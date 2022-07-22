Podcast

The Dropped Kick-Off 54 – Half-Mast

Ahh well, at least it was close. The two Nicks come together on their lunch break to discuss the Wallabies loss to England, the situation going on in NZ, our squad for the Pumas tour, and more.

THE RANDOM GENERATED TOPICS

  • Underperformer of the Wallabies?
  • Should Rennie be under more pressure? Why isn’t he?
  • If NZ sacked Foster would they be RWC contenders?
  • Biggest loser of all the series?
  • Did the Wallabies fall into Cheikaball this series?
  • Overperformer of the Wallabies?
  • Should we take pleasure in NZ’s struggle or are we in the same boat?
  • Take outs from the squad?

