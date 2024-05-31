The Weekend Edition with Sully 1/6/24

Welcome, once again, to the Weekend Edition. I won’t tell you what happened in games on Friday night, and I’m not going to tell you what I think is going to happen in games that’re on Saturday afternoon, or on Sunday. But, I’m not going to stop you talking about those games in the comments; in fact, I’d love it.

So, what will I write about? I’m interested in the news that falls through the cracks each week. I’m hoping to pick up the odd bit of news that comes in after Hoss’s marathon news-gathering efforts on Fridays. If that fails, I may have to make some shit up.

This week, I’m going to look at KARL versus the Crusaders, and I give the Brumbies a little credit.

What Has to Happen To Get KARL’s Hurricanes Playing the Crusaders

My fellow GAGR writer and podcaster KARL is a mad Hurricanes fan. He has on more than one occasion voiced his concerns that his team could come up against a rampant Crusaders outfit in the first week of the finals. I thought I’d take a look at just what would have to happen over the next day or so to make that happen.

Firstly.

Friday 31 May 5:05 PM AEST – Crusaders v Moana Pasifika at Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch

The Crusaders have to win to move into 8th position. They are on 19 points even with the Force and two behind the Fijian Drua. A bonus point probably won’t make much difference but it can’t hurt.

Moana sit just below the Crusaders on the ladder and this is the probable result

Secondly.

Saturday 1 June 12:05 PM AEST – Fijian Drua v Melbourne Rebels at Churchill Park, Lautoka

The Rebels are going to have to beat the Drua in Lautoka. No easy feat. After getting the bad news about the demise of their franchise, the Rebels players must be raring to go. In the last game between these sides the Drua ended up with two Reds and a long term suspension. They, too, will be keen for redemption. But to keep KARL uneasy, we’re going to need the Drua to come out of the weekend without the win.

I can’t remember anyone coming out of Lautoka with a win so I’m putting this one in as possible but not probably.

Thirdly.

Saturday 1 June 2:35 PM AEST – Hurricanes v Highlanders at SKY Stadium, Wellington

The Hurricanes have to beat the Highlanders, preferably with a bonus point. It’s that simple.

The Hurricanes are much higher up the ladder than the Highlanders, so a win is probable and so is a bonus point.

Fourthly.

Saturday 1 June 5:05 PM AEST – Blues v Chiefs at Eden Park, Auckland

We require the Hurricanes to do better than the Blues for KARLmagedon to happen. If the Hurricanes get a bonus point win, we want the blues to only win. If the Canes win without a bonus point, we need the blues to lose.

The Blues are a better team than the Chiefs, but not that much better. The Chiefs can cause an upset on their day and certainly get close.

I’m torn between possible and probably on this one. I think the Blues will probably win, but I think it’s possible the Chiefs can stop them getting the bonus point.

Lastly

Saturday 1 June 7:35 PM AEST – Western Force v ACT Brumbies at HBF Park, Perth

It’s just easier for this to work if the Brumbies do their job and beat the force. Third v ninth shouldn’t be a problem, right. Except the Force are a much better side at home.

The Brumbies should probably beat the Force to tie this up nicely for KARL.

So, What do you think the chances of KARLmagedon happening this weekend?

Darcy Swain

Give The Brumbies Some Credit

Yeah, they finished third. But the top three teams all finished on eleven wins each, and it’s only bonus points separating them and the Hurricanes and Blues.

On top of that the Brumbies have won their last six games while the Hurricanes have dropped two and the Blues have dropped one.

The Brumbies started the season slowly and worked their way into it, and it may have cost them a couple of bonus points along the way. That doesn’t make them any less dangerous now.

So the big question then is, if the Brumbies are just as good as the other two big names in this years Super Rugby comp. And they keep making finals year after year. Why are there thousands of empty seat at GIO stadium every year?

The rugby league side doesn’t seem to have a problem drawing a crowd, and they haven’t won a thing since 1994. That’s before the Brumbies were born!

What about weather? Well, there is an old saying that goes something like “there is no such thing as bad weather, just bad gear”. So get your gear on a get out and support the Brumbies come finals time people!

That’s it from me. Have a great weekend and I’ll see you in the comments.