s Rugby News: Utopia?

Bonjour & welcome one, welcome all to another RWC edition of Friday’s Rugby News.

Today come with me on an adventure of whimsical nonsense and kick off with ‘Building A Better Future’. Preview the Wallabies v Wales match in ‘Last Chance Saloon!’ Hedge our bets with another team to follow just in case, with ‘Welcome Home Cuz’. Preview round three RWC in ‘Troisième tour.‘ And put an exclamation mark on the rugby week with another bumper ‘Friday’s Goss With Hoss’, also available for selection should Eddie call. And let’s face it, with some of the bat-poo crazy calls so far, I am a genuine chance.

‘The future will be better, just not sure when that future is. It might have been two months ago mate’. Eddie in a contemplative mood

Building a Better Future?

It’s a wonderful piece of ‘nothing speak’ aint it?

It’s carries the hint of promise, add a dash of vigor, it speaks of planning, of courage, of vision & of leadership. Sprinkle it with a fairy dust combo of ‘good luck’ and ‘hope’ all over it and it almost becomes a ‘core promise’ and off us fans trot. Happy in the knowledge that while we may have been served up a dish of piping hot excrement right ‘now’, in the future we will get lashings of victories, smothered in a rich creamy sauce of success and washed down with the soul satisfying nectar of omnipotence, knowing that we are in the midst of the future that was promised and they will be heady times indeed, well ‘allegedly’ anyway.

But, exactly when is that ‘future’ that is spoken of regarding the Wallabies? Is it next Tuesday? The second Thursday in March next year? Is it fleeting? Will there be a referendum on it? Will Sky After Dark sow mistruths and fabrications about this future too? In said future will Peta Credlin finally out himself as Tony Abbott in really, really bad drag? If so, maybe that’s a future I’d watch with popcorn. But what of Eddies ‘future’, the future for us Wallabies fans?

You see Gaggers, that’s the thing, the ‘future’ never arrives, because by the time you get there it’s the ‘present’. So just what is the ‘arrival date’ for the Wallabies future success and will we only know the future has arrived after we’ve passed it? Does that make it a retrospective future? Where we win a few games, maybe take a Bledisloe to a decider even, before falling back into the spiral of mediocrity that has plagued our Wallabies for two decades and continue lose a lot, like we do now? Is now the retrospective future, or the actual future? Does ‘now’ matter?

The G&GR Hansard will show I supported & still support the move from Mr Jones to an new ‘core’ of players, but in what world do you let the apprentices take over the business and sack the qualified professionals who should mentor them to reach their potential, you know, in the future?

I found myself agreeing with Sunny Bul this week when he got right to the heart of the matter and said:

‘chur cuz filly sick Quade sheep love brother holmes biceps Gordon risspict’

But I’ll leave it at this: you waste a heap of great opportunities presented today, when you’re to busy focusing on a tomorrow you can’t control.

The future in now Mr Jones, wake up from your dreams of tomorrow and deliver today.

“Why hath thou forsaken us & where is Quade?’

Last Chance Saloon!

Monday, September 25: Wales v Australia, OL Stadium, Lyon (5:00am AEST) STAN Sport

You know, I had always thought that ‘hope’ only existed in in the realms of religion & beauty products. Seems it now also applies to being a Wallaby fan, for that’s all we can really hang our collective hats on: hope.

At time of writing both the SMH & the guy at The Roar, who’s parents where committed to use the name regardless, Christy Doran, are reporting that Flash Gordon will make way for Ben Donaldson at #10 and finally The Ginger Ninja will start at #15. Although with Eddies ‘surprises’, Suli ‘Noddy’ Vunivalu could start at #15 and be named capitaine! So the Tah’s third choice & discarded #10 is now clearly the best in Australia? Right!

As for the Welsh, well I don’t really know too much about them to be frank? There’s a few familiar faces in Toby Fellatio at #8 and that annoying knob and perpetual whiner Jonny Sexton Dan Biggar at #10, but that’s all I really know about them. Like us they have gone backwards to go forwards with failed Super Rugby coach Warren Gatland back in charge. To be fair they did, with the assistance of ref Matthew Carley, beat Fiji and then Paraguay to sit atop of Pool C on 10 points, but it’s also a fraction hard to get a form read. They defended well against Fiji, but with ‘help’. They ran over a minnow with a less than convincing win over Portugal and coming out of the 6N well, they looked ‘ordinary’. But I follow the Wallabies, who am I to criticise any side.

