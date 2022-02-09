Thursdays Rugby News 10/2/22

Welcome back people and were you not entertained by the Six Nations. How good is Footy

Final trials on this weekend with the Reds in Roma playing the Tahs with a sevens comp on all day. I would love to get out there but unfortunately work at home will intervene.

6 Nations Preview Week 2

RBS Six Nations tropy – Photo credit Inpho and RBS Six Nations

France v Ireland

The game of the weekend and possibly the game to decide the tourney. Ireland were magnificent last week against a disappointing Wales and I have rarely seen a 20 point test win that flattered the beaten team as it could have been much worse. (Our friends across the Ditch will be concerned about the mid year tour.

France had a mission accomplished look when they finished off Italy and barely got out of 2nd gear.

Which brings us to this game. I expect this to be a brutal affair with both team exerting extreme pressure on the other. France have the home field advantage and some this can have either of two effects on the French, either raide them up to unbelievable heights or bring them down to complete dross. The Irish have a game that travels so I expect them to show a good account of themselves.

I think the French will win in an instant classic.

Wales V Scotland

This is the crunch time for the Scots. They have not won in Cardiff for twenty years and come off a well-deserved win against the English. Personally, I thought the Scots should have won by more but I do see the game through a tartan lens. The Welsh were poor last week although they did come up against a hot Irish team and will be better at home.

Scotland should ask to many questions of the Welsh and come away with a comfortable win.

Scotland by 12

Italy V England

England were well beaten last week and will come out with all guns blazing against the Italians. They have to much depth for the plucky Italians and should win by 30.

Should the Italians complete the biggest upset in 6 nations history by beating the English for the first time the Knives will be out for Eddie.

‘Show me the money’: Taniela Tupou issues message to Rugby Australia

Taniela Tupou’s 50th Super Rugby game

Taniela Tupou has cheekily challenged Rugby Australia to “show me the money” as the rampaging Queensland Reds prop switches gears and begins to ponder his future.

The ultra-talented Wallabies prop admits he’s yet to flick into 100 per cent rugby mode less than a fortnight out from the Super Rugby Pacific season.

But he has reason to be distracted, the Tongan product forced to wait almost a week until a 2am phone call from a random number confirmed his mother and family had survived the country’s devastating volcano and tsunami disaster..

PausDuration 51:43

Loaded: 17.90%

ShareFullscreeUntil then he’d been distant at training and desperately concerned, given all he’d seen were photos on social media showing widespread damage across the country.

“I was awake, every night just hoping for a phone call or something and finally got it, so I went to sleep in peace,” he said.

“My mum’s village is fine, but my dad’s island is gone, nothing there, but it could be worse.”

Tupou has arranged a shipping container full of clothing, toys and basics to be sent home.

A Reds charity game raising money for UNICEF and a $500 donation to the Red Cross Pacific Tsunami Appeal for every tried scored in the first 10 Super Rugby Pacific rounds will also help the cause.

“I was going to put it up on Instagram, ‘don’t touch me, let me score, for my people’,” Tupou grinned.

“It’s so good to see the rugby community helping each other … people are willing to help my little island country.

“You grow up with no phone, no nothing, so I’m sure some kids will appreciate some clothes, toys, books.”

From Rugby Pass

Time for RA to break the bank for someone who has made being a tighthead prop cool,

Western Force cleared to return home for round three match against Reds

Greg Holmes 150th Super Rugby game

Good News for the Western Force fans getting permission to actually wathc there team play live. From Pravda.

The Western Force have received a major boost, cleared to play their round three match against the Queensland Reds in front of home fans at HBF Park.

The Force were forced to move east for the opening rounds of the Super Rugby Pacific season as a result of border controls.

This saw a number of home games swapped for the first six rounds of the competition, however, the round three clash remained TBC as they worked through their options.

The club confirmed on Wednesday they have been cleared to return home after working with the Western Australian Department of Sport and Health, as well as the Western Australian Police.

“This is a massive moment for our loyal Members who have waited patiently for this news,” CEO Tony Lewis said in a statement.

“I’d like to thank David Templeman the Minister for Culture and the Arts; Sport and Recreation and his team for their willingness to listen and work towards a fantastic outcome for WA.

“We are so excited to bring live sport back to town in what promises to be another blockbuster clash in our growing rivalry with the Reds.

“I urge all sports fans in WA to get behind the Force and enjoy world class rugby and entertainment in the flesh once again.”

Fijiana Drua to Compete in the Super W competition as squads announced.

Bashing RA (ARU) is a sport we as rugby fans all enjoy however this is a truly great initiative by the powers that be for the Super Rugby W series. For mine the NRL and AFL are only paying lip service to their sports but actions of the NRL and the AFL are only in reaction to the good work of Rugby in this respect.

Hit up the link for the details of the Squads HERE