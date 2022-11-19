Podcast

The Dropped Kick-Off 64 – It’s The Hope That Kills You

Nick and Natho reconvene to talk about one of the most tumultuous periods in Australian rugby in recent times, touching on the highs of the Rugby World Cup and winning the Hong Kong Sevens, to the lows of the Wallabies tour and their first loss to Italy. Comes with a preview of tomorrow’s game against Ireland.

WARNING: Contains a lot of swears.

THE HOT TOPICS

  1. The success of the Rugby World Cup
  2. The Hong Kong Sevens win
  3. Wallabies vs Italy – what happened?
  4. Some of the worst Twitter hottakes we’ve seen
  5. Preview vs. Ireland and thoughts on the squad
