Happy’s Thursday Rugby News – Judiciary, Tahs are Dumb, Super Rugby 

German Rugby operate one step below the Six Nations in Europe and have come close to getting on the 7;s circuit a few times.

As always this is a fan run site and any contribution is always welcome feel free to reach out to me at happyman@greenandgoldrugby.com.au be it with an article an idea or an opinion piece.

There’s also a ‘Submit a Story’ option. So feel free to have a crack as the more the merrier.

Super Rugby Judiciary Incompetent or Broken

I have long held the view that the judiciary is incompetent. This year there have been more than one instance where a player has been cited post-game and had his conduct upgraded to red followed by a suspension. The following from the weekend confirmed my view link here.

Chief player takes out Pone who is on the floor in a ruck with a swinging arm direct to the head in a very similar fashion to Tate McDermott from the Reds who get a three-week holiday and what do we see from the judiciary nothing at all. I can accept the Ref may miss something like this on the field, but the TMO must have been out the back having a smoke.

if someone can explain how that is not citable I am all ears.

Apparently, the opposition coach has to cite the player which is just stupid. It stems from the narrative of what happens on the field stays in the field or that the next time the two play there is bulletin board material for the game.

NSW Rugby has let Darren Coleman And Themselves Down

I listened to the fine work by the boys of The Dropped Kick Off this week discussing the plight of the Tahs. It was raw and real. As a reds fan I feel the Tahs have let Coleman down. There is little doubt in my mind he is a good coach. The Tahs similar to the Reds of a few years ago feel they are destined to sit atop the Australian conference without doing the hard work.

One of the things the Reds did was to identify that they needed to build and stuck with Brad Thorn through some tough times. Is was a testament to the man that he did not throw the toys out of the cot when they appointed Less Kiss and had a smooth transition as a result the reds look to have taken the next step. I think the Tahs missed an opportunity.

So often have we sacked the coach for poor results and while the Tahs have had a poor season there can be no doubt that injury has taken a toll on the Tahs this season. 11 or 12 front row injuries is something that cannot be overcome. (it not like losing wingers)

Super Rugby Pacific Teams for the Week

It’s Time.

Friday 5:05 PM AEST – Chiefs v Hurricanes at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

CHIEFS (1-15): Aidan Ross, Samisoni Taukei’aho, George Dyer, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Tupou Vaa’i, Simon Parker, Kaylum Boshier, Luke Jacobson (c), Cortez Ratima, Damian McKenzie, Etene Nanai Seturo, Quinn Tupaea, Anton Lienert Brown, Emoni Narawa, Shaun Stevenson

RESERVES: Tyrone Thompson, Jared Proffit, Sione Ahio, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Wallace Sititi, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Josh Ioane, Rameka Poihipi

HURRICANES (1-15): Xavier Numia, Raymond Tuputupu, Pasilio Tosi, Justin Sangster, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Devan Flanders, Peter Lakai, Brayden Iose, TJ Perenara, Brett Cameron, Kini Naholo, Jordie Barrett (c), Billy Proctor, Josh Moorby, Ruben Love

RESERVES: James O’Reilly, Pouri Rakete-Stones, Tevita Mafileo, Caleb Delany, TK Howden, Richard Judd, Peter Umaga-Jensen, Salesi Rayasi

Referee: Paul Williams

Assistant Referees: Dan Waenga, Mike Winter

Friday 7:35 PM AEST – ACT Brumbies v Melbourne Rebels at GIO Stadium, Canberra,

BRUMBIES (1-15): James Slipper, Billy Pollard, Allan Alaalatoa (c), Darcy Swain, Tom Hooper, Nick Frost, Jahrome Brown, Rob Valetini, Ryan Lonergan, Noah Lolesio, Corey Toole, Tamati Tua, Len Ikitau, Andy Muirhead, Tom Wright

RESERVES: Liam Bowron, Rhys van Nek, Sosefo Kautai, Cadeyrn Neville, Luke Reimer, Harrison Goddard, Jack Debreczeni, Ollie Sapsford

REBELS (1-15): Isaac Kailea, Jordan Uelese, Sam Talakai, Angelo Smith, Josh Canham, Rob Leota (c), Brad Wilkin, Vaiolini Ekuasi, Ryan Louwrens, Jake Strachan, Glen Vaihu, Nick Jooste, Filipo Daugunu, Darby Lancaster, Andrew Kellaway

RESERVES: Ethan Dobbins, Matt Gibbon, Taniela Tupou, Luke Callan, Maciu Nabolakasi, Tuaina Taii Tualima, James Tuttle, Mason Gordon

Referee: Angus Gardner

Assistant Referees: Matt Kellahan, Jordan Kaminski

Saturday 2:35 PM AEST – Moana Pasifika v NSW Waratahs at GO Media Stadium, Auckland,

PASIFIKA (1-15): Abraham Pole, Samiuela Moli, Sione Mafileo, Tom Savage, Allan Craig, Jacob Norris, Sione Havili Talitui (c), Lotu Inisi, Aisea Halo, William Havili, Neria Fomai, Julian Savea, Pepesana Patafilo, Fine Inisi, Danny Toala

