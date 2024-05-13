The Chewsday Chew – My kingdom for a prop (Ep15-2024)

Mālō e lelei

I hope we are all fighting fit and ready to fill our boots this fine Autumn morning. There’s a bit to get through this week (as ever), and according to feedback from our friends at Meta, my window to your brain is somewhat less than the average goldfish attention span, so without further ado, let’s rip in.

But, as ever, before I launch into my musings, I’ll insert here that this is a fan-run site and contributions are more than welcome. Please feel free to reach out to me (HERE) be it with an article, an idea, or an opinion piece, and barring the merest check for decency and decorum, you can then tell your mum you’re a published journalist. Or there’s also the ‘Submit a Story’ option on the home page if you want to do your own thing. So feel free to have a crack as the more opinions and ideas and folk to share the load, the merrier we (and our significant others) all are.

150yrs. That a fair knock in any book.

Nutta’s Team of the Week (Rd12)

As usual, we’ll dive into a bit of a team of the week selected from the Aussie Super teams. As a reminder, the selection criteria is merely if you played for an Aussie Super franchise, then you can get picked. But be aware, I’m not picking on the basis of Wobbly qualification, merely whom in those teams played well enough to get picked.

Isaac Kailea – No flair, but was integral for the Rebs and did well against JTA. Matt Faessler – Cadbury gold awaits surely. Alan Alaalotoa – Steady and solid and dealt out some big hits in defence. Josh Canham – Has finally re-found the form of last year. Ryan Smith – Just a dead set Trooper. Rob Valetini – If he doesn’t dominate, you think he had a bad game. Carlo Tizzano – Just edged out Fraser Mc for mine. Had a cracking game. Jed Holloway – Was a no8 years ago and reminded us why. Ryan Lonergan – Nothing brilliant, but was accurate and precise. Jack Debreczeni – I like watching mature professionals do their thing. Tim Ryan – How many tries in how many weeks? Tamati Tua – Gets better every week and pipped Paisami. Len Ikitau – Forming a really sound partnership with Tua. Dylan Pietsch – It wasn’t his best game, but he didn’t back down or give up. Andrew Kellaway – Nudged out Tom Wright based on 1% smarts and class. Jordan Uelese – Where has this form been for the last 5yrs? Penie Ravai – I wish the guy was Cadbury Gold eligible. Sam Talakai – Mr Nice Guy played really well. Jeremy Williams – Starting to show his wares over the last fortnight. Liam Wright – If you haven’t noticed, I sooooo rate this guy. Tate McDermott – Well I wasn’t picking Jake or Nic White. Ben Donaldson – Finding some form and composure out west. Bayley Kuenzle – Has mongrel. Has guts. Has smarts. Gets jersey.

With up to 5 games to be played, it will be a massive day in Gil

Other Comments on Super:

I’m genuinely sorry for Harry Johnson Holmes. The latest goss is that it’s a ruptured Achilles tendon that dropped him on Saturday night. And if-so, that would scrub him until next season. I’m sorry to see anyone get hurt, but from what I understand, HJH is a genuinely good guy and he is plainly an absolute toiler who puts his team first and smashes himself on the anvils week in and week out. So I’m bloody sorry to see him take that shot. Go well HJH.

Given the front row injury calamity to hit the Tarts, but also the Force earlier this year, one must ask just what exactly is going on with Aussie Fronties in Super rugby, and more precisely within that, what the hell is going on in Strength & Conditioning (S&C) spheres. Between those two franchises alone, it’s more than a fifteen props and hookers that have taken severe injuries this Super season, and a lot of them are not on-field injuries. It’s too widespread in terms of being across clubs, positions and types of injury to throw out any “They’re soft!” palaver. But clearly there is something significantly not aligned between the nature of workload they are subject to in preparation compared to that when playing and recovering.

Speaking of injuries, it was interesting to see the faces getting opportunities on the weekend and to consider that behind a number of those guys are lads on ‘Wallaby Watch’ that are currently injured for more than ‘just a bit’. Just a brief selection would include: Jimmy Slipper (ankle & shoulder), Blake Shoupp (shoulder), Harry Wilson (broken arm), Seru Uru (broken thumb), Ned Hanigan (neck), Corey Toole (ankle), Tom Lynagh (hammy), Max J’son (hammy), Angus Bell (toe), Dave Porecki (knee), Lukhan Salakaia-Loto (foot). Such is professional sport. All that said, it was nice to see Harry Hoopert get back on-field for the Forcies after 2yrs on the sidelines.

And another Ladies Day…

Around the Campfires

Throwing my eye over club-land, there are a few tidbits and splashes of colour to be found:

Firstly, a wee shout-out to the Canowindra’s Oli ‘Killa’ Groves for playing his 50th on the weekend just gone as the Pythons took on the Trangie Tigers in a bottom of the Central West (North) table clash on the banks of the Belubula River. It was a good day for Oli’s celebration as well with the Canowindra lads posting a spirit-lifting 73-21 win over the Trangie lads, and thus crowbarring the Pythons off the table bottom to be now 1 from 6 and 6pts, leaving the Trangie lads stuck on 0 from 6.

Down in South Coast & Monaro, the Jindabyne Rugby Miss Piggies ‘did over’ Uni Norths by 54-0 in Rd 4 of the ACT Rugby Women’s 10 competition on Saturday. Details of the match itself are scarce, and the girls are still stuck on bottom of the table with that 1 win from 4 starts. But if they capable of posting scores like that against teams with the resources and player base of Uni, well they can do the same next weekend against another ACT power-house Royals. And in doing so they may have turned a corner and it won’t be long until they mirror the success of their men’s team. ‘Pig On’ ladies.

