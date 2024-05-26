Mad Monday with Brisneyland Local #32: Every ‘Junkyard Dog’ has his day!

Happy Monday G&GRs, and what an enjoyable weekend of rugby that was. Some brutal games, as well as some floggings. Alarming traits appearing in teams headed for the finals, as well as some teams looking like they are just warming up, which is scary.

So, let’s get into the rugby. It was an interesting round, with at least three of the games well worth watching the full replay. So let’s have a look at the penultimate round, then a look at the SRP ladder, and then ‘Old Man Shouting at Clouds’. So sit yourself down at the office, grab a big cup of ‘kwofffeeeee’ ☕and pull apart the weekend’s games, as there were some crackers!

Super Rugby Pacific 2024 – Round 14

Wellington Hurricanes 20 defeated Waikato Chiefs 17

Well I don’t know about you G&GRs, but there is something I really like about not having a dog in the fight, and watching two heavy weight teams go at it and beat the 💩out of each other. Hard and Brutal rugby. This game pretty much sums that up.

KARL’s Canes managed to overcome an early glass of 🍷 and a Chiefs team that came home with a wet sail to pull off a great win 20-17. The game started at a break neck pace but then, even before the 10 minute mark, Canes Hooker Tuputupu was given a 🧀 for high contact. Upon review that was upgraded to a glass of 🍷. But that really didnt seem to bother the Canes and they forged ahead to 14-0 lead at oranges.

The second half started well for the Chiefs, with a nice 5 pointer, taking the score to 17-7. But a penalty to the Canes, slotted from 40 metres by Cameron managed to close out the game for the Canes. Even with two serves of 🧀, and playing 20 minutes with 14 players, the Canes were just too strong across the park for the Chiefs. Their slick passing and fast running game, was slick and too much for the Waikato boys.

ACT Brumbies 53 defeated Melbourne Rebels 17

For what was meant to be a hotly contested game in Canberra on Friday evening, the score turned into a total blowout. But despite that score, there are significant concerns for the Brumbies form leading into the finals. 3 serves of cheddar cheese 🧀 in the second half and a scrum and a forward pack that were being dominated, and amazingly poor discipline across the park. Coach Larkham has some serious issues for when the Ponies face the Kiwi teams in the upcoming finals.

The Puppy Killers had a blistering first half, demonstrating strong defence, and managing to bang down three 5-pointers in less than 8 minutes. This was readily enabled by Rebels playing with only 14 players, when Darby Lancaster wore a cheddar cheese 🧀. Gus Gardiner tolerated only so many repeat infringments by the Rebels inside their 22, and someone had to go.

After Oranges, and a big lead already banked, the Ponies started their own mini-implosion. Tamati Tua and Gerome Brown were sent to the naughty corner in quick sucession. This allowed inform Rebel Filipo Dangunu to bang down a nice 5 pointer. This was after Taniela tupou came on and the Brumbies scrum totally shat the bed for the second week in a row.

The Ponies some how managed to stay in the game, even when Icky Sticky was given some cheddar cheese 🧀, making it three players in one half for the Ponies. And with a penalty count of 16, the Brumbies still managed to extend their lead through Rhy Van nek. But, ‘wow oh wow’ were their forwards made to look decidely average. The only saving grace were their backs starred and the Rebels were utter shite.

Wallaby Watch – For the Rebels only Tongan Thor endeared himself (although there were a couple of questionable clean outs there that were lucky not to be looked at in detail). From the Ponies, Lolo and almost all of their backs looked Wallaby worthy. But their front row is looking well below par. And I mean well below par!

Moana Pasifika 27 defeated NSW Waratahs 12

With their season well and truly over, one thought that the Tahs may come out and play for ‘Coach Coleman’ and some pride. But instead what we got was an utter 💩 performance. In what would have to be close to their worst performance of the year. Just utter rubbish!

A 27-12 embarrassment at the hands of Moana Pasifika, the Waratahs season stands at 11 losses from 13 starts. It really was a dismal performance, with the Tarts down 27-0 with about 15 minutes left on the clock. Somehow the RA Love children managed to bang down some points, but that was really wallpapering over the cracks of an utter shite performance where they lacked cohesion, teamwork and apparently any desire to win. Well done Moana Pasifika who had a great game, and took their opportunites and put the carcass of NSW rugby to the sword.

Wallaby Watch – From the Waratahs, there wasnt a single player that demonstrated what it takes to wear gold. Sad but true!

Canterbury Crusaders 29 defeated Auckland Blues 27

Unbelievably the Dark Saders have kept their finals chances on life support with a gutsy win over the Auckland Blues in Christchurch on Saturday afternoon. Beating their old rivals 29-27, this was a total slugfest, and well worth watching the full replay if you didnt catch the game. Of note the bonus point loss, keeps the Blues on the top of the SRP 24 ladder.

