Hump Day news

Lure of the Lions:

As reported here on SMH, the lure of the Lions tour is helping keep players in Australia. The tour will be a moment in time for a lot of today’s players and with stories of past glory there’re a lot who seem to want to stay and experience this classic tour.

In 2001 after the Lions had won the first Test in Brisbane, they were leading 12-6 in the second Test in Melbourne when Roff intercepted a Jonny Wilkinson pass and raced away to score. The Wallabies took the lead, won the second Test and then secured the series with victory in the decider in Sydney. Whether the 2025 Wallabies emulate the feats of their 2001 forebears remains to be seen, but decisions made by Australian stars in the past six months will go a long way to helping.

Usually after a RWC there’s a tradition of players signing for an overseas gig to replenish the bank account and ensure a life after rugby. In 2015 16 players took off for overseas and in 2019 15 players left Australia for overseas destinations. However, to date only Pete Sam and Folau Fiangaa have indicated that they’re leaving with both going to France. While question marks remain about Michael Hooper, James O’Connor, Matt Philip, Tolu Latu and Trevor Hosea, 20 players have so far re-signed with Australian rugby including stars such as Tupou, Wright, Valetini, Ikitau and others with most signing until 2025 so that they can be selected for the Lions tour.

This is great news for Australian rugby and will certainly make the side stronger than it might have been. Let’s hope RA doesn’t somehow manage to stuff this up they way they have stuffed up so much else.

‘The timing is right’: Parry reflects on incredible career as she announces retirement

Rugby Australia’s own Nathan Williamson reports here that Wallaroos captain Shannon Parry is proud to have left Women’s Rugby in a better place as she confirms her retirement from the sport. Saturday’s Test against Fijiana will be the 34-year-old’s final match, admitting the decision had been playing on her mind for some time.

“For me, the timing is right,” Parry told reporters. “I’m really happy with where the squad’s at now. We’ve got a lot of youth development pathways coming through and the time’s just right for me and my family to make new transitions and start the next chapter in my life.”

I’m with her. She has been an awesome ambassador for Australian rugby going to four 15s World Cups in 2010, 14, 17 & 21 along with co-captaining Australia to Olympic gold in 2016.

Wallaroos coach Jay Tregonning was emotional when asked about Parry’s legacy and her influence on the game. “Her background within rugby and what she’s done for rugby overall is an awesome legacy.” Tregonning said. “Shannon has changed the lives for a lot of girls coming up who are now comfortable with playing a sport that they love doing.” Perry will continue with rugby and influencing the changes that are still needed.

“You’re seeing a lot of changes around clubs making more socially acceptable change rooms and venues,” she added, noting “the change of society really starting to accept that women can play male-dominated sports. When I started it wasn’t like that at all. It was very different.”

What a fantastic career and a player who will be missed a lot. Thank you so much for everything you have done for women’s rugby here in Australia and world wide.