RESERVES: Tomasi Maka, Tevita Langi, Sekope Kepu, Ola Tauelangi, Alamanda Motuga, Siaosi Nginingini, Christian Lealiifano, Henry Taefu

WARATAHS (1-15): Harry Lloyd, Jay Fonokalafi, Brad Amituanai, Jed Holloway, Hugh Sinclair, Ned Hanigan, Charlie Gamble, Langi Gleeson, Jake Gordon (c), Tane Edmed, Dylan Pietsch, Lalakai Foketi, Joey Walton, Izaia Perese, Mark Nawaqanitawase

RESERVES: Ben Sugars, Lewis Ponini, Michael Scott, Miles Amatosero, Fergus Lee-Warner, Jack Grant, Jack Bowen, Vuate Karawalevu

Referee: Nic Berry

Assistant Referees: Reuben Keane, George Myer

Saturday 5:05 PM AEST – Crusaders v Blues at Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch,

CRUSADERS (1-15): Joe Moody, Codie Taylor (c), Fletcher Newell, Antonio Shalfoon, Quinten Strange, Cullen Grace, Ethan Blackadder, Christian Lio-Willie, Noah Hotham, Fergus Burke, Sevu Reece, David Havili, Levi Aumua, Chay Fihaki, Johnny McNicholl

RESERVES: George Bell, George Bower, Tamaiti Williams, Jamie Hannah, Tom Christie, Mitch Drummond, Taha Kemara, Dallas McLeod

BLUES (1-15): Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Kurt Eklund, Angus Ta’avao, Patrick Tuipulotu (c), Sam Darry, Akira Ioane, Adrian Choat, Hoskins Sotutu, Taufa Funaki, Harry Plummer, AJ Lam, Corey Evans, Rieko Ioane, Mark Tele’a, Stephen Perofeta

RESERVES: Ricky Riccitelli, Joshua Fusitu’a, PJ Sheck, Josh Beehre, Cameron Suafoa, Sam Nock, Cole Forber, Caleb Tangitau

Referee: James Doleman

Assistant Referees: Jono Bredin, Fraser Hannon

Saturday 7:35 PM AEST – Queensland Reds v Western Force at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane,

REDS (1-15): Alex Hodgman, Matt Faessler, Jeffrey Toomaga-Allen, Seru Uru, Ryan Smith, Liam Wright (co-c), Fraser McReight, John Bryant, Tate McDermott (co-c), Tom Lynagh, Mac Grealy, Hunter Paisami, Josh Flook, Tim Ryan, Jock Campbell

RESERVES: Josh Nasser, Sef Fa’agase, Zane Nonggor, Connor Vest, Joe Brial, Kalani Thomas, James O’Connor, Taj Annan

FORCE (1-15): Harry Hoopert, Tom Horton, Santiago Medrano, Jeremy Williams (c), Izack Rodda, Will Harris, Carlo Tizzano, Reed Prinsep, Nic White, Ben Donaldson, Ronan Leahy, Hamish Stewart, Bayley Kuenzle, George Poolman, Kurtley Beale

RESERVES: Feleti Kaitu’u, Marley Pearce, Tiaan Tauakipulu, Lopeti Faifua, Michael Wells, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Sam Spink, Chase Tiatia

Referee: Damon Murphy

Assistant Referees: Jorday Way, Jeremy Markey

Sunday 12:05 PM AEST – Highlanders v Fijian Drua at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin,

HIGHLANDERS (1-15): Ethan de Groot (co-c), Henry Bell, Jermaine Ainsley, Mitch Dunshea, Fabian Holland, Oliver Haig, Sean Withy, Billy Harmon (co-c), Folau Fakatava, Ajay Falegaga, Jona Nareki, Sam Gilbert, Jake Te Hiwi, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens

RESERVES: Jack Taylor, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Saula Ma’u, Max Hicks, Nikora Broughton, James Arscott, Matt Whaanga, Connor Garden-Bachop

DRUA (1-15): Jone Koroiduadua, Tevita Ikanivere (c), Mesake Doge, Mesake Vocevoce, Isoa Nasilasila, Etonia Waqa, Kitione Salawa, Elia Canakaivata, Simione Kuruvoli, Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, Epeli Momo, Kemu Valetini, Iosefo Masi, Selestino Ravutaumada, Ilaisa Droasese

RESERVES: Zuriel Togiatama, Emosi Tuqiri, Samu Tawake, Leone Rotuisolia, Vilive Miramira, Peni Matawalu, Caleb Muntz, Taniela Rakuro

Referee: Ben O’Keeffe

Assistant Referees: Stu Curran, Jackson Henshaw

Fearless Predictions

After a perfect round two weeks ago I was brought back to earth last week getting 4.

Canes to win this one by 10 I just do not think the Chiefs are a settle side. I also find them to be a bit of a grubby team so I cannot support them.

Brumbies by 6 at home

I will take the Tahs in this one in front of two men and a dog in Auckland.

The Saders are due but ultimately the Blues have more to play for and should get it done.

The Reds are at home and with Suli getting a week off they should be better with actual rugby wingers.

Drua to beat the Highlanders it’s a vibe thing

Hoss back tomorrow