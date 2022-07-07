Podcast

The Dropped Kick-Off 52 – Up Before The Enemy

The Dropped Kick-Off 52 – Up Before The Enemy

The Wallabies squad has been announced, so Nick H, Nick W and Natho aren’t mixing with the formula and come together to talk game two of the England series, changes to the lineup, Junior Wallabies, Aus A, the Sevens teams announcement, what’s going on in Queensland, other matches for the weekend and more.

It’s the reason why this episode is a big boy.

WARNING: coarse language. Ya get the gist. Rugby Footy Footy Yeah Nah

The Hot Topics

  1. Game 1 – who was the standout performance?  big moment/what have you been thinking about all week?
  2. Game 2 squad got announced, what are we excited about?
  3. Where will the game be won and lost for both teams?
  4. WTF is going on in Queensland?
  5. other games + predictions for this weekend
Related Items
Podcast
@Nick_Wasiliev

Die-hard Brumbies/Country Eagles fan now based in Sydney. Author, anthropologist, musician, second rower. Still trying to make sense of the 21st century. Dropped a debut novel last year...

Related Items

More in Podcast