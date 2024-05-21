Hump Day news – In from the Side

Good morning fellow G&GRs and welcome to Hump Day. Another few hours of reminiscing before we start focusing on what this weekend will bring. Will our team step up this week or will we be lamenting yet another poor game. The ladder seems to be sorting itself out and while the top 5 or so may swap positions in the last couple of games, the real interest will be who manages to step up to fill the last few spots and will they be more than just a one game wonder in the finals.

Referee Corner

So, another week where there weren’t any huge controversial issues from the referees. Like most I was surprised that the arm contact of Sef Fa’agase against Tupou wasn’t seen and also wasn’t cited after the match. Other calls such as the penalty try and YC that saved the Brumbies were pretty straightforward, and Vunivalu’s YC and then 2nd YC for exactly the same dumb move certainly seemed to be accepted by all.

One of the comments that has come up a number of times has been about how the scrums are a dog’s breakfast, and the referee is just guessing what’s happening. Most of this comes from the front row or other tight forwards who seem to think they somehow have a line on what happens that no one else does, and that because they’re there doing the hard yards they know more about it than anyone else. Most seem to believe that for all the training that referees do, this is one area of the game they don’t train for and that’s why a referee can never understand what happens and will never know as much as them about the so called ‘dark arts’ of the scrum.

Now having been to Egypt and visited the pyramids I can easily see how conspiracy theories start; it’s very hard to accept they were built by the local Egyptians when you see how poor their modern buildings are, but to somehow believe that one of the most important areas of the game is ignored by referees because it’s too hard. Sorry, but that’s up there with vaccines cause autism and 5G is a way for the government to control our thoughts.

Even at my level I have spent a lot of time on scrums. In Wellington we had two of the Hurricanes props come out and for two days we went over each of the positions in the scrum and what they were trying to achieve both on attack and defence, how they’d do it in different areas of the game and what they would do to try and have the scrum go their way. A top class referee like Gus Gardner would be doing this and more every year, so to say they don’t know what’s going on I think is wrong.

Here’s a process for setting the scrum and watching what goes on. First the decision is made to have a scrum and I mark where the centre of the scrum is. At my pre-match brief I tell the front rows that I want to see a brake foot out and heads above the waist at the crouch call, once they settle, I call bind and here I’m looking for a gap between the front rows (I tell them to bind and push back with their arms to achieve this). On set I want them to come together and the main two things I look for is the tight head prop up and straight, and the loose head prop straight. By ‘up and straight’ I mean head remaining above the hip. The two front rows come together with both trying to win the hit. Here the first thing is that once they hit, they stop pushing and wait for the ball to come in. I watch to see then settle and while pushing against each other, neither team is twisting or trying to move the scrum around. Once they are settled from the hit, I step back to allow the 9 to feed and at this time I look at both backlines to make sure they are 5 metres back and then at the flankers to make sure they are staying straight (not such an issue now that the 9 isn’t allowed to follow the ball). I then look at the front rows to see that players are remaining straight and not angling in, that the props aren’t trying to pull the other prop down (by lowering an elbow and pulling down), that they are staying bent at the waist and not standing up. Once the ball is in – and no I don’t look at it as there is far too much more to look at, so unless a captain complains I don’t bother – I then look at who’s won the ball and who’s winning the push – often not the same team. Now it’s all about is the scrum moving, and if so, is it (relatively) straight. If it’s turning are the body positions indicating one side stronger, or one side pulling back (and yes you can usually tell) – I will tell a stronger scrum that I put it on them to keep straight which usually works. I also have to look at the backlines and make sure that they are remaining 5m back and that, especially the defending team, isn’t creeping forward. Once the ball is at the back of the scrum, what happens depends on a number of things. Is the dominant scrum pushing forward for a try? Are the props coming up or collapsing?, and this is usually indicated by the loss of a bind or dropping of knee on the ground – usually missed unless looking for, so sometimes it takes a couple of scrums to pick up on it. If it does go down and the ball is available, I’ll usually call play and let the forwards sort themselves out; however, if the ball isn’t available then I’ll have to decide if one side or the other is responsible and if it warrants a sanction or a reset. I’d reset before giving sanctions but persistent infringements do result in a sanction.

There have been a couple of times where one scrum was so much stronger that the front row becomes unsafe, and I’ve told the dominant scrum to not push but just win the ball because if it continues, I’ll have no option but to go to uncontested scrums. Do I get it right 100% of the time? Hell no! But I do think I get it right most of the time and that’s enough for me. I think most of the comments about not understanding the calls are due to two main things. Firstly, the viewer, even live at the game, does not get as good a look as what the referee does and so can’t always see what the referee sees. Secondly, the referees are not good at explaining why they have made the decision. A call of “Blue pushing early!” for example, isn’t telling us which player or players pushed early or what else was going on, and because we don’t know that we are unsure and so tend to jump to the “referee is guessing” call. I personally believe that, certainly at the top level, the referee is getting it correct most of the time. As for the crooked feed. I do get it, but if a team wins a scrum, it’s usually because of a mistake from the opposition and a crooked feed only gives the team who won the scrum the ball, so is it a huge issue? With everything else that is going on and needing to be looked at, something that gives the team who “won” the scrum the ball is low down on my list of priorities.