Happy’s Thursday Rugby News – Judiciary, Tahs are Dumb, Super Rugby 

Super Rugby Judiciary Incompetent or Broken
I have long held the view that the judiciary is incompetent. This year there have been more than one instance where a player has been cited post-game and had his conduct upgraded to red followed by a suspension. The following from the weekend confirmed my view link here.
Chief player takes out Pone who is on the floor in a ruck with a swinging arm direct to the head in a very similar fashion to Tate McDermott from the Reds who get a three-week holiday and what do we see from the judiciary nothing at all. I can accept the Ref may miss something like this on the field, but the TMO must have been out the back having a smoke.
if someone can explain how that is not citable I am all ears.
Apparently, the opposition coach has to cite the player which is just stupid. It stems from the narrative of what happens on the field stays in the field or that the next time the two play there is bulletin board material for the game.
NSW Rugby has let Darren Coleman And Themselves Down
I listened to the fine work by the boys of The Dropped Kick Off this week discussing the plight of the Tahs. It was raw and real. As a reds fan I feel the Tahs have let Coleman down. There is little doubt in my mind he is a good coach. The Tahs similar to the Reds of a few years ago feel they are destined to sit atop the Australian conference without doing the hard work.
One of the things the Reds did was to identify that they needed to build and stuck with Brad Thorn through some tough times. Is was a testament to the man that he did not throw the toys out of the cot when they appointed Less Kiss and had a smooth transition as a result the reds look to have taken the next step. I think the Tahs missed an opportunity.
So often have we sacked the coach for poor results and while the Tahs have had a poor season there can be no doubt that injury has taken a toll on the Tahs this season. 11 or 12 front row injuries is something that cannot be overcome. (it not like losing wingers)
Super Rugby Pacific Teams for the Week
Friday 5:05 PM AEST – Chiefs v Hurricanes at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton
CHIEFS (1-15): Aidan Ross, Samisoni Taukei’aho, George Dyer, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Tupou Vaa’i, Simon Parker, Kaylum Boshier, Luke Jacobson (c), Cortez Ratima, Damian McKenzie, Etene Nanai Seturo, Quinn Tupaea, Anton Lienert Brown, Emoni Narawa, Shaun Stevenson
RESERVES: Tyrone Thompson, Jared Proffit, Sione Ahio, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Wallace Sititi, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Josh Ioane, Rameka Poihipi
HURRICANES (1-15): Xavier Numia, Raymond Tuputupu, Pasilio Tosi, Justin Sangster, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Devan Flanders, Peter Lakai, Brayden Iose, TJ Perenara, Brett Cameron, Kini Naholo, Jordie Barrett (c), Billy Proctor, Josh Moorby, Ruben Love
RESERVES: James O’Reilly, Pouri Rakete-Stones, Tevita Mafileo, Caleb Delany, TK Howden, Richard Judd, Peter Umaga-Jensen, Salesi Rayasi
Referee: Paul Williams
Assistant Referees: Dan Waenga, Mike Winter
Friday 7:35 PM AEST – ACT Brumbies v Melbourne Rebels at GIO Stadium, Canberra,
BRUMBIES (1-15): James Slipper, Billy Pollard, Allan Alaalatoa (c), Darcy Swain, Tom Hooper, Nick Frost, Jahrome Brown, Rob Valetini, Ryan Lonergan, Noah Lolesio, Corey Toole, Tamati Tua, Len Ikitau, Andy Muirhead, Tom Wright
RESERVES: Liam Bowron, Rhys van Nek, Sosefo Kautai, Cadeyrn Neville, Luke Reimer, Harrison Goddard, Jack Debreczeni, Ollie Sapsford
REBELS (1-15): Isaac Kailea, Jordan Uelese, Sam Talakai, Angelo Smith, Josh Canham, Rob Leota (c), Brad Wilkin, Vaiolini Ekuasi, Ryan Louwrens, Jake Strachan, Glen Vaihu, Nick Jooste, Filipo Daugunu, Darby Lancaster, Andrew Kellaway
RESERVES: Ethan Dobbins, Matt Gibbon, Taniela Tupou, Luke Callan, Maciu Nabolakasi, Tuaina Taii Tualima, James Tuttle, Mason Gordon
Referee: Angus Gardner
Assistant Referees: Matt Kellahan, Jordan Kaminski
Saturday 2:35 PM AEST – Moana Pasifika v NSW Waratahs at GO Media Stadium, Auckland,