The Blues got the scoring rolling with a nice penalty slotted by Harry Plummer, before returning Crusader Ethan Blackadder fought his way through for a try, looking like his injury time has not dented his form at all. But the Blues not to be outdone, counter-punched quickly through Tu’ungafasi. And not to just leave it there, Tu’ungafasi backed it up with a second try off a nice kick return from Stephen Perofeta. Then in the minutes before the break Chay Fihaki crossed for a try.

Both teams came out of the sheds after the break looking to play, but Stephen Perofeta was sent to the naughty chair with a serve of 🧀 for a knock down. However, the Blues seemed to manage the one man absence quite well with AJ Lam slamming down a nice try. Not to be out done in the ‘punch for punch’ slug fest, Christian Lio-Willie banged down a nice try to keep the scores close, and then take the lead with a try from Hotham. But in what was the nature of this game the Blues, through AJ Lam stuck again. But it wasnt enough with the Dark Ones managing to close out the game and keep their finals chance alive. Just!

Queensland Reds 59 defeated Western Force 13

My beloved Reddies certainly got the job done over the hapless ‘Twiggy Forrest All Stars’, giving them a good ‘bot bot’ spanking in the 59-13 victory at the Fortress that is Suncorp Stadium. The Junkyard Dog certainly had his day, banging down a three-peat, his second of the season.

The Reds came out firing early with Tom Lynagh steering the team like a finely tuned machine, with the Reds forwards over=powering the Force. Seru Uru getting some great go forward along with Jeff Toomaga-Allen, pushed the Reds forward giving the halves, centres and back all the space and time in the world to work with.

And the tries flowed. Junkyard Dog three, Fraser MacReight two, and Nasser, Faessler, Uru and Jock Campbell all banging down singles. Kuenzle and Donaldson the only point scorers for the Force. In a game they would rather forget, the Force were out muscled and outplayed in every element of the game. Well worth the full watch, to see the silky smooth play of the Reds.

Wallaby Watch – The Reds! To be honest there wasnt a bad player amongst them (probably because Vunivalu wasnt playing). Lots of them sticking their hands up for higher honours. For the Force Izaak Rodda was the best of a bad lot. Anyone thinking that Donaldson or Beale should be in the Wallabies needs to watch this game. They were comprehensively outplayed by their counterparts.

Otago Highlanders 39 defeated Fiji Drua 3

In a fantastic game for ‘The clan’ and one the Drua would rather forget, the boys from Otago came out on top in a 39-3 belting of the Drua in Dunedin on Sunday afternoon. This victory has ensured the Highlanders have gained a finals birth, which means 8th place is still up for grabs.

Banging down 5 tries, the Highlanders delivered their performance of 2024, with their backs performing well. Nareki, Tavatavanawai, Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens and Nikora Broughton scored for the Clan.

The Drua and Mick ‘The Kick’ Byrne are really going to have to examine their game plan, with the Drua really struggling to take the most of any opportunity. Their inabilitiy to win on the road is starting to become problematic to their chances of really succeeding in Super Rugby Pacific.

Super Rugby Pacific 2024 – Round 14 – The Ladder

Well the Ladder is really solidifying. With the top four locked in, in all but order. The Ponies can theoretically make second with a bonus point win and some fortuntate results in other games. The Clan are locked in 6th. If the Drua beat the Rebels in Fiji (which is pretty much locked in) then will be 7th and the Johnny Rebs 8th.

The Saders with a Bonus point could also leap frog into the finals too. And with a home game against Moana Pasifika, that could be a possibility too.

Below that it doesnt matter, but the Tarts are likely to get the Wooden Spoon. Which is great for Australian Rugby. So despite all of their ‘favourites’ and preferental treatment from RA, they still shat the bed. The Reds will stay 5th, and are likely to play the Chiefs in Hamilton in the first round of the finals. I cant wait.

Old Man Shouting at Clouds

This week’s Brisney’s shouting at clouds is about the journailsts and commentators again ‘swinging off the nuts’ of their pet players or RA directed indivduals. Kurtly Beale, Commisioner Gordon and Ben Donaldson this round clearly demonstrated that they are not worthy of a Gold jersey. Completely outplayed by their counterparts. Yet commentators and news pundits (Yes the Shouty site I am talking about you) still write articles and push the case for these and a few other players to be included in Joe Schmitds squad.

I am truly hoping that in having #InJoeWeTrust and Mick Cron, combined with Lord Laurie, what we are going to see is balanced selection based on performance and skillset, as well as what players are needed for the coaching teams game plan. Not what Jersey they wear or what media group are pushing an agenda.

Based on current performance the Wallabies should be made up predominantly of Brumbies and Reds, with a smattering players from the Force and Rebels in key positions. Maybe one or two from the Tahs, if they are lucky. But the names afore mentioned shouldnt be inconsideration.

Anyway enough of this old man shouting at clouds. Happy Monday! Over to you G&GRs! Have at it!