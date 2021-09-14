Wednesdays Shennaginans

‘He’s an Australian hero’: Cooper set to be awarded Australian citizenship

Some good news today for Quade as it appears after the three drubbings by the All Blacks, being a crucial part of the win against the World No 1 is enough to get citizenship. Good on him and good to see the plaudits continue. After deputy Labor Senate leader Kristina Keneally reignited calls for Cooper to be granted Australian citizenship on Monday after his match-winning performance for the Wallabies on the weekend, the Herald can reveal that Cooper is set to receive his wish. Interesting wording here in the statement Cooper’s heroics against South Africa may have had the desired effect, with Alex Hawke, the Minister for Immigration, set to announce a slight policy change that will allow individuals such as Cooper to be granted Australian citizenship, according to sources with knowledge of the matter. Cooper, who was born in New Zealand before moving to Australia at age 13, has had four requests to become an Australian citizen denied. Cooper’s latest application was rejected because he provided “no evidence” that he had “engaged in activities of benefit to Australia”. Prior to this weekend’s play.

I find it interesting to see the amount of love he is getting on so many levels. The Roar and Fox Sport both have about 7 posts spreading his love, and other sites are also saying similar things. While I am sure that he appreciates all the love, I’m also sure he understands that a lot of other players were also part of this win, and he must be having some quiet smiles about some of the posts. Good on him and I hope he enjoys it while he can, as we know that supporters are a fickle bunch and if the Boks win big next week it just might all change. Hopefully the paperwork for the citizenship is signed before then.

All Blacks Eye Depth as the Key over the next three weeks

during the Rugby Championship Test between New Zealand and Argentina at Cbus Super Stadium on September 12th 2021 in Robina, Queensland, Australia. (Photo by Stephen Tremain)

The All Blacks will welcome back a quintet of big bodies into the selection mix this week, which is timely to say the least as they contemplate a six-day Rugby Championship turnaround and a physical challenge getting tougher by the week. Forwards coach John Plumtree gave a major hint that they intend to dig deep into their resources this week for Saturday’s second straight clash against the bruising Argentinians when he spoke to Kiwi media from the Gold Coast on Monday. He confirmed that hooker Codie Taylor, props Ethan de Groot and Ofa Tuungafasi, lock Patrick Tuipulotu and loosie Ardie Savea would all likely be available for selection this week as they assess their options in the wake of last week’s game against the FISM. The two teams will go at it again on Saturday in Brisbane, and Plumtree confirmed the bigger picture – namely those two tests against the Springboks that follow on consecutive Saturdays – would have to be taken into account this week. “We haven’t selected the side yet, but Foz (coach Ian Foster), Foxy (selector Grant Fox) and I will be having some conversations around that,” he said. “We’ve got three physical test matches coming up with Argentina and then the Boks times two, so it’s going to be a tall order over the next three weeks. We’re going to have to use our men to make sure going into those Boks games we’ve got plenty of energy.”

Personally I like the idea of a tournament for the Rugby Championship, and it will be interesting to see if this continues going forward, especially with COVID likely to be with us as an issue for some years to come. I think it’s a good option moving forward, and hopefully it’s something that can be shared between the partners if it continues. However, it does come at a cost. With so many games so close together, there is a definite need for some depth in the squads to cover both injury and fatigue. I think the ABs are able to manage this, but I think both Australia and Argentina would struggle with one or two injuries and this may prevent the tournament idea from continuing in the future.