As for our team, well I guess I’d ask who would you pick? Matt Rogers who has been an absolute revelation on RWC Central on STAN, had a worrying stat from last weeks game. On 10 occasions when in the opposition half, 6 times our ball carriers got turned over or penalised for not releasing, 4 times we kicked the ball away / dead. Ten times the Wallabies had attacking opportunities in the Fijian half and surrendered possession. You wont beat any side with rubbish like that. The one time the Wallabies did look good, briefly, was when Fines-Leliwasa came on, got quick ball to our forwards in pods of three, wide of the Fijian ruck, not at the Fijian ruck defence. The pigs made metres, FL got quick ball, we scored and it was game on, if only briefly. Our players than decided the best way to bridge the 7 point gap in the last 6 minutes was to continually kick the ball back to Fiji (have I used the word ‘dumb’ already?).

Anyhow, for what its worth, my unofficial Wallaby XXIII for this one are: 1. Bell 2. Porecki 3. Fa’amausil 4. Frost 5. Arnold 6. Leota 7. Hooper 8. Valentini 9. McDermott(c) 10. Donaldson 11. Koroibete 12 Kerevi 13. Perese 14. Nawaqanitawase 15. Kellaway 16. Faessler 17. Slipper- 18. Schoup 19. Philip 20. Gleeson 21. Fines-Leleiwasa 22. Gordon 23. Pataia.

Wallabies: TBC

Wales: TBC

Prédiction Intrépide: If we are to be any chance of not just winning, but also of scoring a four try bonus point victory and denying Wales a losing bonus point we must start with direct & powerful running. The Wallabies must attack two passes wide of the ruck to take full advantage of the bulk they have on offer.

My prediction is based more on ‘hope’ more than anything else. But I hope its Wallabies by 15. Excuse me why I put the anti aging cream on and send a telekinetic SMS to Jehovah and hope she reads it as well. At least we have the worlds best ref for this one and not a Saffa MO in site either.

Match Officials: Referee: Wayne Barnes (RFU) Assistant Referee 1: Luke Pearce (RFU) Assistant Referee 2: Christophe Ridley (RFU) TMO: Tom Foley (RFU)

Well ‘not yet’ anyway. ‘Far Eastern NSW’ has a nice ring to it & be a handy rugby side as well!

Welcome ‘Home’ Cuz.

In the unlikely likelihood that our Wallabies might just get nailed this week and therefore become a lot like Nanna Cartwright and fall in the pool (pissed on shandies and high on power from her meat tray win at her local – took us months to get the smell of mothballs out of the water) us in civilisation will need a new team to get behind and who better than those from the land that was once joined to us anyway.

So I thought we should take a minute to appreciate the similarities between our Great Nation and The Poxy Outcrop, that makes us like one big happy blended family, that also just happens to have heaps of weird cousins who love shagging livestock:

Us (U). Them (T)

Language Spoken: U: English T: South Australian Biggest Exports U: Coal & Increasing Global Temperatures. T: Really cool ‘Australian’ Bands Biggest Imports U: Kiwi criminals T: Australian Social Security Favourite Dessert U: Pavlova T: Thieving Convict Bastards Military Capabilities U: ‘What’s Americas phone number’ T: ‘Minn the kinnoos’ GDP U: $1675.42 USD Billion (2022) T: $1675.42 USD (2022) Highest Grossing Erotic Film U: 50 Shades of Grey T: Silence of The Lambs

Plus, with a ‘new Australia’ we would have been Rugby World Champs a total of 5 times. What’s not to like? It’s a win-win, we get instant rugby cred, the Tahs would be the Crusaders of old (literally) and they get significantly more sheep to choose from.

Seems like a baaaaaargain if you ask me.

Not that ‘tour’ Hoss.



