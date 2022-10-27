Podcast

The Dropped Kick-Off 63 – Simultcast with Pick and Drive Rugby (RWC2021 Quarter Finals)

It’s simultcast time! Natho and Nick join forces with Mitch from Pick and Drive Rugby to talk about the Quarter Finals of the Rugby World Cup 2021, the chances the Wallaroos have against England, and preview the Wallabies match against Scotland. 

  • What are our stand out thoughts on the Quarter Finals teams?
  • Performance of the Wallaroos so far in the tournament
  • What are the Wallaroos chances to upset England, and where the game could be won?
  • Predictions for the Quarter Finals Winners
  • Wallabies vs Scotland – What are the key talking points? 
