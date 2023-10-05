The Dropped Kick-Off 100 – Here Comes The Fozz w KARL (World Cup Bites II)

Dropped Kick-Off cracks the century! Nick, Natho and Kiwi Aussie Rugby Lover chat the make up of other teams in Rugby World Cup 2023, with a special focus on where the hell the All Blacks sit right now.
WARNING: a few naughty words.
Die-hard Brumbies/Country Eagles fan now based in Sydney. Author, anthropologist, musician, second rower. Still trying to make sense of the 21st century. Dropped a debut novel last year...