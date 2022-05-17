Hump Day News

Nic White commits to Brumbies, Australian Rugby until 2023

In news that will please most Wallaby fans as well as Brumbies fans Nic White has turned down a reported $1.0m deal from Japan to stay with Australia until after the next Rugby World Cup. With rumours swirling he would once again make the move overseas, White believes he still has plenty to achieve for club and country.

“I’m really happy to be staying at the club and in Australian Rugby,” White said in a statement.

“It’s been a long process, but my goal has always been to stay at the Brumbies and to continue to earn the right play for my country.” Along with the signing of Lolesio this is another good news story for Australia and the Brumbies. “Nic’s one of the best halfbacks in the world and to have him recommit to Australian rugby is a massive positive for the Wallabies and the Brumbies,” Wallabies coach Dave Rennie said.

I must admit that while his flailing arms and continual appeals to the ARs annoys the shit out of me I do agree that he is one of the best 9s in Australia and this is good news. Now if he can only stop wasting time at the back of the ruck that allows the opposition time to settle their defence I’d be even happier.

Ireland to play Maori All Blacks in NZ

Ireland have announced today that they intend to take an extended squad to NZ and play the Maori All Blacks midweek between the tests. The Triple Crown champions will meet the representative team in Hamilton on June 29, three days before they kick off their test series at Eden Park and again in Wellington on July 12.

“The Maori All Blacks will provide a stern test of our squad strength and depth,” Ireland coach Andy Farrell said in a statement on Tuesday. “They are effectively a test match side that have a proud tradition and impressive record of results.” Their last meeting was in 2010 at Rotorua International Stadium where the Maori All Blacks won a 31-28 thriller.

This is awesome news that will not only add to the tour but also ensure that Ireland come with a strong team rather than having a lot rest up at home as is usually the case with these tours.

I get the feeling that Ireland are feeling pretty good at the moment and fancy their chances. I guess winning 3 of the last 5 games against the ABs will do that. I do think that games in NZ with a fresh AB side and an Irish side coming off a hard, and largely unforgettable 6 Nations, and hard club scene is going to be a different story from a tired NZ team at the end of a long season. I know almost everyone in the world apart from the AB supporters will be counting on Ireland to win the series but my money is certainly on NZ. Ireland may get their first ever win in NZ and maybe that’ll be enough for them and their supporters before heading into another 1/4 final loss at a RWC.