Speaking of the Jindy mens side, after the weekend, the Bushpigs are now 4 from 4 with full bonus points to be on a table-topping 20pts. From belting ADFA a fortnight ago by 50-0, they ran over the Crookwell Dogs 32-0 on Saturday just gone and look to be in good stead to take a tilt at emulating their feats of last year and pushing for an undefeated premiers title again. It must have been a dominant display by the Green Pigs as I asked my Crookwell Connection about the match and only got an unprintable text back. There’s something in that Snowy Mountains water.

Jindy Miss Piggies – and the pink Crocs are groovy.

Having a look out at Western Plains rugby, it’s the Warren Pumas who have skipped away in the early rounds to be 2 from 2 and on 9pts, a solid 4pts in-front of the Coonamble Rams and the Cobar Camels, both on 5pts, but with the Rams having a game in-hand given they already took their bye. And speaking of bye’s, whilst the Nyngan Bogan Bulls may be a bit frustrated and champing at the bit given they reside last on the ladder from their 1 loss and 1 bye, they do have their famous Duck Pond Luncheon, accompanied by the usual Player Auction and Calcutta coming up. Details on FB (Here).

Over in Central West (South West), it’s the Boorowa Goldies setting the pace on 5 from 5 with 23pts, clear out in-front of Young Yabbies on 3 from 4 and 16pts (but game in-hand) and Harden Red Devils on 3 from 5 at 15pts. On the weekend just gone, among other struggles of herculean proportions, we saw table-topping Boorowa foray forth to take on the Tuskers of the thriving metropolis of Temora. And whilst on paper the 2 from 5 Tuskers would not seem too much a threat to the table-toppers, as ever, stats don’t tell the story of small town rugby.

In opening the day, the Tuskerettes sank their curly teeth fair into the Goldilocks by 43-0. Despite the heroics of Jessie Abnett and Kim Collins, who made some of the biggest hits of the day in defence (including of the men), the Boorowa girls found the Temora porridge too hot to handle and so must refocus themselves for the Grenfell Grendel’s next week.

Small town rugby – don’t underestimate the venom.

For the men, the Goldies knew they would not have it all their own way. Yes the Goldies were table toppers, but such facts often matter not in small town footy where pride gets involved. Accordingly, from the outset the Tuskers were resolute in defence and ambitious in attack, testing the Goldies form and bench, particularly after Luke and Marty Corcoran took early showers, leaving the likes of Hamish McGuiness and Mark Norton to step up off the bench. However fatigue overcame bravery eventually and the class and cohesion of Boorowa bagged them 4 pies after oranges to skip away to a 39-14 win. Jamie Golden grabbed the 3pts for the Goldies, while Rory McGrath got Players Player and Chicks Pick went to Sizey.

Down in Tasmania, it’s looking like a 3 horse race so far with Taroona showing themselves the early favourites, particularly after shafting Launy2’s by 82-19 on the weekend. In the other major clash of the weekend, Glenorchy Stags went down to Launy1’s by 40-28 and Lions savaged Easts 72-3.

Tassie separating out early

Lastly for today, I’ll travel to the Southern Inland zone and call out the Wagga Waratah’s and their perennial rivals Wagga Ag College (WAC) who this coming weekend will play out the now-annual Col Cup. The Col Cup and Charity Weekend is in support of the Epilepsy Foundation, and was established following the untimely passing of a Wagga Ag College rugby life member and Mott legend Andy ‘COL’ Stanham in 2018. So since 2019, the 1st round meeting of Aggies and Tah’s has seen the silverware on the line.

Tahs vs Aggies for the Col Cup episode 2024

This year, the match will be as fierce as ever between the cross-town rivals. WAC went down on the weekend gone to Wagga City by 19-12, so WAC currently sits second on the 1st grade table, with 4 from 5 and 21pts, 3pts behind the table-topping Wagga City (now 5 from 5). As for the Tarts, they had a hard fought away-win by 19-12 on Saturday gone, under grey skies and splattering, over the never-say-die Tumut Bulls, to now sit 3rd on-table with 3 from 5 and 15pts. So it’s 2nd plays 3rd this coming weekend. But as ever, the pre-game stats and table niceties will mean bugger-all once the whistle goes and the studs start to fly.

So if you happen to be in or passing by Wagga town this coming Saturday, do yourself a favour and get out to the Uni ground (Beres Ellwood Oval) and watch a cracking day unfold with 2nds at 12.30, Women’s from 2pm and the Big Show from 3.15pm (i’m not sure if there is 3rds – I haven’t got my annual ‘Whatchadoin next Saturday?’ message yet, but it’s only Monday I guess).

Three palooka’s who I’ve heard played the odd game for Wagga Tarts over the years

Well that will do for this week. By the way, if you happen to know any semi-decent front rowers about who are looking for a trot, a mate of mine by the name of Darren Coleman wouldn’t mind a chat with them (or you). Daz has mates who will cover for flights, accommodation and maybe even a labouring job I hear, but only if the guy has his own forklift licence and his home union give him a proper clearance (none of these dodgy Rugby Xplorer 2nd profiles). Reach out and I’ll hook you up.

Other than that, I hope you kissed your mum on the weekend. And now go get our gear and set yourself up for the coming weekend. Play hard, run straight, tackle brave and always remember that Saturday is rugby day (somewhere).