PASIFIKA (1-15): Abraham Pole, Samiuela Moli, Sione Mafileo, Tom Savage, Allan Craig, Jacob Norris, Sione Havili Talitui (c), Lotu Inisi, Aisea Halo, William Havili, Neria Fomai, Julian Savea, Pepesana Patafilo, Fine Inisi, Danny Toala
RESERVES: Tomasi Maka, Tevita Langi, Sekope Kepu, Ola Tauelangi, Alamanda Motuga, Siaosi Nginingini, Christian Lealiifano, Henry Taefu
WARATAHS (1-15): Harry Lloyd, Jay Fonokalafi, Brad Amituanai, Jed Holloway, Hugh Sinclair, Ned Hanigan, Charlie Gamble, Langi Gleeson, Jake Gordon (c), Tane Edmed, Dylan Pietsch, Lalakai Foketi, Joey Walton, Izaia Perese, Mark Nawaqanitawase
RESERVES: Ben Sugars, Lewis Ponini, Michael Scott, Miles Amatosero, Fergus Lee-Warner, Jack Grant, Jack Bowen, Vuate Karawalevu
Referee: Nic Berry
Assistant Referees: Reuben Keane, George Myer
Saturday 5:05 PM AEST – Crusaders v Blues at Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch,
CRUSADERS (1-15): Joe Moody, Codie Taylor (c), Fletcher Newell, Antonio Shalfoon, Quinten Strange, Cullen Grace, Ethan Blackadder, Christian Lio-Willie, Noah Hotham, Fergus Burke, Sevu Reece, David Havili, Levi Aumua, Chay Fihaki, Johnny McNicholl
RESERVES: George Bell, George Bower, Tamaiti Williams, Jamie Hannah, Tom Christie, Mitch Drummond, Taha Kemara, Dallas McLeod
BLUES (1-15): Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Kurt Eklund, Angus Ta’avao, Patrick Tuipulotu (c), Sam Darry, Akira Ioane, Adrian Choat, Hoskins Sotutu, Taufa Funaki, Harry Plummer, AJ Lam, Corey Evans, Rieko Ioane, Mark Tele’a, Stephen Perofeta
RESERVES: Ricky Riccitelli, Joshua Fusitu’a, PJ Sheck, Josh Beehre, Cameron Suafoa, Sam Nock, Cole Forber, Caleb Tangitau
Referee: James Doleman
Assistant Referees: Jono Bredin, Fraser Hannon
Saturday 7:35 PM AEST – Queensland Reds v Western Force at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane,
REDS (1-15): Alex Hodgman, Matt Faessler, Jeffrey Toomaga-Allen, Seru Uru, Ryan Smith, Liam Wright (co-c), Fraser McReight, John Bryant, Tate McDermott (co-c), Tom Lynagh, Mac Grealy, Hunter Paisami, Josh Flook, Tim Ryan, Jock Campbell
RESERVES: Josh Nasser, Sef Fa’agase, Zane Nonggor, Connor Vest, Joe Brial, Kalani Thomas, James O’Connor, Taj Annan
FORCE (1-15): Harry Hoopert, Tom Horton, Santiago Medrano, Jeremy Williams (c), Izack Rodda, Will Harris, Carlo Tizzano, Reed Prinsep, Nic White, Ben Donaldson, Ronan Leahy, Hamish Stewart, Bayley Kuenzle, George Poolman, Kurtley Beale
RESERVES: Feleti Kaitu’u, Marley Pearce, Tiaan Tauakipulu, Lopeti Faifua, Michael Wells, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Sam Spink, Chase Tiatia
Referee: Damon Murphy
Assistant Referees: Jorday Way, Jeremy Markey
Sunday 12:05 PM AEST – Highlanders v Fijian Drua at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin,
HIGHLANDERS (1-15): Ethan de Groot (co-c), Henry Bell, Jermaine Ainsley, Mitch Dunshea, Fabian Holland, Oliver Haig, Sean Withy, Billy Harmon (co-c), Folau Fakatava, Ajay Falegaga, Jona Nareki, Sam Gilbert, Jake Te Hiwi, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens
RESERVES: Jack Taylor, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Saula Ma’u, Max Hicks, Nikora Broughton, James Arscott, Matt Whaanga, Connor Garden-Bachop
DRUA (1-15): Jone Koroiduadua, Tevita Ikanivere (c), Mesake Doge, Mesake Vocevoce, Isoa Nasilasila, Etonia Waqa, Kitione Salawa, Elia Canakaivata, Simione Kuruvoli, Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, Epeli Momo, Kemu Valetini, Iosefo Masi, Selestino Ravutaumada, Ilaisa Droasese
RESERVES: Zuriel Togiatama, Emosi Tuqiri, Samu Tawake, Leone Rotuisolia, Vilive Miramira, Peni Matawalu, Caleb Muntz, Taniela Rakuro
Referee: Ben O’Keeffe
Assistant Referees: Stu Curran, Jackson Henshaw
Fearless Predictions
After a perfect round two weeks ago I was brought back to earth last week getting 4.
Canes to win this one by 10 I just do not think the Chiefs are a settle side. I also find them to be a bit of a grubby team so I cannot support them.
Brumbies by 6 at home
I will take the Tahs in this one in front of two men and a dog in Auckland.
The Saders are due but ultimately the Blues have more to play for and should get it done.
The Reds are at home and with Suli getting a week off they should be better with actual rugby wingers.
Drua to beat the Highlanders it’s a vibe thing