Troisième tour

Round three of the cup is upon us, including possibly the biggest game so far with current world champs The Catholics taking on historical Catholic haters and current world #1 The Oirish.

Teams, times, match officials & coverage detail links below. And remember all times are AEST & on STAN, who it must be said have been absolutely awesome with their RWC coverage.

All team details – rugby.com.au

Match Officials – worldrugby.com

RWC Pool Standings – rugbyworldcup.com

Friday, September 22: France v Namibia, Stade Vélodrome, Marseille (5:00 AM)

Prédiction Intrépide: France have called back the big guns for this one as they start their run to the pointy end of the campaign and start to refine every aspect of their game. Namibia will be brave, but France will be victorious. Frogs by 50.

Saturday, September 23: Argentina v Samoa, Stade Geoffroy Guichard, Saint-Étienne (1:45 AM)

Prédiction Intrépide:The FISM’s were very poor in match #1 and a few pundits are accordingly taking up Samoa’s chances in this one. But I just don’t see that happening at all. The Samoans will be physical, but I expect Los Pumas to be much better than against Dads Army in round #1. It’s Argentina by 19 for mine.

Saturday September 23: Georgia v Portugal, Stadium de Toulouse, Toulouse (10:00 PM)

Prédiction Intrépide: This has the potential to be a very entertaining fixture. Two evenly matched sides with noting to lose could make it a must watch game for the Rugby lover. For Portugal to win, they must nullify Georgia’s scrum, which to be fair is not quite the scary beast of yesteryear. I am tipping a Portugal win in a high scoring and exciting contest. Portugal 33 to Georgia 28.

Sunday, September 24: England v Chile, Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille (1:45 AM)

Prédiction Intrépide: If it wasn’t for the fact I find Aussie Joe Marler so goddamn funny I’d pick Chile outta spite. But I bloody love Big Joes interviews. Dads Army by lots & Owen Farrell to get a yellow card for high tackle (just for spits & giggles). England by 45.

Sunday, September 24: South Africa v Ireland, Stade de France, Paris (5:00 AM)

Prédiction Intrépide: This folks has all the trappings of topping the French v Kiwi opening skirmish of the cup. Forget that the Oirish may have played ‘lesser’ sides so far, in my opinion, the lads in Emerald have looked the most ‘on song’, refined rugby side of the tournament. Their short- passing, especially amongst the forwards at the gain line is sublime. They have pace and danger out wide, in Sexton a #10 at piece with his game and possessing a comprehensive all round skillset. Their loosies as a trio nearly match the French loosies for cohesion, skill and go forward (those French loosies are majestic and I love watching them play) and they are worthy current World #1’s.

But…………..

They are ‘Ireland’ after all and have a RWC pedigree of soiling their sheets when the acid comes on. I mean, you lose in one – two QF’s and its bloody annoying, but you lose in 35 and it’s a habit that needs intervention and a habit that they may struggle to break.

The Popes Lot, well they have a shite ‘poker face’ and have picked 7 forwards on the bench. Yes: SEVEN! Anyone want to guess how they intend to play! The thing that’s even more impressive about the Boks this RWC is that whilst they have Behemoths in the pack, they have electrifying pace & skill out wide to boot. So they can both bash you, or burn you, they are just about the complete side. Add in Jaco Johan’s coaching, sorry ‘water boy traffic lights’ and they are truly formidable.

But………

In my opinion, without their Communist Sex Worker, Marx, they are not quite the same side. IMO Malcom Marx is the best Rugby player in the world right now and probably has been over the last 2 years. He never plays a bad game, is brilliant at set piece, immovable at rucks and made the Boks, the Boks. Without Marx, The Catholics are good, very good, but the Oirish are better. Ireland by 6

South Africa (15-1): Damian Willemse,; Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Damian De Allende, Cheslin Kolbe; Manie Libbok, Faf de Klerk; Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph Du Toit, Siya Kolisi (capt); Franco Mostert, Eben Etzebeth; Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Steven Kitshoff

Replacements: Deon Fourie, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, Jean Kleyn, RG Snyman, Marco van Staden, Kwagga Smith, Cobus Reinach

