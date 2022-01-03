Nutta’s Rugby Positions Revisited: Winger

Hiya Cobbers
In this round of Rugby Positions Revisited I am focusing on numbers 11 & 14 – the Wingers – and their contribution to our wonderful game.
It is too easy, some may say obtuse or droll, to insist Wingers contribute nothing.
Facta non verba, even though numbers 11 & 14 are officially listed by the UN as among the 7 Most Useless Things in the World (next to the Pope’s balls and 3x Cheers for the Ref), it is nonetheless true that when someone actually useful is given a card, Wingers are still kept on-field while Loosies take the bullet.
So Wingers therefore must contribute something.
But, as with vegans and head lice, I just don’t know what that contribution is.
So I’ll just say that we should just put an ‘h’ after the ‘W’ as that would make their name a more accurate reflection of our reality.
That’s all I have to say about that.
