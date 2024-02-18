Mad Monday with Brisneyland Local #19: The Calm before the storm!

Happy Monday my fellow Gaggers. Well, unlike the last couple of Mondays, there are no 6 Nations games, and the SRP trial games that occurred were not televised. So for rugby addicts like us, it was slim pickings over the weekend. But alas it is the calm before the storm! SRP 2024 returns with a bang this coming weekend. So enjoy the last bit of quiet time, before we get back into it full-time.

So no “Procaffinating” * Grab a big cup of ☕, sit down, and enjoy the calm. Because next weekend it is on like Donkey Kong!

* Word for the day: PROCAFFINATING Meaning – "Procaffinatiing" (proscrastination + caffeine ) is often defined as doing nothing until one has had one's cup of coffee (full of caffeine). One who puts off tasks until after the first cup of coffee.

Rebels 26 defeated Fijian Drua 21

Fijian Drua suffered a nail-biting defeat after the Melbourne Rebels were able to sneak in from behind in the last few minutes of the game to secure a 26-21 in both teams’ final pre-season matches before the kick-off of SRP 2024.

The Rebels managed to dot down a last-minute 5-pointer that remained unconverted at the siren. The Fijians got off to another blistering start, reminiscent of their trial game against the Brumbies, scoring three tries to Rebels’ 1 converted try by Oranges to have a handy 21-7 lead.

The Melbourne lads pulled their finger out at the start of the second half, with a converted try in the ten minutes after half time, and then another at the 75th-minute mark, to lock in a 21-21 scoreline.The Rebels managed to remain disciplined and focused, and the Fijians seemed to lose their way, enabling the Rebels to cross the line and take the choccies.

Both teams looked to be in really good form, with some solid play. Their combinations are starting to gel well, and I am certainly looking forward to watching both of these teams in the season proper.

Other Pre Season games

The Waratahs A side played the Manly Warringah Rats. The Score was 7 All.

In other pre-season matches from over the ‘dutch’ the Hurricanes touched up the Moana Pasifika 59-26 and the Highlanders laid some smackdown on the defending champions Crusaders 41-17.

Reds in the Black!

Queensland Rugby Union today announced earnings of $455,336. Read the full story here.

QRU chief executive officer David Hanham said the result demonstrated the ongoing sustainability of the QRU, which was now underpinned by the redevelopment of Ballymore. “The redevelopment of Ballymore, through the opening of the BMS National Rugby Training Centre and renovation of Rugby House, has enabled the QRU to achieve sustainable financial success and stability independent of the Reds’ on-field performance,” he said.

“The QRU has turned Ballymore around from costing the organisation in excess of $1 million per annum to close to break-even, before our predicted event and function revenue. “Precinct event revenue will continue to grow, with significant demand for stadium events and functions within the NRTC and surrounds.

“Despite a reduction in funding from Rugby Australia, and an increase in expenses to enable the re-opening and operation of Ballymore, the QRU has maintained its fiscal discipline and remains profitable.”

I know a lot of GAGR readers hang shit on us backward Queenslanders, and to be honest having not been born here, I used to do the same. But now having lived more than half my life here, having a Queensland bride and Queensland kids, I am now pretty much a Queenslander. So I am all in.

To see the Queensland Reds making a profit and surviving in tough times for the Rugby World, and even more so in Australia, is a real positive. Without all of the North Sydney Wankers……. I mean bankers expertly running the game elsewhere, Queensland is showing it can still lead the way. Go the Reds.

So that is a wrap! Short and sweet for a Monday. Over to you GAGRs have at it!