Ireland (15-1): TBC

Replacements: TBC

Match Officials: Referee: Ben O’Keeffe (NZR) Assistant Referee 1: Mathieu Raynal (FFR)

Assistant Referee 2: James Doleman (NZR) TMO: Brendon Pickerill (NZR)

Monday, September 25: Scotland v Tonga, Stade de Nice, Nice (1:45 AM)

Prédiction Intrépide: If this were the Scotland of old, I’d argue this would be one of those ‘banana skin’ games that they would slip up and lose. But this Scottish side is made of sterner stuff. And depending what happens in the SA v Ireland game, those wee canny Scots have it all to play for and perhaps still fancy their chances of a win against Ireland, a bonus point along the way and maybe, just maybe, they sneak out the pool. No wouldn’t that be a story. Besides, if Ireland do beat SA, they might ‘rest’ a few players for the Scottish game, thus giving Scotland every chance of………………….just saying, that’s all. Scotland by 23

You heard it here first eventually!’

Friday’s Goss’ with Hoss.

Slippery balls a problem.

No, not one from ‘Men’s Health’ monthly gazette, but challenges facing players with le humidity in France. SMH has more.

Blue Light Disco squad named

The Australia U18 schoolboy squad has been named to face the junior cheats in a 2 match series. Comprised largely of NSW players (well duh!) who belted the Junior Reds twice in one week.

It’s the first time since the pre-COVID glory days days of 2019 this match has been held, when the Aussies defeated the baby infringers 18-14.

rugby.com.au has more

Soft tissue issue?

Not since the depths of COVID has tissue gotten so much coverage. In this case the SMH asks ‘how’ our two most valuable forwards succumbed to soft tissue injury on the training paddocks? Whisper has it the Wallabies are training three times a week, verse twice a week for most other nations. Call me ignorant, but I cant imagine a horse fancied as a Melbourne Cup chance, running three Melbourne cups in the week of the actual Melbourne Cup?

Can you?

‘Chins’ doubles down

The man with more Chins than a Beijing phone book, Drew Mitchell has unloaded on Eddie via some little known podcast: The Good, The Bad & The English. DM launched a missive at Eddie and had questions that many G&GRs have also proffered, although with a lot less expletives than Drew farging did.

Fijian coach and all round good guy Simon Raiwalui also chimed in, not on The Chins comments, but the general lack of respect shown to Fiji, who entirely outplayed the Cadbury Flakes. SMH has more.

Who’s on first? ‘Not quite sure’

At time of publishing no Wallabies Skipper had been named for the match and Tate McD tells WWOS he is ‘not quite sure’ who will skipper the side for the most important match for the Wallabies since the 2015 RWC final!

I find this absolutely baffling and yet another insight into a camp that seems to be more drunken Contiki tour than serious RWC tilt!

With Tate back from concussion, Porky Porecki the incumbent and Jimmy Slips a fair replacement and recent recipient of the black band of defeat as well. Maybe it will be an amalgam of the three with ‘Dave McSlipper’ to make the decisions. The question really is: who would really want it? For when / if the the good ship Cadbury sinks, do you really want your name all over a stinking pile of turd-smelling defeat for an eternity?

‘Hey Suli, how’d you like to be skipper for a day (that shall live in infamy)?’

But wait – there’s more!

Don’t get me started on how (at time of writing) no official replacement has been called into the squad as a replacement for Mad Max Jorgo. Correct me if I am wrong, but if a replacement had been nominated as soon as Max’s injury was confirmed they could have made it into the matchday XXIII for Wales?

Some media outlets have Dylan Pietch reportedly being told it would be him (WTF? Why – how?) only for him to hear second hand later on, it would not.

Call me a pessimist, but I do believe the inmates may well be running the Wallaby asylum at present.

De Grooted

In what has surprised Kiwi pundits, the worlds equal most red carded side last week, has actually had a player suspended and the biggest shock? It’s not a Barrett for a change. Mulls Mulliaaina huz more on stiff.co.nz

History never repeats hey?

You decide. espn.com.au has more.

Until next week. Come on Wallabies.

I hope.

Hoss – out.